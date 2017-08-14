DGI: It's About The Income, But Don't Forget Capital Gains And Total Return Are 'The Elephant In The Room'

If you want to be a better investor, it might be beneficial to spend some time investigating how these three "prongs" work together.

Regardless of your investing strategy, there are three "prongs" that make up the totality of stock market investing.

Introduction

I happen to be a Dividend Growth Investor. That means that I prefer to invest in companies that pay dividends, increase those dividends annually, have a minimum five-year history of increasing dividends annually, and do so at a rate that is generally greater than inflation.

Like most DGI, "it’s all about the income." We want to create a source of income that at some point in our lives will be a supplement to our working income or our retirement income plan. That income from dividends is intended to be supplemental, but if you arrive at the point where dividend income is your primary source of income, then good for you!

It’s about the income.

The Three Pronged Fork

There is more to investing than just "the income." In my opinion, investing in stocks is a three pronged fork. From my perspective, there is:

The income prong, derived from dividends The capital gain prong, derived from a change in value for the portfolio The total return prong, which is the combination of income and capital gain

Investors can choose to focus on any one of these "prongs." But regardless of your focus, the fact remains that however you choose to invest in the stock market, each of these prongs will come into play at one time or another.

Can You Ignore Any Of The Prongs?

Sure, you can try. You can say, "I only invest for income from dividends." Great! Good for you.

You might say, "I invest for capital gain, as I’m a growth investor. I don’t worry about dividends." Ok, then. You don’t own any stocks that pay a dividend? None? You own mutual funds, index funds or ETFs that completely avoid dividends? Good for you!

Some investors claim "The only investment metric worth measuring is total return, because at the end of the game, the guy with the most money wins!" Wins what, exactly? Is there some prize? A ribbon? Trophy?

Total return is a measurement of your investment performance over time by adding together the impact of dividends, interest, and capital gains.

We can go down some rabbit hole with this, but please focus on the end game here. I am not going to enter a debate about how you don’t care about one of the three prongs.

You can believe what you chose to believe, because it doesn’t affect my pocket book. It affects yours.

Again, there is no escaping the three prongs and their place in judging your investment success or lack thereof. You can discount the prongs, you can ignore the prongs, you can rationalize your opinion about each prong, but you can’t escape the elephant in the room.

Where Is This All Heading?

We have been writing a series of articles comparing a DGI portfolio, The Perfect Portfolio, to the five most popular and well-known ETFs. We began with looking at a comparison between The Perfect Portfolio and each of these ETF investments. Those five ETFs are the SPDR S&P 500 Index Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), SPDR Dividend Appreciation (NYSEARCA:SDY), iShares Dividend Appreciation (NYSEARCA:DVY), Vanguard High Dividend Yield (NYSEARCA:VYM), and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (NYSEARCA:VIG).

The object was to examine relative performance of a DGI portfolio and those ETFs that offer up a one-stop shopping experience for the average investor.

What we found was that from the perspective of our first prong, "income", The Perfect Portfolio delivered more income than did any of the ETFs that were used as comparative investments. You can see that article, here.

In this article, we will address the second prong, "capital gain" and see how The Perfect Portfolio stacks up against the five ETF choices.

A Look At Capital Gain Performance

In this table, I have looked at each of the five ETFs and The Perfect Portfolio to compare how $100k invested in 2009, 2010, and 2011 would have fared relative to capital gain.

Something to remember about The Perfect Portfolio is that there have been no sales of any stock in the portfolio. So, the capital gain portion reported here is what is called "unrealized capital gain."

That gain becomes "realized" only if there is a corresponding sale. In our model, the assumption is that there were no sales in the ETFs either, but keep in mind that SDY has an annualized portfolio turnover of 32% (which will result in short-term and long-term capital gain distributions). That same ETF rebalances the portfolio four times a year (quarterly).

In my opinion, that extra handling of the portfolio results in diminished results over time. It appears to be proven out with our table.

The investment vehicle that had the "best" performance was the SPDR S&P 500 Index Trust. I don't know about you, but I kind of expected that to be the case when I began this series. After all, everyone likes to say, "Investors can't beat the S&P 500 Index."

Relative to capital gain, they might be right.

Following behind SPY in order of largest capital gain to least capital gain are Vanguard High Dividend Yield, The Perfect Portfolio, iShares Dividend Appreciation, SPDR Dividend Appreciation, and then Vanguard Dividend Appreciation.

