Yieldco Sponsors Are Selling Their Equity Interest

2017 is becoming a transitional year for the U.S. renewable energy assets held in publicly traded yieldcos. The first line of sponsors, the original starters, are withdrawing. Mostly due to financial weakness of their businesses or a sluggish market for yieldco equity, they are moving on, giving away the opportunity to others. Out of 8 renewable yieldcos listed in the US, four: Terra Form Power (TERP), 8Point3 Energy (CAFD), NRG Yield (NYLD) and Atlantica Yield (ABY) are about to change their sponsors. TerraForm Global (GLBL) gets acquired. Pattern Energy (PEGI) contrariwise to the yieldco concept, has bought equity in own sponsor. Only Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) will remain in a relationship with the original founding sponsor.

While the original value given to yieldcos have eroded under the market fears about the bankruptcy of SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) U.S. renewable assets are in demand, we just do not see a lot of transactions in the public markets. Utility providers are buying renewable projects regularly. Further, I believe that certain trade actions like Suniva petition, when enacted, will enhance the realization of the value, especially for solar assets.

It is true that retail investors’ interest has never been big in yieldcos, and the time of deep value discounts has quietly come and passed. What is exciting now are the questions of who are the new owners and how their material condition can improve the value for yieldcos. Another question is what to expect from the sale of equity interest in 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) and NRG Yield (NYLD)? Is there value to be realized or will the share price dive on transaction details?

In March 2017, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has offered to buy 51% interest in TerraForm Power (TERP). The transaction must be considered an illustration how the price of the equity has been devalued by the SunEdison’s (OTCPK:SUNEQ) bankruptcy. Before the consummation of the transaction, TerraForm would pay each shareholder $1.94 in a special dividend. Shortly before transaction execution, existing A class shareholders will receive a right for each share to get $9.52 in cash or to keep one share of TerraForm. The ceiling here appears to be $11.46 per share, while BAM will want to end up with 51% majority ownership and may force the choice of cash over shares on the minority owners. The estimated value of the whole company, at $11.46 per share multiplied by 140M shares outstanding, is to be about $1.6B. The equity value of 2.6GW of the wind and solar assets is about $0.60 per watt.

BAM has also offered to pay $787M for TerraForm Global (GLBL) equity along assumption of debt. GLBL has 952MW of capacity spread across continents, none are in the U.S. The equity value per watt in this transaction is about $0.82.

There are only rumors about the pricing for the equity interest sale in Atlantica Yield’s (ABY). Its sponsor, Abengoa SA (ABGB) avoided bankruptcy in Europe but at one point has placed its US subsidiaries under bankruptcy protection. ABY owns 1.44GW of renewable generation, 300MW of conventional power, 1009 miles of transmission lines and water assets. 41% of company assets are in the US.

According to this report, the company with the highest bid is Canada’s Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), which is apparently willing to pay EUR 700M for it, against Abengoa wishes to receive EUR 900 to 950M. The market price of 41% interest in ABY is about $872M at the current price of $21.04. The amount allegedly offered by Algonquin is around $827M, meaning it is below the market’s price. It is difficult to price the equity value of the offer per watt of the generation, the transmission lines, and water assets cannot be effectively converted, but it obvious they hold value. Still, to illustrate the example I am going to generate price per watt using only known generation assets. Being aware that the number is inflated, I have arrived at $1.16.

Another hint could come from the transaction completed in early August by the AES Corporation (AES) and Alberta Investment Management Corporation or AIMCo, buying sPower, a private renewable asset owner. The joint purchase was valued at $1.6B in cash, along with the assumption of non-recourse debt. The portfolio purchased represents approximately 1.274GW of the wind and solar energy assets plus 10GW under development. Although I have clear generation asset capacity, I need to assign the value to the development portfolio. If AES and AIMCo paid 3 cents for development watt in this deal, the price for operating and under construction assets is around $1.02 per watt.

What emerges from those figures is the equity price per watt is somewhere between $0.82 to $1.02 having a dependency to the location of the asset. The $0.60 per watt purchase of TerraForm Power seems to reflect the weakness of the sponsor and it unlikely to be seen in CAFD and NYLD transactions.

In the second quarter report SunPower (SPWR), has confirmed to join its yieldco partner, First Solar (FSLR) in pursuit of the sale of the interest in 8Point3 Energy Partners. The current evaluation, based on 29M class A shares trading on the market at $14.10, offers a $1.12B value of equity, including 50M shares held by the two sponsors. CAFD owns 569MW net, based on the interest in 924MWac of solar assets. The same calculation as one made for other transactions sees the price of equity at $1.96 per watt.

Before I carry on further analysis I must state that my comparison does not reflect on the value of PPAs; it assumes them to be equal for all the companies. Further, this analysis does not include the ratio of equity to debt. Simply put more debt per watt, less equity would be received per this unit of measure. My comparison also excludes sources of liquidity, interest rates for debt products and many other factors which make a company. My comparison is a simple attempt to benchmark expectations using limited factors available to highlight most likely scenario, but it is not an end of the analysis.

If CAFD were given the value of $1.02 per watt, estimated for the sPower transaction, based on the assets owned by the company. the equity value per share would be $7.34. Even if I add 20% premium to have $1.23 per watt in recognition of the hypothetical high PPA, the price per share becomes $8.84. Readers should note that $1.23 is more per watt than the inflated price of $1.16 for interest in ABY.

Tom Konrad, the author of many articles on yieldcos, had made an intriguing analysis of CAFD value in his recent article. He offers different acquisition scenarios, including those by other yieldcos with price targets. He does not share the market’s optimism for the value of CAFD share price.

On the opposite end of the valuation scale, is the estimate for the value of NRG Yield. The sponsor, NRG Energy (NRG), has announced intent to sell half or all of its interest in the yieldco. Bloomberg has named at least seven parties interested in NYLD, including NextEra Energy (NEE), an owner and the sponsor of NextEra Energy Partners (NEP).

As of June 30th, NYLD owns 2GW of the wind, 610MW of utility and 14MW of distributed solar generation. Also, the company has 1.945MW of conventional energy generation. Including thermal, the company claims to own 5GW of assets. 182.2M shares include publicly traded class C and A shares and 46% owned by the sponsor via B and D class shares. Priced by the market currently at 18.55 per share, the sum of all parts is $3.4B.

If I use the same simple platform of the equity value per watt, the 5GW is currently priced at $0.68 per watt. It is strikingly low, but I would be cautious to conclude that price per watt deserves a $1. Because of the value of the conventional assets, it should be lower. However, exercising the same calculation and assigning a price of $1.02 to 2.62GW of the wind and solar assets and perhaps $0.75 for 2.4GW of conventional assets, the share value arrives at $24.30 as the total equity becomes $4.4B. The combined equity value per watt in this calculation is $0.88.

While the outcome of the sale involves a lot of factors and will have a complexity dwarfing this review, it is difficult to ignore CAFD’s current market pricing and be convinced there is more premium to be had. I think opposite attitude is required, one of caution that the execution of the sale is unlikely to benefit public shareholders. Under those observations, I continue to see CAFD as the stock to be avoided.

On the other hand, NYLD stock appears deeply undervalued. While the final determination is hard to predict, amortization of the debt, sources of liquidity, the size of the capacity, and finally this simple comparison, all support undervalued condition of NYLD shares. For owners of the shares, NYLD represents a safer investment, along with the ability to fuel own growth, something CAFD cannot do. NYLD remains a buy with the target price of $24 to $25 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEP, CSIQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.