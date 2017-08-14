What's With US Foods' Stock Price Decline?

The next three days, the stock sold off by -6.5 percent; the stock price has been lower ever since the Amazon-Whole Foods merger announcement.

Overview

US Foods Holding (USFD) is a foodservice distributor focusing on four core markets; independent restaurants, healthcare, hospitality, and national restaurant chains. The company is quite large, supplying approximately 250,000 customers nationwide, with no single customer accounting for more than 4 percent of total customer sales.

Net sales as of June 2017 on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis were $23.5 billion. Adjusted earnings were only 1.4 percent of net sales at $332 million, as profit margins are very low. The company’s primary competitor is Sysco Corporation (SYY), which is the largest broadline foodservice provider in the U.S. Other competitors include Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), among other smaller regional players.

Second quarter results for the company were solid; analyst questions were quite broad ranging from inflation/deflation, to margins and adjusted EBITDA, to expectations for case volume growth and merger and acquisition integration.

Judging from the stock price decline after the announcement, it would appear that concerns are related to case volume growth and how inflation/deflation could impact margins. A couple sources, including Black Box Intelligence and Technomic, have provided recent information suggesting restaurant sales have worsened and/or are expected to be lower in the near term.

US Foods’ management guided for increased net sales growth for 2017 and also tightened up the lower range for adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) by year-end. Despite the primarily positive earnings call, it would appear that the market is second guessing whether or not growth can be sustained.

By The Numbers

The good news is that independent restaurant case volume growth accelerated from the first quarter. The unfortunate news is that management expects it to be marginally lower in the back-half of 2017. Total case volume growth was slightly lower from the first quarter by 70 basis points (bps). Healthcare and hospitality case volume growth also accelerated during the quarter to 5 percent. National restaurant chains were the laggard, dropping strongly in the second quarter.

All-in-all, US Foods generated just below $6.2 billion in net sales, up 6 percent from the previous year. The remaining growth for net sales was driven by inflation, of which, commodities, including beef, chicken etc., were factors. One point of issue with US Foods may have related to the fact that the company was not able to pass down increasing sales to EBITDA or adjusted profits. This was explained by the fact that inflation was increased to offset cost of goods, with no increase to gross margins.

Despite this nuance, adjusted EBITDA did improve by 10 percent from the last year to $286 million, but adjusted earnings were flat year over year (YoY) at $85 million. As a result, adjusted profit margin declined by 10 bps. Operating cash flow was up 51 percent for the quarter and 22 percent through June. The company generated $210 million in free cash flow.

Net debt stood at 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA, down from 4 times a year ago. The company’s enterprise value ($9.6 billion) was 9.5 times adjusted EBITDA. One knock on US Foods has been the fact that the company does not pay a dividend. However, free cash flow has grown from $42 million in 2012 to $455 million as of June on a TTM basis. The company’s objective is to get the leverage ratio down to 3 times adjusted EBITDA in the near term, with cash being used to delever.

From this information, it is clear that US Foods had a solid quarter. Results were in line with management estimates with adjusted EBITDA coming in at the high-end. The guidance adjustment increasing net sales expectations and tightening the lower end of adjusted earnings estimates was positive.

However, the majority of the earnings call was focused on topics of inflation/deflation, customer retention/lapses, and margin impacts. The gist of the questioning hinted towards looking for deeper insights as to where foodservice is headed based upon dining out indicators.

Recently, two firms have provided information on US Foods’ dining out customers. The first was provided by US Foods on the call, via Technomic. Management provided an update regarding changes for both Technomic’s historical information back to 2015 and near-term forecast. Both were revised downward, with the historical information change stemming from switching of the data source and forecast being also impacted by the data change, but also a more negative outlook on independent restaurants.

The other recent piece of information was Black Box Intelligence’s July 2017 Restaurant Industry Snapshot. This report displayed comparable store sales at -2.8 percent and comparable traffic at -4.7 percent. Other negative indicators displayed rolling three-month time periods being negative and management and hourly turnover being up.