What I'm Seeing Here

Every investment has performed well relative to the capital gain "prong." Nothing to sneeze about with any of these portfolios and I think that any investor who made the decision to put their money into a portfolio like The Perfect Portfolio or any of these ETFs would likely be pretty happy today with the capital appreciation that they've had with these investments.

I'm pleased that I have been able to stay in the hunt with the ETFs relative to capital appreciation and being in third place is fine with me.

So the DGI portfolio, The Perfect Portfolio, has performed well relative to these ETF investments. The Perfect Portfolio came in "first" with income from dividends, beating all five of the ETFs.

The Perfect Portfolio came in third place relative to capital gain (appreciation), beating three ETF investments, DVY, SDY, and VIG. I can live with that.

But What About The Third Prong, Total Return?

When we take and add dividend income to capital gain, we arrive at a measurement that we call Total Return. Like capital gain, total return is inevitable. You can choose to ignore it or not. I don't care, but it's going to be there, so you might as well come to grips with it.

Like capital gain, total return is a moving target. Stock prices go up. Stock prices go down. Capital gain and total return change as the stock prices in the portfolios change. Simple stuff.

Now, there was some confusion about the dividend income portion of our series as the SPDR Dividend Appreciation had short-term and long-term capital gain distributions in its initial dividend numbers. So, to make sure that everyone stays happy, I am going to share those dividend income numbers with everyone again, so you don't have to go back to the previous article.

So for those who made the argument that short-term and long-term capital gain distributions are "dividend income," I am showing SDY as producing $126k in income. For those of you who do not believe that short-term and long-term capital gains distributions are "dividend income," the number would be $84k from actual dividends.

So, SDY is either in first place or it is in third place, depending on how you look at it. I don't want to argue.

Rolling income and capital gain together, we get a total return table that looks like this:

To be fair, I have included SDY with the short-term and long-term capital gain distributions and without them. As you can see, the controversy didn't change much in terms of final results.

The lesson learned here is that dividend income and capital gain are both individual metrics of investing in the stock market. It is at best difficult to avoid dividend producing investments completely, so investors have got to come to grips with the reality that dividend income is going to be part of the equation whether you invest with individual stocks or you invest in funds/ETFs.

The second lesson is that capital gain (or loss) is also an inevitable part of stock market investing. Now, those gains can be unrealized (because the investor does not make a selling decision) or they can be realized (because the investor makes a selling decision). But again, gains and losses are inevitable and an inescapable part of stock market investing.

Total return. Well, that is the combination of interest and dividends (reinvested or not) and capital gain. In our table, each investment vehicle performed well and The Perfect Portfolio performed in a way that it was expected to perform relative to total return.

Summary and Conclusion

Capital gain is the second prong on our three pronged fork. Capital gains are unrealized when there have been no sales of holdings that make up the position in the portfolio.

Some people tend to "sneer" at these unrealized capital gains as "paper profits."

I look at them as a validation for my investment decisions. When I purchase stock in a company, I want to be buying shares at a value price. When the shares I purchase appreciate, then my purchase has been validated.

On the other hand, if my holding shows a capital loss (that is a decline in price relative to my cost basis), then that capital loss is valuable to me in terms of examining my original construct for making the purchase and adding that company to my portfolio.

Capital gain is a benchmark of sorts. It makes you focus on each company in your portfolio. For me, it tends to get me focused on the "underachievers" and begin to ask questions relative to what I am going to do next with that position.

Total return is the measurement that we use in order to have a clear picture of dividend income AND capital gain, rolled into one. Total return is also one of those inescapable factors to stock market investing. You can't escape total return, but it's not something that you need to escape from. It's relatively benign.

You can look at it and be pleased with your investing decisions. You can look at it and decide that you need to make some fine tuning adjustments to your investments. You can choose to do nothing.

But, I can guarantee you one thing. Comments are going to be made telling you that total return is "the only" factor to be considered with stock market investing.

That being the case, then perhaps some DGI skeptics might want to begin considering DGI as a strategy, based on that idea of "total return being the only factor to consider" with investing in the stock market.

What say you?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, CL, CVX, JNJ, KMN, KO, MO, MCD, PG, T, VZ, INTC, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.