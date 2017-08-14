The Kinder Morgan Of 2020 Will Make You Regret Not Investing Today

Kinder Morgan is finally ready to go back to increasing its dividend. These dividend increases will be funded by internally generated cash flow decreasing the risk of another cut.

Kinder Morgan is paying for its dividend and growth entirely through internally raised funds. On top of that, the company has been reducing its debt saving on interest expenses.

Kinder Morgan has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, the company has figured out what it is doing wrong and taken meaningful steps.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a midstream oil company that operates primarily in the transport and storage of oil around North America. The company is the largest publicly traded midstream company with a market cap of just over $45 billion and a dividend yield of more than 2%. As we will see throughout this article, Kinder Morgan’s impressive asset distribution, strong financials, and growth potential make it a strong investment at the present time.



Kinder Morgan Impressive Asset Distribution



Kinder Morgan has an incredibly impressive asset distribution that allows it to dominate North American midstream oil. This asset distribution means the company will be able to take advantage of new opportunities as they present themselves.





Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas network in North America with 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines connected to every important natural gas play. The company transports an astounding 2.1 million barrels of oil every day and is also the largest independent terminal operator in North America, with 152 million barrels of liquid capacity. The company also operates the only oil sands network to the west coast, the TransCanada pipeline, which offers the company significant cash flow.



As we can see here, not only does Kinder Morgan have impressive assets, the company has noticeable growth potential. As we can see the company has almost no pipelines in Canada or Mexico, both nearby regions and major oil producers. Given Kinder Morgan’s size, the company could easily expand into these regions and increase its cash flow even further.



These assets of Kinder Morgan are core to the continent’s energy infrastructure and are stable fee-based assets for the company. Kinder Morgan operates its assets safely and efficiently to keep costs low from any unexpected spills. Overall, the company is focused on leveraging its asset footprint and use this size to undergo additional expansion. This should allow the company’s cash flow to continue increasing.



One of my favorite things about Kinder Morgan is the company's ability to find a way to take part in the oil markets, which generate immense amounts of cash flow, without exposing itself to the cyclical risk. By using fee-based pipelines, the company sees minimal cash flow changes, even in the event of crashes as big as the present one. That means investors can expect the company's earnings, and their dividends to continue, barring outside circumstances.

Kinder Morgan's Strong Financials



Kinder Morgan has made some mistakes these past few years that have hurt shareholders. However, in my opinion, the company has clearly realized its mistakes and is working to fix them. This should allow the company to achieve significant profits in the coming years.



Kinder Morgan has invested $59 billion into asset investment and acquisitions since its inception, of which $27.3 billion was in expansion spending and $31.4 billion was in acquisition spending. When the company was first initiated it spent significant amounts of capital on acquisition spending, buying low-priced assets to begin its cash flow. As the opportunities from these assets slowed down, the company turned towards expansion spending.



Kinder Morgan began to spend significant amounts of capital on expansion spending. Expansion spending, which doesn’t require the premium of acquisition spending, tends to deliver higher returns for the company. This continued until 2010-2011, as the availability of expansion spending slowed down for the company. The company began to turn increasingly towards acquisitions, fueled by the company issuing shares.



However, by 2015, after the start of the crash, the company’s stock price began to fall and the company no longer had a route to viable investments without risking a fall into junk territory. As a result, the company saw its stock price drop rapidly from just under $45 per share to just over $12 per share. However, Kinder Morgan realized what happened and has gone back to focusing on the more profitable expansion spending.



This turnaround in the company’s decision making means it should return to the growth it once enjoyed. I have pointed out in previous articles on Kinder Morgan the company's mistake of turning towards expensive acquisition spending. Kinder Morgan's return to expansion spending, all through previously identified potential high return projects, bodes well for the company's future.



Kinder Morgan’s 2017 published budget involves distributable cash flow of $4.46 billion. The company declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the year, which will cost it $1.1 billion for the year. That leaves the company with $3.3 billion in distributable cash flow on top of its dividend. The company anticipates growth capital of $3.2 billion that will provide it with additional future cash flow and leave it with $0.1 billion on top of this.



After this investment, Kinder Morgan anticipates a year-end 2017 net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.4x. The company has announced that it is spinning off its Kinder Morgan assets into Kinder Morgan Canada; however, the company anticipates that this will allow it to lower its debt further to 5.2x adjusted EBITDA. This lower debt will save Kinder Morgan on interest.