The only positive takeaway for US Foods was fine dining continuing to outperform quick service. Both fine dining and upscale casual were positive and/or flat. Both fast casual and quick service were the laggards leading to the majority of the declines.

Many topics, including labor and value-added services, were also discussed on the earnings call. US Foods has the right focus here with respect to value add products and services for customers ranging from e-commerce, take-out placements via Chow Now, menu design placements, and labor scheduling placements.

Execution from US Foods continues to be solid as management is following a disciplined approach to both growing and restructuring the business. When considering research firm data, both historical and forecasts have declined and been revised lower. Retail sales for food services and drinking places have seen three consecutive increases through June; but July could face some pressure. US Foods, despite performing stronger than these data points, may similarly be witnessing more challenging growth in the near term.

The Amazon Effect

There was only one question asked on the call regarding Amazon.com (AMZN). Management’s response was that over the next five years, there may be a little overlap but that respective customers would continue to be different. Over the next five-plus years, less is known.

Differentiators listed included different warehouse pack sizes, different transportation equipment, and different customer services. Management made that statement that there is a reason why no single company in the U.S. that serves foodservice and retail equally.

I tend to agree with US Foods statements. The acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) is a retail grocery store. Any fundamental shift in supply chain negatively impacting Whole Foods business model is not likely. To US Foods’ point, Whole Foods existing infrastructure is not complimentary to the foodservice industry. A combination of Amazon’s grocery assets and Whole Foods is also not complimentary.

It will take Amazon time to use Whole Foods in an optimal way within the grocery industry, let alone make inroads into foodservice. This does not mean it will never happen. It just means that there will likely be a need for substantial investments over time to make a similar ripple effect in foodservice as the Whole Foods deal did for grocery.

Pros and Cons

The pros and cons are mixed. There are concerns that major drivers for gross domestic product (GDP), including housing and vehicle sales, will begin to contract. This is already occurring for light-duty vehicle unit sales, with expectations for contraction to continue in the near term. Housing has yet to contract, but growth has slowed.

The focus I have is whether or not any contraction in one area will shift to other areas. So far during 2017, GDP growth has remained stronger than 2016, irrespective of declining vehicle unit sales. Dining out has witnessed strong performance, with lower results being more recent in 2016 and 2017.

If overall economic growth does begin to contract, this will obviously have a negative impact on the foodservice industry and US Foods. This is the primary risk moving forward. To monitor this risk, investors should pay attention to inflation/deflation, retail sales, vehicle unit sales/housing and, specifically, focus on dining out line items where available.

In the event economic growth is sustained and US Foods should continue to outperform national forecasts for the industry, allowing the company to meet its targets for net sales, adjusted EBITDA and earnings, and the ability to delever borrowing risks through increasing cash flows.

Based on macro-economic indicators, I am inclined to believe that the pros outweigh the cons, but not by that wide of a margin. I view an investment in US Foods to considered cautiously, with the expectation for defensive management if the growth trajectory of the economy suddenly changes.

Summary

US Foods has executed well, and the financial results are a testament to this. Average analyst 12 to 18-month average price targets stand at $31.25 per share, reflecting nearly 17 percent upside from Friday’s close. I would like to think that if dining out indicators improve back to a positive trend, that US Foods stock price over the next year or so will be approaching $34 per share.

Longer term, I think that US Foods will be very well set up to either make a large acquisition and/or begin returning value to shareholders through a dividend payment. With the goal of getting net debt to 3 times adjusted EBITDA, US Foods will be the most delevered peer in the industry for public companies. With free cash flows approaching $500 million, the company will be primed to payout dividends and/or increase leverage to make a deal.

In summary, it is clear that the market is taking a cautious viewpoint as to where restaurant growth is headed. This is simply part of investing as nothing remains constant. Paying attention to key indicators is a must to keep up with short-term expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USFD, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.