Bank Of America: How Could We Be So Blind?

This morning Nasdaq's website has released an article touting Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) as a top 25 dividend giant. This struck us by surprise, considering this was one of our top blue chip top picks for 2017, but have never really considered it as a yield play. We have generally breezed over this fact, and that is our mistake. It stands to reason that the dividend should be considered as with the recent pullback form 52 week highs the stock yields over 2%. That said, we all remember what happened in the wake of the financial crisis. Banks got crushed, and dividends were essentially eliminated. That said, as the bank has gotten back on its feet it has begun to raise its dividend, with plans to raise it to $0.60 annually. With this recent return to paying a real dividend, it supports our long thesis, as a better dividend offers downside protection and attracts investment. Still, the payout is nowhere near the pre-crisis payouts, but if the current growth trajectory stays in place, we could see returns to those levels as earnings grow. That said, to understand if the dividend can grow we have to have a sense of where earnings are growing.

While it seems everyone is concerned about rates, which definitely dictate earnings potential, we think that the recent decline in shares the past few weeks offers an opportunity to pick up shares. While rising rates will be a huge benefit to the name, the reasons for owning this stock extend beyond just rising interest rates and into many other fundamental improvements, which were evidenced in the just reported quarter.

In the just reported quarter, the bank saw a top and bottom line number that beat analyst estimates. To be clear, the quarter was strong overall. Revenue was $22.8 billion, which was up 7.3% year-over-year. This surpassed analyst estimates by a solid $1.05 billion, a sizable beat. What is more, expenses were well managed, and as such the company also saw a bump in earnings. Last year, the company saw earnings per share of $0.41 per share, or $4.8 billion. Here in the present quarter net income jumped to $5.3 billion and earnings per share increased 12% to $0.48. These earnings were also a nice beat versus expectations of $0.03. This keeps the dividend payout ratio low, and that is a key for potential raises.

Digging a little deeper, we see that rates could be starting to help the company. This is because net interest income was $11.0 billion, up 9% from last year's comparable quarter. Non-interest income was also up year-over-year helping revenues crush estimates. It came in at $11.8 billion net, rising 6%. Further, another 1.3 million credit cards were issued, which bodes well for future potential interest income as well as fees generated from the card. It is also important to note that spending on credit cards was up 6%. To be clear we see little to no risk from mounting credit losses in the sector.

In addition the bank is growing loans and deposits. Loans were up in most categories and came in at $916.7 billion in the quarter, up from $903.2 billion last year. This was primarily due to declines in Global Market loans. Turning to deposits, total average deposits were up year-over-year. They rose to $1.263 trillion in Q2 2017, from $1.216 trillion last year.

One thing worth taking note of is non-performing assets and here Bank of America has substantially improved. Over the last few years the company has significantly cut into its toxic assets. Non-performing loans decreased once again to $7.12 billion, down from $7.63 billion last quarter and down from almost $8.8 billion in Q2 2016. Finally, you should remember the role of the efficiency ratio as it measures how effective the company is at spending money to make money. The efficiency ratios in most of the business segments improved year-over-year. Overall there was a solid 60% efficiency ratio for the bank. Not even two years ago, we were in the high 70% range. The improvement is dramatic.

Take home? The bank is performing well and that supports our long thesis. This sustained improvement also lends evidence to the Nasdaq article that the dividend could grow. Owning the stock here could be a chance to get out in front of this dividend growth. With interest rates rising into the future, it can only help net interest income longer-term. We maintain a buy rating on Bank of America for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.