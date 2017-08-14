Pretium Resources: A Development Stock No More

Pretium Resources (PVG) announced its second quarter earnings before the market on Friday. The Highlight of the report was the announcement of its first gold sales. And with that report the long-awaited shift from gold explorer/developer to junior mining company occurred.

Back in July Pretium announced the initial gold pours from its nearly $700 million facility outside of Stewart, British Columbia. Friday’s report informed the market that the Brucejack facility was now considered an operating mine, per its agreements with Pretium’s credit facilities as of August 1 st.

Production to date has been on low-grade stockpiled ore, muck and initial stoping samples.

PVG Production Tonnage Oz of Gold Avg. Grade g/tonne June 70805 8510 3.4 July 83667 16882 5.7 Q2 Total 154472 25392 4.7

There is still a lot of process optimization to be done on the mine, per the release. Between issues with ore retention in the mills to high gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) concentration in the slag, the firm is obviously in the growing pains stage of the transition to operating concern.

Brucejack is a daring under-taking, a nearly $700 million facility in a remote part of British Columbia, but, like everything else in the mining industry, if the grade is there to support the project, the project will get off the ground.

And, while the journey for Pretium has been fraught with drama, the issues surrounding the company’s past should resolve themselves in the near future.

Legacy Legalities

The company is still dealing with the after-effects of an issue with the PEA on Brucejack – Preliminary Economic Assessment. Two different firms issued wildly differing reports on the value of the property and Pretium resolved the issue by undertaking a mass bulk-sampling project to prove the grade at Valley of Kings was economic.

This resulted in shareholder lawsuits filed in both the U.S. and Canada. I was lucky to be granted one of the last interviews with CEO Bob Quartermain back in late 2013 to explain this situation to my subscribers at the time.

And it was on the strength of that conversation and my 20 years of experience as a soils and metals chemist that I felt more than comfortable recommending Pretium at that time, around $4.50 per share.

This is a deposit that is a spider-web of electrum – silver and gold admixture – that is quite unique. And, as such it was hard to sample in which estimation of reserves from cores samples was difficult.

The U.S. class action lawsuit was dismissed in June and the Canadian one is still pending. It is very likely to be dismissed as well since any potential harm to shareholders has long been put to bed.

This is one of the few outstanding issues surrounding the company.

Working Capital

The other issue that arose from the earnings report was a minor shortfall in working capital due to the official commissioning of the mine per Pretium’s credit agreements. This is purely a balance sheet issue and not a cash flow one. From the press release:

The working capital deficit of US$12.9 million includes the current portion of the offtake obligation (US$5.1 million), the employee benefit liability (US$4.6 million) and the current portion of restricted share unit liability (US$2.7 million). These items are not expected to result in cash outflows during our short-term working capital deficit. In addition, we are evaluating other opportunities to bolster our short-term working capital.

With gold sales commencing and initial grade strong, Pretium should have no problem working through its early growing pains. And with gold and silver prices looking strong for the next few months I expect any working capital issues will resolve themselves by year-end.

Pretium’s management is top-notch. Quartermain is a giant in this field having overseen the development of multiple big projects in the past, including for Silver Standard Resources Inc (SSRI), putting that company on the map.

Getting Pretium to this point was an enormous challenge. In the four years I’ve been following this stock I haven’t seen one instance where the company made a wrong move, from financing, to construction, deals with the First Nations, to now production, management has protected shareholders very well.

The stock today trades at $8.40 at lower gold and silver prices than it did earlier in the bull market.

Remember, the grade at Valley of Kings is an 8.1-million-ounce deposit, grading 16.1 grams per tonne gold equivalent. In today’s market where good gold deposits are 1.0 to 1.5 grams per tonne Valley of Kings is something unique.

Bottom Line

Right now, gold is at a crossroads. With this week’s close just below $1300 we are approaching medium-term horizontal resistance. And the question now is whether or not it will push higher on a weak dollar or not.

The key to that is looking at the euro (EUO). The euro pulled back slightly this week but closed again above $1.18 as the relentless grind higher continues.

And I expect this will continue through the German elections next month at a minimum. Even war drums with North Korea have not reversed capital outflow from the U.S. While many are saying that gold is spiking on a safe-haven trade, the response in the currency and bond markets have been muted.

In my last article, I asked if gold and silver were becoming interesting. The weaker dollar is what is pushing gold higher, not war drums over North Korea. Gold has not responded to war headlines in years. But, it does respond to worries in government efficacy.

The bigger worry for the markets right now is a potential debt ceiling showdown and subsequent government shut-down after Congress comes back from recess.

Gold may be a little expensive here and Pretium has pulled back in dollar terms thanks to the strong move in the Canadian dollar (FXC) and worries leading into earnings.

But, long term this move up in the Canadian dollar is a gift to gold buyers as the rest of the 2 nd half of 2017 will provide a great opportunity to buy Canadian firms like Pretium at a discount thanks to short-term currency effects.

Pretium is hitting its production stride as we enter the final phase of the gold bear market. I would be looking to accumulate on dips. Last week’s volatility in the stock may prove to be the near-term bottom. Watch for a daily close below $8.00 for further weakness. It will take a daily close above $8.80 to arrest the current downtrend.

Longer-term support is at $7.00. I’m definitely a buyer at that price.

