Enphase Energy, Inc: Q3 Cash Flow Model

To achieve a significant improvement in sales during Q4, ENPH would likely need to raise a significant amount of equity capital to fund inventory and WC increases.

The model estimates the company will have enough unrestricted cash to fund itself into Q4, but it would need to increase Q4 sales by 30% to reach cash flow breakeven.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a financially troubled company that was forced to take the extreme measures of slashing CapEx to near zero and reducing inventory by one third in order to maximize its cash flow during Q2. These were sensible steps to take, but they are a red flag for any investor. The results of Q2 were reviewed in the article titled "CEO Quits, Q3 Forecasts Disappoint."

Management included the following information regarding the prospects for Q3 in the press release announcing Q2 earnings:

"We expect our revenue for the third quarter of 2017 to be within a range of $72 million to $80 million," stated Bert Garcia. "We expect GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter to be within a range of 18 percent to 21 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes approximately $200,000 of stock-based compensation expense. We expect our GAAP operating expense for the third quarter to be within a range of $22.5 million to $24.5 million and non-GAAP operating expense to be within a range of $16.5 million to $18.5 million, excluding an estimated $1.7 million of stock-based compensation expense and approximately $4.3 million of additional restructuring expense."

Based on this information provided by management and using certain information from the Q2 earnings release and 10-Q, the following is a forecast of ENPH's cash flow before changes in working capital for Q3. The assumptions are reviewed in further detail below the table.

Enphase Energy Estimate of Q3 Cash Flow Before WC Changes Revenue Assumptions $76.00 Gross Margin Percentage 18% Gross Margin $13.68 GAAP Operating Expenses $23.50 Non Cash Expenses Stock Based Compensation $0.70 Deprec & Amort $2.33 Prov Doubtful Accts $0.50 Asset Impairment $- Restructuring Amort $0.04 Subtotal $3.57 Cash Interest Expense $1.55 Reversal of Deferred Revenue Accrual $1.00 CapEx $0.50 Cash Flow before WC Changes $(9.30) Unrestricted Cash June 30th $20.95 Est Unrestricted Cash September 30th $11.65

Revenue: Midpoint of management's $72 to $80 million range.

Gross Margin: Low end of management range. Similar to Q2's 18.1% actual gross margin.

GAAP Operating Expenses: Midpoint of management's $22.5 to $24.5 million range.

Stock-Based Compensation: Management's estimate.

Depreciation & Amortization: Q2 actual expense. With almost zero CapEx during Q2, the Depreciation & Amortization expense may actually be lower than the assumption.

Provisions Doubtful Accounts: Provision expense was $142k in Q1 and $565k in Q2. I assumed $500k for Q3, closer to the Q2 actual.

Asset Impairment: Per footnote 6 on page 12 of the Q2 10-Q, asset impairment was $522k during Q1 and $0 during Q2. Since the asset impairment charges were recorded during Q1 in concert with the restructuring announcement, $0 is assumed for Q3.

Restructuring Liability Amortization: Per footnote 6, ENPH has an accrued liability of approximately $1.56 million related to lease loss reserves and contractual terminations. It appears that this liability is being amortized (paid) over the remaining period of the related contracts at about $40k per quarter.

Cash Interest Expense: 50% of the actual cash interest for the six months ended June 30th. Smooths out issues as to the timing of the interest accruals and payments during Q1 and Q2.

Reversal of Deferred Revenue Accrual: Current Deferred Revenue jumped during Q2 most likely due to the increase in revenue from $54 million in Q1 to $74 million in Q2. Since Q2 revenue is going to be flat, this deferred revenue is likely to be recognized during Q3 in the income statement (but the cash has already been received).

CapEx: CapEx was $49k during Q2. It seems improbable that a tech company such as ENPH can expend almost no CapEx for a second quarter in a row. $500k seems like a de minimis amount.

Unrestricted Cash: Per Q2 10-Q.

A few things should be noted about this model. It makes no assumptions about changes in WC. It is very unlikely that inventory can decline further from end of Q2 levels during Q3, particularly if ENPH is looking to grow sales during Q4. In order to grow future sales, ENPH would likely need to increase its inventory and, as illustrated above, it does not have a surfeit of unrestricted cash to do so in a meaningful way. If it wishes to grow in a meaningful fashion, it needs to raise capital to fund the growth.

Accrued Expenses increased by about $4.1 million from Q1 to Q2. There is no breakdown provided for this account in the Q2 10-Q. It is quite possible that a significant portion of this quarter-to-quarter increase could come due during Q3. If so, it would negatively impact forecasted cash flow. As cash declines further, management may take the step common to financially troubled companies of delaying payments on payables and accruals as a strategy to survive. We shall see.

It was surprising that management's estimate of $4.3 million in restructuring expenses for Q3 was greater than the $3.6 million actual during Q2. $3 million of the Q2 expense was for consultants (see footnote 6 Q2 10-Q). So not only is the expense increasing quarter to quarter when it should be declining, but also the company is spending millions each quarter on outside consultants. This is another red flag.

Let's make a very generous assumption that during Q4, the restructuring expenses stop entirely. That would mean that ENPH would need to generate an incremental $5 million in gross margin to break even on a cash flow basis (assuming that CapEx stays at the ridiculously low level of $500k per quarter assumed in the model and the company can keep expenses flat). At a 20% gross margin, sales would need to jump $25 million during Q4. That would be a 33% increase. This seems unlikely given current inventory levels and the odd increase in restructuring expenses and again reinforces management's need to raise equity capital during Q4.

Conclusion

ENPH's was forced to resort to aggressive cash management techniques during Q2 to maximize its cash at quarter end, but it only increased unrestricted cash by $1 million from Q1 to Q2. These techniques will not be available to ENPH during Q3, so its unrestricted cash will resume its downward trend. Using assumptions provided by management, the cash flow model included above estimates that ENPH will burn more than $9 million in cash during Q3. The company has one last bite at the apple during Q4 to grow revenues and try to reach breakeven on a cash flow from operations basis. Even to do this however, it will need to raise capital to fund inventory. ENPH should be avoided by investors. If you love the technology, wait until management sorts out its balance sheet issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.