CTI Biopharma's Pacritinib: Where We Stand Today

The PAC203 study will determine how soon investors can hope to see the drug in the market.

By Dr, Udaya K Maiya, Oncologist, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

The CTI Biopharma (CTIC) pacritinib story is this: CTIC, a thinly traded microcap, acquired the tyrosine kinase inhibitor pacritinib from a Singapore company called S*BIO, in May 2012, and then had a development deal with Baxalta. Baxalta was acquired by Shire Plc (SHPG). Meanwhile, pacritinib went through two phase 3 trials, PERSIST-1 and the broader PERSIST-2, in myelofibrosis ("MF") patients with acute or life-threatening thrombocytopenia (platelet counts ≤100,000/μL, where normal is between 150,000/μL and 450,000/μL), with ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in the control arm.

PERSIST-1 showed good results, as did PERSIST-2, and met one of two co-primary endpoints, and showed better results than BAT (Best Available Therapy) for the other one. However, a number of patients died from treatment-related adverse events (TEAEs), and the FDA put a clinical hold on the trial, although allowing some patients to continue.

CTIC withdrew its NDA. Shire, frustrated, returned the drug to CTIC; but then the clinical hold was lifted. CTIC now needs to do another dose-limiting safety assessment trial called PAC203 before it can potentially submit another NDA. Meanwhile, its MAA has been accepted for review in Europe on the basis of the two PERSIST trials alone.

That’s the story so far.

Pacritinib’s USP is that it has shown efficacy in a subpopulation of MF patients with platelet counts ≤100,000/μL, where Jakafi does not have efficacy because in this population, it is dose-limited to 5mg instead of the standard 20mg, and 5mg Jakafi does not work well.

Right now, the crux of the problem is: pacritinib has shown efficacy in the 200mg and 400mg doses, but these have had considerable side effects, as did Jakafi 20mg. The PAC203 study is at a lower dose, 200mg and 100mg, and aims to see if pacritinib will have similar efficacy at these levels. If it does, with better safety, it will retain its USP - otherwise, it will be no different from Jakafi 20mg in my opinion.

However, if successful, pacritinib can address the unmet need of MF patients who are ineligible to receive or are not benefitting from Jakafi, as these patients have miserable symptoms and very little to lose.

In the 2015 ASCO, CTIC presented data from PERSIST-1 which showed improvements in spleen volume and symptom control compared to BAT. Despite the hold, the drug had generally favorable review at the next ASH meeting after its late breaking abstract in December last year. After the clinical hold was lifted, the stock saw some swift upward movement, recovering losses.

The next step now is the PAC203 study, which will take at least another year to complete, possibly more, although interim data should be out earlier. I doubt the interim data will do more than assuage investors, assuming it is good, of pacritinib’s efficacy and safety. We will still have to wait for the study to end to have the NDA ready, although a rolling submission of the NDA, like the company did last time, can also work.

That delay will tell on the company’s fortune especially because of the patent angle. Patents covering the drug expire starting in 2026, so, assuming a 2019 approval, the drug gets only about 7 years of market time. This is also not enough time to develop the drug in other malignancies, notably AML where the drug is undergoing an investigator-sponsored trial.

Besides this risk issue, the company also has to pay the Singapore company low single digit royalties and $132 million in stock options as milestone payments. The relevant section from the 10-Q and part of the agreement with the Singapore company that developed pacritinib is as follows:

We acquired the compounds SB1518 (which is referred to as “pacritinib”) and SB1578, which inhibit JAK2 and FLT3, from S*BIO, in May 2012. Under our agreement with S*BIO, we are required to make milestone payments to S*BIO up to an aggregate amount of $132.5 million if certain U.S., E.U. and Japanese regulatory approvals are obtained or if certain worldwide net sales thresholds are met in connection with any pharmaceutical product containing or comprising any compound that we acquired from S*BIO for use for specific diseases, infections or other conditions. At our election, we may pay up to 50% of any milestone payments to S*BIO through the issuance of shares of our common stock or shares of our preferred stock convertible into our common stock. In addition, S*BIO will also be entitled to receive royalty payments from us at incremental rates in the low single-digits based on certain worldwide net sales thresholds on a product-by-product and country-by-country basis.

Current Jakafi sales in MF is just north of $1bn, although exact figures for one indication is difficult to come by. Between a third and a quarter of all MF patients present with acute thrombocytopenia (“…people with platelet counts under 50,000 per microliter (μl), … represent approximately one-third of myelofibrosis patients.” - source).

So, based on those numbers, pacritinib is looking at potential sales of at least $300mn/year. At current prices, and with a yearlong window, this is a good speculative investment, remembering, of course, the 3 caveats we just discussed.

Author's note: This is a reader-requested article. While readers should feel free to request articles on stocks they follow, my opinions are my own.

