Tableau Acquires Natural Language Query Startup ClearGraph

Through the acquisition, Tableau will integrate ClearGraph's technology into its interactive data products to help more users analyze data faster and more effectively.

ClearGraph has developed a platform that makes data accessible to a large number of business users.

Tableau Software (DATA) has acquired natural language query startup ClearGraph for an undisclosed amount.

ClearGraph uses natural language query technology to make data analysis simple and accessible to a large amount of business users.

This deal will enable Tableau to incorporate ClearGraph's natural language query technology to its interactive data product, increasingly usage throughout the enterprise, potentially reducing churn and resulting in increased revenues.

Palo Alto-based ClearGraph was founded in 2014 to develop a natural language query technology that makes data analysis accessible.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Vigneault and Co-Founder and CTO Ryan Atallah. Prior to founding ClearGraph, Andrew Vigneault worked as investment banking analyst at Sterne Agee, and Ryan Atallah was a full-time computer science student at Stanford University and former software engineer intern at Facebook.

Below is a brief overview video about ClearGraph’s technology:

Before its acquisition, ClearGraph was raised funding from 10 investors including RRE Ventures, Greycroft, Accel Partners, and Great Oaks Venture Capital.

ClearGraph’s main technology product provides enterprises with search solutions that make data analysis accessible through simple conversational style search. The platform utilizes context awareness and natural language process to interpret and answer questions asked in spoken English. ClearGraph helps people access and understand enterprise data easily. ClearGraph is now used by many customers including large enterprises.

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. As part of the acquisition, employees from ClearGraph will join Tableau in its Palo Alto office. Tableau did not file an 8-K that would have been required if the transaction had been a material amount, nor did it provide any change in forward financial guidance, so the transaction appears to be a non-material event.

Tableau is a software company headquartered in Seattle, Washington that aims to use business intelligence to help people analyze and understand data in an easier way. The acquisition will allow Tableau to integrate ClearGraph's underlying technology into its own interactive data products.

Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau, said:

We are thrilled to bring the ClearGraph team to Tableau to enable people to ask questions of their data using natural language. Natural language queries will make it easier for more people to interact with Tableau, whether you're an executive who needs an answer quickly, or on a mobile phone and want an answer from your data on the move.

This acquisition should have a positive medium-term impact on Tableau as the two companies share similar culture, mission and goal of helping more people interpret data more effectively.

By integrating ClearGraph’s natural language, conversational-style speech capabilities, Tableau will enable enterprises to further disseminate data analysis throughout the organization, potentially improving operations.

As a result, Tableau promises to gain additional user growth and revenues, as well as potentially reduced churn, as its solutions become more widely used within their customer base.

