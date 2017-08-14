Jupai Holdings - An Overlooked And Misunderstood Stock

The asset management industry in China is in its early phases of growth and there is plenty of potential for further gains.

Jupai Holdings (JP) is one of the emerging players in the huge and growing asset management market in China. Traditionally dominated by large banks, several independent wealth managers have been founded in recent years, to satisfy the tremendous demand of chinese millionaires for domestic or overseas investment products.

The company has an "asset light" business model and acts as a middleman between investors and companies seeking capital. As a result, it achieves high returns on invested capital and significant economies of scale as the value of distributed products and assets under management rise.

JP market cap is currently $303 million, with $179 million in net cash giving an enterprise value of $124 million. The company generated $20 million in free cash flow in 2016, and $32 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2017 alone. It trades for only 2.2x EV/EBIT and 0.7x EV/Sales, way below its competitor Noah Holdings (NOAH) despite growing revenues by 50%+ per year. It has already started returning cash to shareholders with a $16 million interim dividend ($0.48 per ADS) in Q1, implying a yield of 5.3%.

Fear of a credit crunch in China has driven the stock to depressed levels and I believe that downside is limited while upside potential remains tremendous due to organic growth and multiple expansion.

Business profile

Jupai Holdings is an asset management company based in China. Their primary business is distribution of financial products to high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and management of funds. The company originally only distributed third-party products, but since 2013 developed in-house asset management capabilities, which diversified their product offerings and brought recurring revenue from management and service fees. Product choices include fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, public market products and others such as insurance products and tailored alternative investments.

Basically, the company has two main revenue sources: distribution of products (75% of revenue) and asset management (25%). Prior to 2015, most of their revenues came from one-time commissions and fees. This was reduced to 66% of revenue by 2016 (one-time commissions plus other service fees), with the rest coming from management and service fees. Third party revenues are fees from external providers, related party revenues are fees from funds managed internally.

In the first quarter of 2017, one-time fees (including other fees) climbed again to 75% of revenues, due to high volumes of products sold and a decrease in service fees. Total sales were up 65% to 368 mil. RMB ($53.6 mil. USD), while operating income increased 299% to 125.3 mil. RMB ($18.2 mil. USD).

The company operated 72 client centers in 44 cities as of March 2017 compared to 77 centers in 43 cities at the end of 2016. The reason for the decline was that they consolidated several small centers into a bigger one, which improved operating efficiency. Jupai plans to expand the number of cities it covers and thus open more centers in the years ahead.

A typical team in a client service center has an experienced wealth management product advisor who maintains regular contact

with and facilitates the execution of transactions for clients. The company claims, that product advisors have an average of 8 years of industry experience and are recruited from reputable financial institutions. The advisor is supported by client managers and a centralized client care unit, which gathers feedback from customers.

Source: Jupai Holding investor presentation Q1 2017

Number of clients who purchased a product during the period reached 4,192 in Q1 2017, a 49% increase compared to Q1 2016, and 68% of them have already invested through the company before. We can see the client retention rate is rising and I think that wealth management is a very sticky business. If Jupai maintains regular communication with clients and achieves good investment performance, it's very unlikely that they will switch to competition. Average transaction value per client is down to 3.4 mil. RMB, but this is highly dependent on current conditions in equity and real estate markets, so it will naturally fluctuate from time to time. Overall revenue per client is actually up 8% YoY in Q1 to 88k RMB.

Due to demand for more overseas funds and products, Jupai is planning to open offices in New York and San Francisco. If the Chinese economy stabilizes and improves, capital outflow restrictions will be eased and they will benefit from these investments abroad. But for now, demand for domestic asset classes is stilll very strong and management expects high double digit growth in the next couple of years even without any contribution from overseas products.

Acquisitions

In July 2015, the company acquired E-House Capital, the real estate asset management arm of E-House Holdings a real estate services company owned by Xin Zhou. As a result, the owner of E-House Mr. Xin Zhou became the largest shareholder of Jupai Holdings, owning 35.3% of shares outstanding at the end of Q1 2017.

E-House and China Real Estate Information Corporation (NASDAQ:CRIC) were both listed on NYSE and Nasdaq previously, but were later merged and taken private by Mr. Zhou. Xin Zhou is a seasoned entrepreneur who has founded several real estate companies and listed them on U.S. exchanges. His business history is described later in the article.

Thanks to the acquisition, Jupai has full access to CRIC data, which is the largest real estate database in China and is still owned by E-House Holdings. Jupai uses the data primarily as a risk management tool, to approve or decline new product proposals and constantly verifies the performance and risks of products already sold. It gives them a competitive advantage compared to smaller players with limited access to data.

