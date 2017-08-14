'Children Behaving Badly'

Happily, he's got some new charts to back up his contention.

Oh good, the best credit strategist on Wall Street is back and I'm going to go out on a limb and say you won't like what he's got to say.

Ok, it's time for another exercise in futility, where that means showing you all kinds of statistical evidence and visual proof of what's going on in markets and then having readers summarily dismiss it as a nefarious conspiracy theory concocted by some guy who lives on an island and has no easily discernible reason for wanting to mislead anyone.

No, but sarcasm aside, the best credit strategist on the planet is out with a sweeping new note on his favorite subject and as usual, it's complete with all kinds of colorful visuals for you to consider as you contemplate what the likely impact of policy normalization will be on your portfolio.

Citi's Matt King is easily one of the most recognizable names in circles who follow this stuff and along with his colleagues Joseph Faith and Christopher Chapman, he enjoys warning investors about the extent to which they're grossly underestimating the tailwind central bank liquidity provides for risk assets like stocks (SPY).

I just want to take one second to remind you that these people (Matt King and his team) are no gang of bumbling amateurs. This isn't a couple of guys sitting around at some desk in a suburban branch office. King wrote the definitive note on repo financing during the crisis, for instance.

Anyway, King's latest focuses on his long-held belief that it is the flow of central bank liquidity (rather than the stock) that matters for risk assets.

That of course makes intuitive sense. It's the constant injection of liquidity that drives risk asset inflation, not the lingering effect from a bloated balance sheet and/or the lack of selling.

I'm going to skip through this pretty quickly and hit the high points. First of all, here's Citi's highly amusing intro:

One of the wonders of parenthood involves trying to understand the seemingly inexplicable antics of your offspring. When other people’s children behave badly, the temptation is to presume it’s something to do with the parents. But then one day, even if you managed to avoid the terrible twos, your very own adolescent comes downstairs to breakfast with a look that could curdle the milk in its carton, fails even to grunt a response to your cheery good morning, and makes straight for their mobile phone. It shortly becomes clear that the mere fact of your breathing is something they find deeply offensive. Nothing in their previous twelve-or-so years of almost uninterrupted sweetness gave any hint of this. Where on earth did you go wrong? We imagine central bankers must feel similarly underappreciated every time markets fall into similar bouts of grumpiness. Like any parent, their initial instinct is to blame some sort of “external shock” – Eurozone sovereigns; weakness in emerging markets; a drop in oil prices; too much time spent hanging out with undesirable hedge-fund types. Like any parent, we think they would do well to focus less on eliminating potentially malign influences from the playground, and more on examining what in their own behaviour has left their offspring so fragile in the first place.

That speaks for itself in terms of being a hilariously brilliant take on the situation.

King goes on to note something that, from my experience, most readers simply do not have a firm grasp on. Here's Citi:

QE works globally and in terms of the flow of CB purchases, not in terms of the stock, and exhibits stronger relationships with risk assets than with government bonds. Second, we argue that the primary mechanism through which QE has had an impact is an enormous squeeze on the net supply available to absorb private investors’ savings.

With that in mind, recall what I said over the weekend:

Thanks to the fact that global central banks have printed more money than human beings are capable of comprehending (I mean, we can show the total on a chart, but that’s about the limit in terms of our ability to conceive of it), financial assets have been inoculated. When stripped down to its simplest possible form, the transmission mechanism to financial markets is remarkably straightforward: policymakers engineer a shortage of purchasable securities and that effort starts with driving yields on the safest of assets to punitive levels. So this works on both the supply and the demand side. You reduce supply by buying up assets, and in the process, you create demand by engineering a hunt for yield. In some cases, the net supply of securities becomes negative.

This really isn't complicated. Have a look at an updated version of a chart I've shown before:

(Citi)

The net supply of global assets available for market participants other than central banks to purchase was net negative last year. Net negative supply plus insatiable demand equals rapidly price appreciation.

In the new note, King updates the two most definitive charts of all - the left pane is the rolling 3-month sum of central bank asset purchases and the right pane is that rolling 3-month sum plotted against the percentage change in the MSCI World index:

(Citi)

That is so unequivocal that to pretend as though it doesn't show what it clearly shows is quite frankly laughable.

But Matt isn't convinced you're convinced - and neither am I.

So here's a fun scatterplot where each dot represents represents $10bn of central bank purchases and the left axis represents the cumulative change in the S&P during each period of QE broken out separately:

(Citi)

I mean, I'm not sure it gets much clearer than that. In fact, it kind of seems like the only reason King made that chart was because he knew how funny it would be. That's how painfully obvious this is.

So where does that leave markets heading into a balance sheet normalization push from the Fed and the ECB? Well, let's go to King one more time:

Valuations are sky-high. The second reason we think the transition will be difficult is simply that the starting valuations are so high already. It would be much easier for fundamentals to take over from central bank liquidity if the valuations across markets they needed to justify were not close to the highest we have ever seen. Indeed, many investors we speak to seem almost to have given up on valuation as a metric.

Sound like anybody you know?

On that note, I'll leave you with an update on those "valuations" via Goldman (and do note that this is current through Monday, which means it includes last week's dip):



(Goldman)

