AT&T: The Big Picture

This morning we took note of an article cautioning AT&T (T) investors was to what they were getting into as they are set to purchase Time Warner (TWX). While the article touched upon things that we have really pushed as being most important, such as the astounding record of dividend increases, the powerful yield, the push for innovation, as well as growing cash flows, the article really honed in on the performance of Warner Bros. studios.

Let us be clear, we are focused on the big picture. The article added a lot of value, in that it reminds us that we must always remember that studio revenues are extremely volatile as moviegoers are exceptionally fickle. Movies that look to be major hits can and do flop. Low budget names can become cult classics and generate massive margins. This is the reality of doing studio business and isn’t limited to Time Warner. However, I think the key takeaway from the article, despite the emphasis on studio offerings and performance, is that indeed, Warner Bros. studios only accounts for just 7% of Time Warner revenues.

Make no mistake, it is not a matter of if this mega-merger happens, it is a question of when. We consider it a done deal. As we know, AT&T has basically indicated this merger is a go by shaking up management and finalizing this year's largest corporate bond sale. With these types of moves, especially the financing move, you can rest assured management is all but guaranteeing it’s a go. That said, while the impact of Warner Bros. studios matters to AT&T, considering the near $85 billion price tag, we need to concern ourselves with overall performance of the brand. Let us discuss.

Performance has been exceptional for Time Warner, and in the most recent quarter Time Warner exceeded our expectations. In a somewhat ironic fashion, much of this was driven by surprise successes from Warner Bros. studios. While performance surpassed our expectations, it also exceeded analyst expectations as well. This is critical and bodes well for AT&T’s future with the company. It was a strong quarter. Revenues beat analyst estimates slightly. They came in at $7.3 billion rising 5% year-over-year, and beat expectations by $30 million. That's noticeable for a global media giant of this size, and is in large part due to strong performance in Turner and Home Box Office subscriptions, which were up 13% and 8%, respectively. However, strong performance from the Wonder Woman movie was a marked contributor to studio revenues.

It isn’t all about revenues. If companies spend a fortune to make revenues and hurt their margins it is usually a bad sign. Thus, we have to be on the lookout for expenses rising, weighing on margins. Year-over-year, operating expenses were indeed up, coming in at $5.6 billion, rising from $5.1 billion. This was one item to watch as while this year-over-year rise does not surprise me, it did weigh a bit on operating income, although operating income rose to $6.6 billion versus $5.8 billion last year. But if we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was down 8% dipping to $1.69 billion from $1.85 billion a year ago. However, thanks to lower interest expense and other income being positive, earnings were strong. Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was $1.06 billion, or $1.34 per share, compared to $950 million, or $1.20 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.33. This crushed the consensus estimates by a solid $0.14. Outstanding. There was strong cash flow of $2.5 billion in operational cash rising a whopping 25% versus last year, Further, the company saw $2.3 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures, up 22%.

This is what we need to concern ourselves with, the big picture. While it is useful to hone in and drill down into the minutia to understand what drives certain segment revenues, and studio income is a prime example, the overall contribution to revenues and earnings is what matters. While integrating Time Warner will take several quarters, AT&T stands to benefit as it looks to become the world leader in global communications and media entertainment. We maintain AT&T is a buy under $40, and take solace in Time Warner’s results, which will only strengthen the name.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.