Acushnet: Hitting '3' From The Tee

Despite this weakness, management maintained full year EBITDA guidance of $220-$230 million. The sell side is skeptical, as am I.

Through the 1st half 2017, Adjusted EBITDA is down $12 million and revenue is down 3.8% (constant currency).

For anyone that enjoys playing golf and legitimately keeps score when they get a chance to play, there is a saying "I'm hitting 3 from the tee." For people unfamiliar with the rules of golf, when you hit your first tee shot deep into the woods, the shot hit into the woods counts as one stroke and a lost ball is another stroke, so your second attempt (or second tee shot for that hole) is your third stroke for that hole - hence I'm hitting "3" from the tee. I would argue that Acushnet Holdings' (GOLF) Q2 2017 results were three from the tee.

In this piece, I will update readers on GOLF's Q2 results and share why shares were down 8.5% on more than 4X normal volume.

Incidentally, before we dive into results, for context on March 21, 2017, when GOLF was trading at roughly $18, I wrote this piece (see below).

As Q1 2017 results came in better than expected driven by higher sell-ins and Pro V1 promotional activity, shares of GOLF actually ripped 10% higher than my initial short recommendation. However, after synthesizing Q1 results and evaluating the strength of Callaway Golf's (ELY) strong 2017 product line up, I reiterated my short thesis (on May 15, 2017) for shares of Acushnet when shares were trading at $19.77 (see below).

So if you shorted GOLF at $18, notwithstanding cost of borrow, you would be ahead more than 13% and if you shorted more when I published my second piece, at $19.77, then you would have a 21% gain on the second lot (notwithstanding the cost of borrow).

Now let's dive into why Acushnet missed Q2 2017 revenue estimates.

Net sales for Q2 2017 were down 7.6% and down 6.6% on a constant currency basis.

Not surprisingly, golf ball sales were down 6.6% and golf club sales were down a sharp 21%. The golf ball segment weakness was part of my core thesis as off brand competition from the likes of MG Golf, Snell, Vice, and Costco are, at least at the margin, taking market share.

The reason is that these balls are priced 30% to 50% less than Pro V1 and for most players they perform nearly as well. Moreover, this lower priced competition, again at the margin, compresses the price that Titleist can charge for its golf ball. This is a problem because GOLF makes most of its money from golf balls.

In terms of club sales, I wrote a public site piece (Callaway Golf: Ready For Another Leg Up: published June 14, 2017) on Callaway Golf and two premium pieces for my Market Adventures site, where I argued that Q2 2017 would be "EPIC" for ELY given its very strong product line. I was 100% right and ELY beat Q2 2017 consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue. They also raised full year guidance for both earnings and revenue (look at the woods sales up 63.6% Q2 2017 vs. Q2 2016).

Despite the initial next day earnings pop, ELY's stock was held back by management's questionable acquisition of TravisMathew. Incidentally, some of my Market Adventures subscribers that bought ELY calls just ahead of results or the stock outright made money, but I actually lost a small amount of money on ELY August 2017 $15 calls, as the TravisMathew deal is risky (and free cash flow could have been directed towards dividends or share buybacks, so investors are rightly questioning management's intention and self dealing).

My long winded point is, at least for anyone that understands the golf industry, it should have come as a surprise to no one that Acushnet would have weak club sales, as its 2017 clubs launches were not unique and not well marketed.

On a first half basis, net sales were down 4.6% and down 3.8% on a constant currency basis. More importantly, Adjusted EBITDA was down 7.4%.

The year-over-year comparisons for the 1st half don't, at least optically, look as bad. Again, I would argue that early Pro V1 promotion of buy three dozen, get one dozen free helped. And let's face it, if you play golf for business, you won't be caught dead giving clients a dozen off brand golf balls. And you certainly wouldn't be caught rocking an off brand ball during that client round, as this would be like having an important business dinner at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) instead of some fancy and expensive place.

However, for the average recreational golfer, the off brand balls perform nearly, if not fully as well, as Pro V1, and I can say this from personal experience as I have been rockin' MG C4 golf balls this golf season (I have played 7 rounds this year) including rounds at Pinehills (in Plymouth, MA), Blackstone National (Sutton, MA), Granite Links (in Quincy, MA), and Eastward Ho (in Chatham, MA).

The other reason why GOLF's stock got dinged was that analysts don't believe full year guidance.

If we look at last year, full year 2016 EBITDA was $228 million. For the first half 2017, GOLF is $12 million behind last year's EBITDA pace, so it's questionable how they can match last year's results.

On the conference call, the sell side asked multiple questions trying to work out how GOLF will hit full year guidance.

Also, on the call, Acushnet's management blamed weather and fewer retail stores for the weakness in Q2 2017 results.

Note how Callaway didn't blame weather for its great Q2 quarter.

I would argue that Wally Uihlein and management should have simply said that Callaway put out a better product line up in 2017 and that they didn't do a better job marketing it. Weather doesn't explain a 21% drop in club sales.

Takeaway

With nearly 75 million shares outstanding x $15.59, GOLF has a $1.170 market capitalization. Total debt outstanding, as of June 30, 2017, was $534 million less $78 million in cash. Therefore, we are looking at an enterprise value of $1.625 billion. If GOLF somehow does hit the low end of its full year 2017 guidance, at $220 million, then it is trading at 7.39 EV/EBITDA.

Given the continued headwinds that I except GOLF to face in its most important and lucrative golf ball segment coupled with tepid growth in global rounds played, if you are short, I would remain short. That said, I am not sure I would initiate a new short position at $15.59. Also, GOLF put options are too thinly traded and the bid/ask spread are too wide to bother.

Here is an excerpt from the conference call addressing the debt and EBITDA guidance.

