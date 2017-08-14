Wheaton Precious Metals: A Significant Move

This morning Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) looks set to drop on the news that President Trump and the United States seek a diplomatic solution to the North Korea crisis, which is hitting precious metals that had spiked on recent tensions. This has a compounded effect of raising the yield offered by WPM, which has been on the rise organically because it has just raised its dividend once again.

Recall that many stocks in the precious metals sector slashed or completely eliminated their dividends as the prices of gold and silver plummeted from 2012 to 2016. That said, thanks to extreme cost savings initiatives, consolidation, and controlled production, many in the sector are now profitable and stable, even when gold is at $1200 per ounce. While it may not seem like it when you check your account balance or the price of your holdings in this sector, the plummet in gold and silver prices was a blessing in disguise because it forced the company's to be more fiscally responsible. Frankly, many of them were operating as if gold and silver would never come down. That said, with this newfound fiscal discipline, companies are returning to profits. WPM has long been one of my favorites, and it has raised its dividend on the back of continued strong performance.

So, what kind of hike are we talking about? It was hefty indeed. This wasn't a forced hike of 1-2% that you see from so many. This was the type of hike that is eye-popping. In fact, the dividend was raised 43%. It was hiked $0.03 on a quarterly basis from $0.07 to $0.10. Commenting on the raise, CEO Randy Smallwood stated:

"Wheaton Precious Metals continues to generate strong operating margins from its portfolio of low-cost assets, resulting in close to $250 million in cash flow in the first half of 2017. We are confident in our ability to continue to grow the company by adding new high-quality streams to our portfolio, and we will remain disciplined and only do transactions that are accretive to our shareholders. As a result of our sector-leading cash flow as well as ample access to capital to finance acquisitions through our revolving credit facility, we have taken the step today to increase the amount of capital we return to our shareholders with a significant increase to our dividend."

This dividend hike and related commentary reflect the strength seen in the just reported earnings. Obviously, silver and gold prices drive the action in WPM. Just look at today as the name sells off on gold and silver dipping a bit after a strong week. So as metal prices are pressured, so has WPM been pressured over the last few years. However, with the stock falling to the $18 a share range, the newly raised dividend means WPM is offering a healthy 2.13% yield. However, precious metal prices will drive the trading. Prices have rebounded for the metals since the lows in 2016. Just look at silver. That said, in 2017 prices have retracted slightly. Back in the sequential Q1 2017 average selling prices were $17.45. Here in Q2 2017 average prices retracted a bit thanks to a weak start to the quarter. Prices of silver came in at $17.09. This led to revenue pressure.

Revenue came in at $200 million, which missed estimates by $17.55 million. Ouch. These revenues were also down 5.8% year-over-year. The company also managed to keep expenses level to down. Average cash costs were just $4.51 per ounce of silver down from $4.54 per ounce last quarter. In addition, gold costs were just $393 per ounce. This resulted in a cash operating margin of $12.58 per silver equivalent ounce. This is about the same as last year. Operating cash flow came in at $125 million or $0.28 per share, a solid result. Thanks to solid cost controls, the net earnings per share came in at $68 million or $0.15 per share versus $60 million last year, or $0.14 per share, rising 12%. They were also up from the sequential Q1 which saw earnings of $61 million. These surpassed estimates by a penny. The key here is that is means our newly hiked dividend is likely quite safe. That is very welcomed news.

Looking ahead to 2017, attributable production is forecast to be 28 million ounces of silver and 340,000 ounces of gold. The estimated annual production over the next five years will be in line with 2017 numbers, with perhaps a bump to silver numbers. What is important to realize is that this guidance doesn't forecast any new streams and better metal prices. Keep that in mind. While moves in metal prices matter most, the new dividend is another reason to do some buying on weakness.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.