Personally, I would like to see the company work to reduce its debt even further. While debt isn't much of an issue in the current low interest environment, reducing debt should relieve shareholders, save the company on interest expenses, and reduce the risk of it having to cut its dividend again in the future, as it prepares to go back to its policy of rapid dividend increases.

Most importantly for shareholders, as a result of the events from the start of the oil crash, the company believes it is ready to get back to increasing its dividends. Kinder Morgan has improved its balance sheet substantially and plans to slowly get back to increasing its dividends. The company anticipates its dividends will increase by 60% from 2017 to 2018 along with a further 25% increase in 2019 and 2020.



That means that by 2020, Kinder Morgan’s dividend should reach $1.25. This will provide the company with a dividend yield on cost of 6.3% by 2020, an incredible yield on a sound company. Over the past two years, Kinder Morgan has reduced its net debt by $5.8. This has saved the company roughly $0.5 billion in annual interest expenses. Further debt reductions should save the company even more.



This shows how Kinder Morgan has strong finances and the capacity to increasingly reward shareholders.



Kinder Morgan's Growth Potential





Kinder Morgan has identified a large number of highly profitable growth projects going forward. These growth projects will enable the company to significantly increase its cash flow. This cash flow should internally fund growth, which I believe negates the risk of a future dividend cut.



Kinder Morgan has a world class asset footprint with significant growth potential going forward. Kinder Morgan has $12 billion of attractive fee-based assets, and 86% of this backlog is for fee-based assets. The company anticipates $3.2 billion of growth capital this year, meaning the company has $8.8 billion of growth capital left for the next 4 years. This comes out to $2.2 billion in growth capital per year leaving $1.0 billion a year in additional capital.



It is likely that this $1.0 billion in capital is what would cover the company’s growing dividend and allow it to reward shareholders without taking out additional debt.



Kinder Morgan anticipates that these new assets will provide the company with $1.5 billion in new annual adjusted EBITDA, an incredibly impressive 6.9x ratio. This means roughly $1.0 billion in additional annual distributable cash flow for the company. This also doesn’t count the company’s $1.8 billion in CO2 projects which it is anticipating a minimum return of 15% on. That means additional cash flow for Kinder Morgan’s shareholders that will allow it to increase its dividend even further.



Kinder Morgan’s forecasted 2017 growth capital is $3.1 billion that it plans to fund entirely internally meaning it will need no additional debt nor equity issuance. This growth capital will provide the company with several hundred million $ of additional distributable cash flow, the majority of which will likely be used on its anticipated 2018 dividend increases. That means even when the company funds dividend increases, they will be entirely funded internally.



As an investor, I am impressed by Kinder Morgan's ability to go back to its policy of dividend increases while funding them all internally. That internal funding of the growth means that it is much less likely that these dividends get cut again in the future. Instead, the company is funding this dividend growth and its overall growth through internally generated cash. Kinder Morgan's ability to acknowledge and correct its mistakes are what make it one of my favorite investments.

This shows Kinder Morgan’s impressive growth potential that will provide it with rapidly growing cash flow.



Conclusion





Kinder Morgan has had a difficult time since 2015 as the company was put at risk of a junk rated credit rating. This resulted in a massive fall in the company’s share price meaning the company could no longer issue equity to fund future growth. As a result, the company was forced to drastically cut its dividend by 75%, hurting many investors and resulting in them forming a poor view of the company.



However, as we have seen throughout this article, Kinder Morgan has strong potential going forward. The company has an impressive asset network with additional room for growth. On top of this, the company has managed to significantly reduce its debt saving interest expenses for itself. The company finally feels ready to go back to increasing its debt. This will be funded by the company’s growth projects and as a result of this growth potential makes Kinder Morgan a strong investment at the present time.

Investors looking to invest in the company should look at both whether the company follows its newly promised dividend increases and whether the company continues its growth plan. Continuing its growth plan shows the company's ability to generate the capital it needs to fund its upcoming obligations without needing to go back to debt or issuing equity. And increasing its dividend as promised shows the company's ability to re-earn the trust of shareholders. Most importantly in the near term is keeping an eye on whether the company increases its dividend as promised next year. If it does, expect a major recovery in share price.