Due to recent volatility in Chinese equity and real estate markets, the demand for overseas investment products has increased significantly. In March 2016, Jupai took the first step to expanding outside China by acquiring a 34% equity interest in and 70% earnings distribution right in Juhui Financial Securities Limited, a Hong Kong entity holding the required license to provide financial services to the high-networth clients in China and Hong Kong. Two months later, they announced the opening of a new Hong Kong office.

During 2016, Jupai acquired two companies with licenses to provide insurance brokerage services in PRC and Hong Kong. They also bought a 71% stake in Runju, an online finance company owned by E-House.

Distributed products

The stock market crash in 2015 caused a risk aversion among most Chinese investors, meaning they flocked mostly to fixed-income securities or term deposits. This is evident in the table below, as sales of private equity and stock market funds plummeted and the share of fixed-income products increased to 79%. Equity investments (either public or private) are a very new thing in China, especially for the older generation of HNWIs. Most of them prefer buying real estate or wealth management products sold by banks. Jupai Holdings sells third party products and own funds, for which it collects a fee ranging from 0.2%-2% for short-term maturities and 6-8% for longer term investments.

Fixed-income wealth management products

These WMPs are securities issued by banks, that offer fixed rates of return well above regulated interest rates for deposits and are often used to fund investments (loans) in sectors where bank credit is restricted. They are typically actively managed by banks, with other firms commonly used as ‘channels’, but few are recorded on banks’ balance sheets. They have already reached $4 trillion in value and for example Kyle Bass, who has been bearish on China for some time sees them as one of the key risks in the Chinese banking system. In some cases, the repayment of principal and interest is guaranteed by issuing banks, which maintains the confidence of investors and keeps the game going. However, in many other cases there are no written or contractual guarantees to repay these investments. Unfortunately, most investors automatically assume that they will be bailed out if any of these products fail, as has already happened in several cases. The problem is, that these are usually short-term products with maturities of 6 months or less, but the money that is raised is used to finance long-term assets. As long as they are rolled over and investors do not demand their money at once, the game keeps going. But if they would start defaulting, and banks would not bail out investors and repay their principal, it could cause panic and large withdrawals of money from this asset class, creating a liquidity crunch. The boom in WMPs has caught the eye of Chinese regulators and they have already introduced more stringent rules, including mandatory 10% loss provisions and disclaimers, which clearly state that the government doesn't guarantee repayment of interest or principal. So it might be a dangerous bubble that will burst eventually, but the state banks are currently focusing on maintaining stability and making sure that investors are repaid.

Jupai has clearly benefited from the current boom and 73% of the fixed-income products distributed in 2016 have real estate developers as corporate borrowers. The company has already started diversifying away into mutual/private equity/VC funds and overseas products and I believe that as the stock market performance in China improves, more money will flow that way. In addition, Jupai is the middleman and does not carry significant balance sheet risks, should any of these investments fail. In fact, the company had $179 million in cash and ST investments at the end of March 2017, $223 million in equity and no long-term debt.

I think that concerns around the risks of WMPs are real and justified, but they have largely been reflected in the valuation ratios of financial stocks in China. Hundreds of articles and studies have been written about the banking sector in the past 10 years, and it is "common knowledge" that there is a credit and real estate bubble there. So far they have been quite wrong and given that everyone expects an imminent crash in China and avoids financials stocks, there are many great opportunities in this sector.

As we will discuss below, Jupai trades at a significant discount to its future cash flows and also to competitor Noah, and I believe this gap will close in the following quarters and years.

Asset management activities

The company manages real estate funds and funds of funds on behalf of investors, collecting service and management fees for it (25% of revenue). Assets under management grew to 43.1 billion RMB ($6.3 billion) in March 2017, up 100% YoY and 19% over December 2016. Management expects that AUM will increase over time, as they add more client centers and expand across China. Also, when the stock market performance improves, the contribution of real estate assets should decline. The management fees charged per year are between 0.2-2%, similar to funds in U.S. or Europe. Service fees are typically 0.2%-3% per year.

Market overview

It is hard to state a precise number of millionaires in China, as current estimates range from 700k to over 2 million. According to an investor presentation from Noah Holdings (source: BCG), the number of high net worth families ($1m+ in assets) in China will reach 2.4 million this year, and is expected to grow 13.6% annually to 4 million by 2021.

Source: Noah Holdings investor presentation

According to data from Knight Frank, there are now around 700k dollar millionaires in China and this number is expected to climb to 1.7 million by 2026, or 9% annually.

Source: Knight Frank Wealth Report 2017

Whatever the real number is, the growth potential for Jupai Holdings is huge, given that the company serviced only 10k clients in 2016. The market is very competitive and fragmented, with several large domestic and foreign banks holding the largest share, but the primary competitor is Noah Holdings (NOAH). According to Jupai, independent wealth managers have so far captured only 1% of total assets, compared to 50-60% in U.S.

Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu realize the large potential of wealth management and have launched several online platforms that offer brokerage or investment services. These have increased in popularity, because they allow the average Chinese person to earn interest on their savings in a comfortable and easy to use way. While technology will become a more important competitive advantage in finance and banking, I don't think it threatens Jupai's core business as these platforms are mainly targeting mass market investors. HNWIs demand a one-stop integrated solution, including total asset allocation, medical insurance and education services for their children. Each client's risk profile and investment horizon is different, and requires a tailored solution which carries higher fees. The business of private banking is based on trust and relationships and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Furthermore, HNWIs are increasingly investing in alternative assets like private equity or venture capital, where the best connected wealth managers have access to top funds and deals, giving them a competitive advantage over others.

Jupai is still a small player, but it is capturing market share from established companies and has significantly diversified their product portfolio and expanded their customer base in recent years.

The total assets under management in Chinese private and public market funds hit $7.5 trillion at the end of 2016, with all categories growing steadily. There are now thousands of asset management and brokerage companies in China and HNWIs will need a trusted partner to guide them and invest their assets intelligently. As such, the role of Jupai Holdings remains more important than ever.

Competitors

Jupai's primary competitors are the wealth management divisions of larger domestic and foreign banks, securities brokers and also insurers like Ping An. Noah Holdings (NOAH) is the most relevant competitor among independent wealth managers as it's focused on the same target markets as Jupai, so we can easily compare their valuation and operating metrics.

Source: Annual and quarterly reports, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg. *Forward P/E for Jupai Holdings is my own estimate as the company does not provide full year guidance and analyst coverage is minimal.

From the table above, we can see that Noah generates approximately twice as much revenue as Jupai and trades at 3.3x EV/Sales. This number is way above Jupai's valuation of 0.7x, despite the fact that Jupai grew 64% in the last quarter compared to 18% for Noah and has higher operating margins. In addition, The number of active clients serviced by Noah in Q1 was down 12%, compared to 49% growth at Jupai. JP stock is trading for only 2.2x EV/EBIT, a ridiculous multiple compared to Noah's 12.5x. The valuation discount is truly mind-boggling, when we consider that Jupai has an enterprise value of $124 million and generated around $20 million in free cash flow during 2016, with $32 million in operating cash flow in Q1 alone.

The average transaction value (distribution business) at Noah was $1.1 million in Q1, double that of Jupai suggesting that Noah has richer clients or more ultra high net worth individuals than Jupai. Fixed-income products represented 79% of the total amounts distributed last quarter, which is larger than Noah's 68%. NOAH asset management business is three times larger than Jupai's, and assets are mostly invested in private equity and public markets. Private equity share in Jupai's portfolio is smaller (39%), with 53% of investments in fixed-income securities. Jupai is more concentrated in the tricky WMP products discussed before, and this might partially explain the large valuation discount.

To sum it up, Jupai Holdings is growing faster than Noah, has better operating margins and higher returns on assets and invested capital. The company grew the number of active clients by 49% in Q1, while the numbers at Noah declined by 12%. Noah has probably access to better private equity/VC funds as Sequoia China holds a 14% stake in the company. It also has richer clients as evidenced by higher transaction values. Noah's portfolio is more diversified across various asset classes while Jupai earns revenues primarily from fixed-income products. According to Thomson Reuters data for NOAH, analysts are expecting 20% revenue CAGR until 2019. JP is not covered by many analysts so I was not able to get estimates, but management expects high double-digit growth in the next few years. They also guided for 20%+ net profit margins in the foreseeable future. I believe the valuation discount assigned to Jupai by Mr. Market is unjustified given their high growth potential and improving operating metrics. Also, operating and net income should improve faster than sales in the following quarters as the company benefits from economies of scale and higher assets under management. Furthermore, as the volume of distributed products increases, Jupai can become an essential distribution channel for some funds, and can demand higher fees for their service. Management expects they

Management and major shareholders

Early this year, the COO and co-founder Wesley Weishi Yao resigned from the company along with an independent director Liqun Wang. Three months later in May, CEO and co-founder Tianxiang Hu resigned from his position but remained co-chairman of the board of directors. He was replaced by Mr. Jianda Ni, who was the previous CEO between April 2015 and February 2017. As Mr. Hu was in his position only 3 months (February to May), there was a clear battle for control going on. A few days ago Mr. Hu resigned from the board and no longer holds any office in the company. It is too early to say what the effect on Jupai's business will be, but I think it's not good news as Mr. Hu is the co-founder and still held 15% of the company's shares (at the end of 2016). Changes in management create uncertainity regarding the future direction of the business and it's one of the reasons why the stock price has traded sideways in the past few months despite reporting excellent results.

