McDonald's: This 'Triple Threat' Could Send Shares Higher

Based on the current stock price, shares still represent a compelling value for income investors.

Management's "triple-threat" strategy should grow the dividend at a 10% clip over the next five years.

Today's post highlights one dividend stock to own for the next 50 years... McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Regular readers know I’m a big fan of simple, time-tested businesses. I don’t know what gadgets people will gush over in 50 years, but I’m pretty sure everyone will enjoy a burger and fries.



Long-time shareholders have made a fortune. Over the past 10 years, the stock has soared more than fourfold. In recent months, shares have touched fresh all-time highs.



Question is, can the run continue? Sure, McDonald’s tops the list of great American companies, but does it represent a great place to put new money to work? Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend.



The Dividend - Is It Safe?



If I had only one word to describe McDonald’s stock, it would be "dependable."

The company has raised its payout for 40 consecutive years. The last time the Golden Arches skipped its dividend to shareholders, Jimmy Carter just got elected president and the Wild Cherry's "Play That Funky Music" topped the charts.

That history of dividend growth sets the bar pretty darn high. Shareholders now expect a distribution bump each year. I can only list a dozen or so businesses that can match that kind of track record.



Management will likely keep mailing out those checks.



Last year, McDonald’s generated $6.1 billion in cash flow from operations. Additionally, it spent $1.8 billion in capital expenditures, which mostly include remodeling old stores and expanding supply chains. That leaves McDonald’s with $4.3 billion in free cash flow, the most conservative way of measuring a company’s ability to pay its dividend.

In 2016, management paid $3.1 billion in dividends. This means McDonald’s pays out $0.72 in distributions for every dollar generated in cash flow, near the $0.75 ratio I use to gauge safety.



I’m not losing any sleep, however. If we were talking about a cyclical business like a miner or a car maker, I’d get worried. McDonald's, though, represents a blue-chip, recession-proof operation with plenty of access to capital markets.



The Dividend - Can It Grow?



McDonald’s heady growth days are behind it.



With so many locations, the company doesn’t have any room left to expand. If management wants to grow earnings, it needs to get more sales out of existing restaurants. And earlier this year, executives unveiled a triple-threat strategy to do just that.



First, attract more customers, more often. This will require regaining lost patrons by making meaningful improvements in value, quality, and convenience. Executives also want to convert casual customers into regular visitors by boosting their presence in underdeveloped categories like coffee and other snack offerings.



Second, slash costs. You might have seen the company reduce front-line expenses by replacing workers with order kiosks. Management is also looking to cut overhead costs by $500 million annually by the end of 2018, trimming another 5% to 10% off this expense by the end of 2019.



Finally, refranchise more stores. Executives aim to refranchise more than 4,000 restaurants by the end of 2017. This allows the company to earn lucrative royalty revenue from existing locations while freeing up capital for dividends and buybacks.



We’ve already seen these efforts pay off. Last quarter, the burger giant reported earnings of $1.70 per share on $6.1 billion in revenue, crushing analysts’ estimates. Looking forward, the Street expects earnings per share to grow at a 10% annual clip over the next five years, according to numbers compiled by Reuters. I expect the dividend to grow roughly in line.



The Dividend - What’s the Return?

At a price of $155.00 per share, we lock in a 2.6% current yield. Assuming this distribution increases by 10% each year, our total return jumps to around 13%. That mid-teen number keeps this stock in my buy range and gives us a little room for error if growth putters.

Of course, Mickey D’s is no sure thing. A low unemployment rate could boost wages, which spells bad news for the company’s margins. If management can’t stay on top of the changing fast-food landscape, sales (and by extension the stock price) could suffer.

I’m not too worried, though. Executives keep finding ways to keep a lid on costs with new technologies, running the same restaurants with fewer people. And while it’s tough to predict exactly what the company will gross in sales, management has always done a great job at keeping up with society’s changing palette.



Bottom line: McDonald’s is one stock to own forever. And despite the recent run, shares still offer some decent returns. For income investors, the Golden Arches represent a good place to put new money to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.