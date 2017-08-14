Lukewarm About United Technologies' Bid For Rockwell Collins

The real issue is whether United Technologies, which has a wide array of internal problems, really needs to take on such a challenge at this time.

In particular, cost is not a major issue if it is an all-cash deal: United Technologies has more than adequate borrowing capacity.

Analysts have raised various objections to this proposed transaction. On examination, most of them are not very strong.

SA reports that analysts are “generally cool” toward the prospect of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) acquiring Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL). Some worry about the cost, some about the reaction from customers, some question whether aerospace is the right business for United Technologies to expand so dramatically (Rockwell Collins would increase the division’s revenue by nearly 40%) and some are simply puzzled that, after indicating that it was interested in small, incremental acquisitions, it would even entertain such a major transaction.

Cost

No offer is in the public domain, so discussion of cost is speculative. But Rockwell Collins is a valuable property, and it will not come cheap. The $30 billion offer I discuss below is, I think, unlikely: it would represent an extremely generous 50% premium over Rockwell Collins’s price before news of merger discussions leaked out. But it has been mentioned here and there in the press, so I will use it as the basis for my discussion.

United Technologies can certainly afford it. Its June Form 10-Q (the source of this and all the other United Technologies' financial data mentioned here) reveals that at the end of Q2, 31.8% of its balance sheet was equity.

Assuming an all-cash purchase does not tap into cash and equivalents, the resulting balance sheet (using the fiscal Q3 (June) balance sheet from Rockwell Collins’s Form 10-Q for this and the data mentioned below; no adjustments made for differences between its and United Technologies’ accounting policies) would still carry 25.0% equity. This is not over-stretched for a combination that would have $9.6 billion in cash. United Technologies could, of course, use some of its cash pile to reduce that leverage.[1]

Borrowing costs would not be high: United Technologies has A-/A3 credit ratings (Rockwell Collins’s are a little weaker), and while significant additional borrowing would no doubt cause the rating agencies to trim them, the cut would probably not be precipitous. This year it refinanced across a range of maturities from three to thirty years.

Assuming it could obtain similar terms and would maintain the weighted average ten-year maturity of its borrowings year-to-date, $30 billion would cost it $596.6 million per annum after tax (using United Technologies’ H1 effective tax rate of 28.7%). This compares favorably with Rockwell Collins’s annualized fiscal H1 net income of $656 million, even leaving a little room for higher borrowing costs.

Ten-year weighted average maturity would be an appropriate financing structure for a large acquisition. On the basis of an all-cash structure and assuming unchanged borrowing costs, acquisition of Rockwell Collins would add about $0.04 to United Technologies’ EPS in the first year. That is hard to argue with, and even at such an inflated premium, it is difficult to regard as ‘too expensive.’

Low interest rates change the economics of deal-making for companies with sound balance sheets, more than offsetting differences in valuation. Whether, after the deal, United Technologies' shareholders would benefit from a somewhat higher valuation is unknown, but not unlikely.

Because Rockwell Collins carries a noticeably higher valuation than United Technologies, an all-share transaction is not in the cards. $30 billion in shares at current prices would increase shares outstanding by nearly a third and result in 15.9% dilution. It is scarcely likely that the deal would offer even remotely compensating synergies. Even if management suggested that such substantial synergies could be obtained, they would take years to realize, and investors’ skepticism would be exercised while their patience was taxed. They would not welcome such terms.

United Technologies has repurchased shares very actively since the sale of Sikorsky, and it carries $35.5 billion of stock in treasury. Most of this is booked at prices below current market, so it is available for reissue in partial consideration of the deal if United Technologies chose to do so. It is unlikely that United Technologies would want to offer very many of them in connection with the acquisition of Rockwell Collins, but taxable investors usually prefer a share option, and it could reissue some of these shares, in the process reducing the leverage of the deal.[2]

Customer Reaction

United Technologies and Rockwell Collins have three main OEM customers: Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:OTCPK:EADSY) and the U.S. military. Other airframe manufacturers are not especially important − which is not the case, for instance, for Honeywell (NYSE:HON) − and allied militaries’ interest in their products is largely dictated by U.S. interest. But intervening between the combined companies and the Air Force are lead contractors such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). Between them, these four commercial entities are nearly a monopsony.

There is essentially no overlap between United Technologies’ products and those of Rockwell Collins. So it is difficult to see how there could be antitrust objections to the transaction. Nevertheless, few customers enjoy being at the mercy of powerful suppliers. After the sale of Sikorsky, the U.S. military in particular indicated that it does not favor the idea of further consolidation among its contractors.

Even before news of this potential transaction, Boeing had announced that it was investigating the possibility of increasing its activities in servicing and even manufacturing some of these products. For both UTC Aerospace and Rockwell Collins, aftermarket service is a crucial component of profitability. Increased competition in this area, let alone in original equipment, is obviously unwelcome. This is equally true for military equipment: the Air Force will not become a direct competitor to the combined group, but it is certain to entertain competitive offers from its prime contractors and third-party providers if they are offered to it.

