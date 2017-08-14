Snap Inc.: An Exercise In Optimism

At the end of the day, I see an investment in SNAP as a far-fetched exercise in optimism.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has done it again.

After dropping a bomb in 1Q17 and seeing its stock dip back to IPO levels, the Venice, California-based company delivered another terrible quarter that sent shares to an all-time low of $11.83 on Friday. Before looking at whether the most recent dip might present an opportunity for the long-term biased investor, let's take a quick look at the results of the quarter.

Credit: Fortune

Snap Inc. by the numbers

Less-than-impressive revenues of $181.7 million in the quarter trailed consensus estimate of $186.2 million, while a rich $245 million in SBC (stock-based compensation), representing an astonishing 135% of total revenues, helped to push GAAP losses to $0.36 per share. Adjusted for SBC and amortization, net loss of $0.16/share compared slightly unfavorably to consensus loss of $0.15.

Source: Montage using company report

The headline numbers, as bad as they were, don't tell the full story. DAU (daily active users) improved slightly, but less so than last quarter's already unimpressive results: up +4% sequentially vs. +5% in 1Q17, and only +21% YOY over a rather small 2Q16 base vs. +36% last quarter.

ARPU (average revenue per user), on the other hand, bounced back this quarter to $1.05 after a worrying $0.90 in 1Q17. While the increase might seem encouraging to the more bullish investor, as per-user revenue returned to 2016 holiday-quarter levels, the figure is still very far from what I believe Snap needs to generate in the long run to support the business model (more on this subject below).

Elsewhere, GAAP gross margin of +16% is substantially better than the -9% registered last quarter, although this comparison is skewed by much higher SBC charges above the gross profit line in 1Q17. Hosting cost of $0.61 per DAU was nearly flat sequentially, but continues to look high on the YOY comparison: +11% YOY. On cash generation, FCF took a larger hit this quarter than it had in 1Q17: -$228.9 million. The cash bleed now represents a gut-wrenching 121% of total revenues YTD. Meanwhile, cash on hand of $2.8 billion is still sizable, but much less so than the $3.6 billion that the company had at the bank immediately following the IPO, less than 6 months ago.

Does SNAP still make sense in the long run?

As the reader might remember from one of my previous articles published in March, SNAP could prove to be a good buy for the long-term investor if a set of (rather aggressive) assumptions were to materialize. Under this scenario, annual non-GAAP EPS of $1 would justify a P/E ratio that was once in the mid-20x range, and that now sits much closer to a de-risked 12x.

These assumptions included:

Average sequential growth of at least 5% in the next several years

ARPU of around $3 on a steady-state basis that I believe would need to be reached by the end of 2020

Sustainable op margins of 30% that compares quite modestly to Facebook's (FB) 45%

On the first bullet, Snap continues to be (barely) in the ballpark. But the user base growth deceleration worries me, as the company saw sequential improvement fall from 7% in 4Q16 to 5% in 1Q17 to 4% this quarter. While trends can easily reverse, I find management's statement that "bigger isn't better" (regarding the idea that Snap's "network may stay relatively small and intimate") very dangerous, since scale will be crucial for Snap to turn sustainably profitable.

On the second bullet, Snap is miles away from my target. The company might still be in the early innings of its monetization efforts, considering the company made its first ad dollar as recently as 2014. But to reach the $3 ARPU that I believe is needed to prove the Snap business model viable and the stock price justifiable, it looks to me like there is quite a bit of work yet to be done.

Finally, on the third bullet, I do not currently see a clear path to op margins of 30%, even on a non-GAAP basis. Excluding sizable SBC costs, Snap's op margin in 2Q17 was -112%, only a modest improvement over 1Q17 levels. While scale would certainly help Snap turn its huge op losses around (but see comment above about "bigger isn't better"), I believe Snap can only achieve this feat if it doubles DAU and triples ARPU in just about 3 years -- a very high bar given the company's recent performance.

My takeaways on SNAP

At the end of the day, I see an investment in SNAP as a far-fetched exercise in optimism. The company can very well ignite user growth and jump-start its monetization efforts, particularly if the platform succeeds at fending off increased competition from the likes of Facebook and Instagram. But to make an investment decision based on these hopes is, for me, too risky -- if not irresponsible.

I reinforce my prior views on the stock that "the odds are stacked against SNAP, given the negative short-term catalysts (covered in my previous article) and the unappealing long-term prospects". I continue to think that there is too much risk and uncertainties involved in buying the stock today, even as share price hits all-time lows and may start to look cheap to some, more optimistic investors.

