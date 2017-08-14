What To Expect From Home Depot

Home Depot should be able to deliver another big comps increase, which helps increase the company's margins as well.

Home Depot (HD) will report its second quarter results on Tuesday morning. Let's take a look at what investors can expect from this high growth retailer.

Home Depot is kind of unique among retailers: The company has been delivering rising comps sales for years, and is so far not affected by the Amazon effect at all. During the last quarter Home Depot was able to grow its US comparable store sales by a whopping six percent, and it looks like the second quarter results will be strong as well:

June sales of building materials, garden equipment and supplies were up 5.1% year over year in the US, whilst April to June sales were up more than seven percent. This poises very well for the sector as a whole (which does not only include Home Depot, but others such as Lowe's (LOW) as well), and especially for Home Depot, as the company has been able to grow its comps at a faster rate than the market as a whole in the past. If this trend continues, Home Depot will be able to report another significant comparable store sales gain, which is the main factor for the company's revenue growth (as the company does not open a lot of new stores).

Higher comps sales are also beneficial for Home Depot's margins, as fixed costs per store do not rise: Higher revenues (and thus higher gross earnings) translate to improving operating margins for the company, which means that Home Depot's earnings are growing at a faster rate than its revenues.

HD Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

That is why Home Depot's net income has almost doubled over the last five years, despite revenues growing by mid single digits annually only. Due to the company's significant share repurchases, which lower Home Depot's share count, its earnings per share growth rate is even better: Over the last five years Home Depot's diluted EPS have grown by almost twenty percent annually.

Since the business model hasn't changed much, and since Home Depot's comps have likely increased significantly year over year again, investors can expect another big increase in Home Depot's earnings per share number.

Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $2.21 for the second quarter, which would be an increase of twelve percent year over year. Based on Home Depot's performance in the first quarter, this looks like a conservative estimate, especially when we look at the results the company delivered in the past:

Home Depot beat the analyst consensus in ten out of the last eleven quarters, for revenues as well as for its EPS number. Since analysts are forecasting a revenue increase of five percent year over year for the second quarter, I believe that those estimates are likely to be beaten again.

HD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Home Depot is valued relatively in line with what shares were trading for over the last years, and at 19 times forward earnings Home Depot's shares do not look too expensive, I believe. A high growth retailer, with improving margins, high shareholder returns via dividends as well as share repurchases and a relatively strong moat versus Amazon (AMZN) deserves to trade at a premium valuation relative to other retailers.

HD Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

At less than 18 times cash flows Home Depot's shares are not looking expensive either. The reason Home Depot's cash flows are so high is due to the fact that its business does not require a lot of cash outlays, but its earnings are affected by depreciation expenses -- since those do not affect cash flows, Home Depot's earnings multiples look higher.

Takeaway

Things in the building materials/garden equipment/supplies segment are looking good, and that segment has so far not been affected by Amazon or other online retailers. Since Home Depot has been growing as fast as the market or faster in the past, it looks like the company will be able to report another big comps increase with its second quarter results.

Earnings estimates are probably a little bit too conservative when we factor in the company's buybacks and margin improvements, thus another earnings beat seems likely.

Home Depot is not trading at a low valuation, but the company's great fundamentals and high shareholder returns justify the current valuation, for investors that seek income, as well as for those seeking capital appreciation.

