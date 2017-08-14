PCM Fund's Valuation Is Getting Stretched

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM), as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how the fund will perform as we inch closer to 2018.

First, a little about PCM. PCM is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income by investing in a portfolio comprised primarily of commercial mortgage-backed securities. Currently, the fund is trading at $11.08/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.66%. Year to date, PCM has returned about 16% to investors, including both stock price appreciation and distributions. In comparison, the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) and Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) have a total return of roughtly 2.50% year to date, demonstrating PCM's out-performance in the debt space. However, given the recent volatility last week within the majority of Pimco's funds, I wanted to use the opportunity to re-asses PCM and see if this out-performance is likely to continue, especially since the fund's premium is above its historical norm. The fund right now is a mixed bag, and while I do believe long-term investors will be rewarded by holding it, I would hesitate to initiate new positions at these levels, for the reasons I will outline below.

First, let's discuss the positives. Notably, PCM, which had to cut its distribution heading in to the Great Recession, has now reliably paid the $.08/share for over seven years. Furthermore, current metrics suggest this distribution is safe and sound, which is not the case among other Pimco funds. As of June 30th, PCM has a year to date distribution coverage ratio of over 100%, clocking in at 116.61%, leaving plenty of cushion room between what the fund is earning in income and what it has declared to pay in distributions. PCM currently has $.17/share of undistributed net investment income (UNII), which is over two months worth of distributions in excess, a very health sign. Not only that, but the metrics are getting better, separating itself from funds such as Pimco Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), and Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity fund (PTY), which have all seen their distribution coverage ratios drop considerably over the past few months. PCM's three month rolling coverage ratio stands at over 127%, indicating the fund is earning more income as the year progresses, which is by all accounts a very healthy sign.

Another positive for PCM has been its rising NAV, which indicates the value of the underlying assets that make up the fund are increasing. In the past six months, the NAV has risen by over 8%, as the fund's NAV was $9.43 in mid February, and now it stands at $10.20. A rising NAV gives investors confidence in the fund's underlying holdings, and also provides support to the market price by decreasing the premium the fund trades at, all other things being equal. Coupled with the increase in investment income, it is fair to conclude that the PCM has been performing well and is being managed properly, and should offer investors an attractive opportunity.

Given those positive traits, why am I hesitant to proclaim PCM a strong buy? There are a few concerns I have about the overall value of the fund, and make me question whether initiating positions at these levels is prudent investing. For one, PCM trades at a premium to NAV of 8.63%. While this is lower than what many Pimco funds trade it, it is still a sizable premium, and indicates investing may be overpaying for the fund at these levels. Of course, one of the reasons for this premium has been strong market performance, as opposed to a declining NAV. With a NAV up 8% in six months, PCM's premium is due to market price performance, with has compounded investors overall returns, which has made PCM a strong investment year to date. I simply hesitate to recommend buying PCM at a premium above its norm, since there is a good chance patient investors will be able to scoop it up at a cheaper price in the near-term.

To further expand on this point, take a look at the chart below, which is a measure of annual returns for PCM over a one, three, five, and ten year period, as well as since the fund's inception. Since inception, PCM's market price has matched its NAV's returns almost identically, but we see over the past year, the fund's market price has begun to outpace the NAV returns by a wider than usual percentage. While this is good news for current investors, who have seen the fund perform strongly, it doesn't offer new investors a compelling value to start positions. Of course, these gains could very well continue, but I would imagine PCM will revert back to its historical norm sooner rather than later, and offer investors a more attractively priced entry point.

Additionally, the underlying assets of PCM differ from other Pimco funds, despite being mostly mortgage-based, which come with their own unique risks. Over one-third of PCM's portfolio consists of home-equity backed securities, which can be different than traditional mortgage-back securities. While the underlying home equity loans are very similar to mortgages, the major difference is that the borrowers of a home equity loan usually don't have strong credit ratings. Coupled with the fact that another 21% of PCM's portfolio is comprised of non-agency mortgaged-backed securities, and you can see that the underlying assets of PCM are more risky than a traditional debt fund, even by Pimco standards. Of course, this make-up has been one of the reasons for PCM's success, as the U.S. housing market (which the fund is 99.9% exposed to) has seen a strong recovery, driving up home prices and at the same time seeing lower levels of defaults. However, continued strength in the housing market is by no means guaranteed, and its important for investors to understand the unique risks facing PCM.



Bottom-line: PCM has performed strongly year to date and all signs look to continued investment income and NAV growth. While I feel the outlook for PCM is mostly positive, the fund's valuation is getting a bit stretched, as it is trading at a premium to NAV of almost 9%. While current investors have done well and should continue to do so, given the fund's reliable distribution record and extremely strong distribution coverage ratio, I would suggest new investors wait for a small correction prior to initiating new positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.