In this context, doubling up in aerospace components might not seem a promising strategy. There are few obvious technological or manufacturing synergies between United Technologies’ largely electromechanical and hydraulic components, Rockwell Collins’s largely electronic ones, and the commercial aircraft cabin furnishings the latter purchased with the acquisition of B/E Aerospace, which closed in April. So the combination will not lead to many improvements in cost-competitiveness. Further, the combined companies’ dominant customers are unlikely to accept the idea of ‘bundled’ OEM pricing.

There is obvious reason to wonder about the commercial advantages of the combination, except insofar as economies of scope can benefit their servicing businesses. This is a very real consideration, and possibly a competitive answer to Boeing’s and Airbus’s increasing penetration into servicing aerospace components. Service businesses are especially amenable to economies of scope. Whether the competition can succeed in heading off this potential competition depends entirely on execution.

Why Aerospace?

Given the lack of product overlap, likely customer resistance and little in the way of obvious marketing synergies, United Technologies’ reasons for choosing to expand in aerospace are not obvious. Opportunism may have something to do with it:

Rockwell Collins shareholders were apparently pleased with the prospect of its $8.3 billion B/E Aerospace acquisition (agreed October 23, 2016, closed April 13, 2017) – sufficiently to bring its share price performance back in line with the broad average despite significant share dilution. However, the “Trump Effect” played a role here, too. But they had hardly been stellar performers until United Technologies’ interest leaked out. It may have chosen to expand in aerospace for opportunistic reasons, believing that Rockwell Collins’s valuation was more likely to rise than decline from current levels.

But the service angle I mentioned is probably the real clincher, and United Technologies may be attracted to Rockwell Collins because it believes it can learn something from its management of service activities. Execution in servicing has not been United Technologies’ strong point in any of its businesses recently. This may explain why it is contemplating a large acquisition rather than the smaller, incremental deals it had previously discussed: smaller deals would largely involve service providers.

There is, at least, some marketing synergy to be obtained from Rockwell Collins and it is not inconceivable that commercial airlines would accept ‘bundled’ service pricing – in which case synergies could be considerable. Antitrust considerations would limit expansion in elevators or HVAC to service companies, and there is not much logic in expanding in those areas until United Technologies comes up with a formula for managing them successfully.

If Honeywell, under activist investor pressure, decides to spin off its aerospace division, United Technologies may regret its precipitateness, but such a combination would raise antitrust issues, at least in the European Union. Acquiring a new business line is not inconceivable, but it is questionable how friendly its shareholders would be to such a proposal.

A Real Objection

None of the reasons analysts give for ‘coolness’ toward the transaction strike me as terribly strong. However, there is one question that I believe bears serious consideration. This is simply, does United Technologies not have enough on its plate already?

It is spending heavily on restructuring all of its operations, and with some difficulty reorganizing lines of authority and incentive programs in elevators in particular. It is confronting increased competition in services across the board: the entry of its aerospace and jet engine customers into this arena is only just one more element in what seems almost like a concerted attack on all its services fronts.

Commercial aircraft demand is imposing the need for major investments in capacity, which always involves a steep learning curve. United Technologies is currently very much in the trough of that curve, and it will be a slow climb to acceptable levels of manufacturing efficiency. Its new jet engine still has bugs, which could become very costly if they are not fixed soon.

Does United Technologies really need the risks inherent in a large acquisition? Opportunism has its place, and the lack of product overlap with Rockwell Collins would certainly make integration less challenging than it might otherwise be. Large potential acquisitions in the aerospace sector are not numerous, and few would attract as little antitrust scrutiny. But it will still be a challenge. While I believe that United Technologies can afford this deal, given an appropriate financing structure, it most certainly cannot afford to get even parts of the integration wrong.

I am of two minds about the proposal, and will await management discussion of the deal − if it is in fact going to go ahead – before making up my mind. On the one hand, the deal could be a real benefit for United Technologies’ shareholders, but the risks are significant and the strategic rationale has yet to be clarified. Its shares dropped a little on the news, but not precipitately. I do not know whether this represents optimism about the proposal or skepticism that an agreement will actually be reached.

[1] Note that United Technologies cannot dispose freely of all of this cash. A substantial portion of it represents pre-payments for jet engines and progress payments to its construction-related businesses. Both turn into CGS, the latter fairly rapidly.

[2] Treasury shares are ‘issued’ but not ‘outstanding,’ and therefore not included in fully diluted shares. The carried value of reissued treasury shares (a charge against shareholders’ equity) would be credited to paid-in capital, and the difference between carried value and market would be credited to cash.