The largest shareholder remains Xin Zhou with a 35% stake. He was probably the orchestrator of the changes in top management positions. Next are Tianxiang Hu with 15% ownership and Sina Corporation, which holds 11.3%. Swiss bank Julius Baer holds 4.9% of shares, which they acquired in a private placement together with Sina in January 2016. Jupai cooperates with both E-House and Sina in development and distribution of products. The partnership with Julius Baer diversifies their product portfolio and helps them meet increasing demand for overseas funds.

Xin Zhou has built E-House and CRIC into leaders in the real estate services segment and both were worth hundreds of millions of dollars when they were taken private. Neil Shen, the co-founder of Ctrip (CTRP) and managing partner at Sequoia China has long been an investor in E-House and was also instrumental in designing a partnership between Sina and E-House. Zhou's contacts among business leaders are certainly helpful to Jupai. However, his past business dealings also introduce another risk, if Jupai's stock price would decline in a downturn, Zhou Xin could take it private, thus depriving shareholders of an opportunity to recoup losses. His latest venture with Sina called Leju Holdings has not worked out very well. The online real estate listings company has been under immense pressure from competitors and the stock is down 85% from its IPO.

The bearish case

Many experts and well-known investors have been talking about a bubble in China for years, some of them as early as 2005. I won't repeat here what has already been said many times. The main concerns are elevated real estate prices, a shadow banking system, inefficient governmental control of the economy and a few others. Jim Chanos, Kyle Bass and Kevin Smith have voiced very sound and convincing arguments that the end of China's debt-fueled boom is near. You can find Crescat Capital's presentation on China here, it's actually very good. While I agree with some of their arguments, it still doesn't prevent me from investing in the country. Everyone already realizes that there is a bubble, but I don't know when it will burst, how long will the adjustment process take, how large the losses will be and how will the Chinese government respond. What I do know, is that China can deal with the issues and survive the crisis (just like many other countries before them), and it will offer incredible investment opportunities in the next 5,10 or 50 years. The country is very complex and often misunderstood in Western circles, the level of government control of the economy is very high and can influence market forces in a meaningful way. Betting against more than 1 billion hard-working, smart and educated people is probably not such a good idea. Some of the best companies of the future will come from here.

If you have stayed out of the Chinese market completely due to fears of a crisis, you have missed large gains in stocks like Netease, Tencent, TAL Education, Vipshop, Sunny Optical and many others.

Investment risks

Jupai Holdings is similar to other Chinese companies listed on foreign exchanges. It works through a web of joint ventures, offshore companies and VIEs (variable interest entity), with contractual agreements between them. In case of a fraud or litigation action, foreign investors might not be able to recoup their losses. The company's auditor is Deloitte, which gives the numbers more credibility but nothing is guaranteed.

A financial crisis in China would severly impact the wealth management industry. Investors might withdraw money from long-term and high fee vehicles like PE/VC funds, which would reduce Jupai's revenues. The volume of transactions would also decline, impacting their one-time commissions.

The regulation around wealth management products will increase in the future and more stringent rules will probably be introduced. This might mean additional costs for the company or a decline in growth rate.

Jupai's business is cyclical and will be volatile and fluctuate along with real estate and equity markets in country.

The largest shareholder Xin Zhou has already taken several companies private, and he might do it again with Jupai if stock prices decline dramatically. In addition, the latest management changes were largely unexplained, which could further increase volatility of near-term results.

Summary

With a market cap of $303 million, no debt and $179 million in cash, there is little downside risk given their strong cash flow and growth. I think the cash will be distributed over time to shareholders, which leaves $124 million in enterprise value. That's very cheap for a business that is about earn $40-50 million this year alone. The boom in wealth management products might stop very soon, but I think the money will simply move to a different asset class, whether it's gold, private equity or fine art. The preferences of investors fluctuate year after year, and everytime they switch to another asset class or product, Jupai takes a cut out of it.

The idea of a real estate and credit bubble in China is already widespread and generally accepted. As a result the negative scenarios are largely reflected in valuations of financial services companies. Jupai carries no balance sheet risk and I think that downside is limited and that there is a very large margin of safety present due to high cash balances, strong free cash flow and high organic growth. The company will face issues along the way, but I believe there is a very high probability that the number of clients and assets under management will grow multiple times in the next 5 years. In addition, it is highly likely that their product portfolio will further diversify and the contribution from recurring fees will increase. I have put 6% of my portfolio in JP and I do not recommend a higher allocation at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.