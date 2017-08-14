Cisco Systems: Bullish Breakout Ahead

This week, dividend investors looking for ways to gain exposure in the technology space must pay special attention to Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) as the stock looks to be on the verge of a major bullish breakout. Volatility in the stock will almost certainly be generated after fiscal fourth quarter results are announced on Aug. 16 and this will come as CSCO is approaching critical long-term resistance levels that should unlock major moves once they are broken. With all of the discussion this year relating to how tech stocks could lead the rest of the equities space higher Cisco Systems is relatively unchanged during this period. This creates strong opportunities for dividend investors that are also seeking alpha in an otherwise elevated stock market. For these reasons, we are looking to gain access to the stable 3.69% dividend yield and enter into long positions in CSCO on an upside break of 33.10.

In the chart above, we can see that over the last year CSCO has had some trouble gaining real traction and is higher by only 1.68% for the period. This is somewhat surprising given the extensive media coverage of tech stocks in the financial news highlighting extremely bullish analyst expectations for the sector. CSCO stock is still caught in a long-term trading range that is very well defined but if earnings results are positive this week, it could be enough of a catalyst to send prices above the critical resistance zone, invalidate the period of consolidation, and trigger a long-term outlook that could see prices travel back toward the highs that were generated during the original tech boom. So, to say that there is upside massive potential in this strong dividend payer might even be an understatement

Currently, the consensus estimates are calling for earnings-per-share of $0.61 in EPS on revenues of $12.06 billion in revenue. If we do see positive surprises in this week's report, the catalysts could come from Cisco's ability to leverage their more than $250 billion installed base footprint as a means to capture new higher-margin opex IT revenue in the Software Transformation of IT. Better performance results here could break the 52-week range of $29.12 to $34.60, which is actually fairly close in structure to the consolidation range that has been in place since 2001.

All of this suggests that the stock in the midst of a major move that could generate significant capital gains in addition to the elevated dividend payouts currently offered by this tech giant. In the chart above, we can see that the analyst community is showing little disagreement in terms of the potential path forward at Cisco Systems. Most of this bullish outlook is based on optimism relating to the service provider IT channel and improvements in the company's cloud infrastructure offerings. We have seen strong gains in public sector contracts, as the Federal Reserve itself has increased IT spending in ways that have benefitted Cisco and this should continue to be a supportive factor in the months ahead

In the monthly chart above, we can see that CSCO is on the verge of a major bullish breakout that for a stock would be the equivalent of a continental shift in terms of its future outlook. Remember, these are very long-term charts, so major moves here are much more important and if we do see a clear break of resistance at 33.10 we expect market valuations to move much, much higher. Currently, the consensus price target shown in analyst surveys is 35.83 but we believe the rallies could extend far beyond this area if forecasts to boost the stock's dividend become a reality. Cause for concern would only be seen if markets push back through support levels at 29.10 but unless we see a major disappointment in this week's earnings figures that is looking highly unlikely. All of this points to a very bullish outlook for dividend investors in CSCO stock, and we will be buyers here if price action confirms the forecast this week.

