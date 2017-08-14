Puerto Rico, A Legal And Political Fiasco - Creditors Try Constitutional Challenges

Creditors believe they have found a claim that will protect their pledged revenue from any infringement by the Title III Bankruptcy Court. The principal difference between PROMESA’s Tittle III Court is that Chapter 9 applies to states that must authorize its use for municipalities and state corporations. Title III simply included the Commonwealth in the mix.

As a result, the Control Board considers Commonwealth general obligation bonds (GOBs) AKA constitutional bonds as being unsecured obligations and available for write down. A major difference of opinion between GOB holders and the Control Board.

By way of background, municipalities, and corporations of a state or Puerto Rico may elect to secure certain of its issues with a security interest in pledged revenue. That would generally qualify such bonds as not subject to court-ordered write down, i.e., the ability of the court to extinguish all or part of an existing debt in bankruptcy. For more on this please click here. (See type 2, general obligation and other special revenue secured bonds and type 3 constitutional GOBs.)

To assert those rights, creditors have filed suits based on denial of due process, under the 14th Amendment of the US and Commonwealth Constitutions. I am surprised how long it has taken the many creditor groups’ attorneys to figure out this line of defense which is simple and direct.

Creditors’ first suit against the United States of America was filed on July 19 in the Court of Federal Claims, news that was not widely reported. The claimants asserted the Federal Control Board has approved legislation that confiscates bond holder’s constitutionally protected pledged revenue.

Bond insurers are seeking protection under Title III under the specially secured revenue obligations exemption. This is the municipal equivalent to being a secured creditor in the corporate world.

The violations that have occurred are no different than if New York State confiscated all toll revenue from the NYS Thruway Authority and used it to pay general fund expenses instead of debt service on the Highway and Transportation Authority’s bonds. This and other actions by the board and the Commonwealth constitute bizarre behavior that runs counter to all government finance legal doctrine found in constitutional and statutory law.

The second constitutional complaint came late last week from Commonwealth general obligation bond investors. They assert PROMESA’s Control Board is unconstitutional under the U.S. and Puerto Rico Constitutions, the reason being that control board members were not approved by the U.S. Senate.

So far, claimants, for two different reasons, have ended up in the same constitutional place, both contending denial of due process and the taking of property without just compensation. Constituencies of COFINA bond investors could claim the same, but as yet have not.

One constitutional challenge that now appears to be obvious but has not been asserted is whether Puerto Rico’s direct constitutional GOB’s were unlawfully included in the PROMESA Act and made subject to Title III in the first place. The prime basis for such an action would again be denial of due process guaranteed by both the U.S. and Commonwealth Constitutions. Click here for more information.

Even assuming filed and proposed constitutional claims were all successful, that would not necessarily cure the central government’s current bond defaults. It would force the Control Board and the central government to ascertain the constitutionality of COFINA bonds in a court of competent jurisdiction, which could be the Title III Court.

A decision by a court of law to not validate un-validated COFINA bonds would make GOBs clearly affordable and lead to market access because the Commonwealth’s general fund would not be responsible for any other bonded debt. Click here for additional background.

If these constitutional challenges gain traction in court, a reshuffle of market valuations would appear likely.

The action filed by Commonwealth issued GOB investors appears to be a strategic versus a tactical move. It raises the constitutional question without directly challenging the constitutionality of including the central governments direct debt as a covered security subject to Title III Bankruptcy Court write downs

This is good news for GOB investors and investors holding enterprise revenue bonds having a security interest in pledged revenue, assuming bond structures are valid under constitutional law.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LONG PRGOB'S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.