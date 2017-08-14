These Are The Times That Try Investors' Souls: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The headlines are particularly scary of late, but don’t let that derail your financial plan.

Headlines, in general, tend to the scary side, but recent headlines have been scarier than usual, contributing to last week’s market decline and volatility spike. Here are a few of the recent concerns:

Top US military officer warns NKorea that US military ready” "China appeals to Trump to avoid ‘trade war’” “One-fifth of Americans find workplace hostile or threatening” “Wall Street ends higher as Dow edges to latest record”

Tension surrounding a possible nuclear contest with North Korea was the scariest news story of the bunch. War, with all its unpredictability, reinforces worry about the potential for loss. It is that implied fear of loss that tugs at investors’ fears: Won’t a trade war with China inflict casualties among American consumers? What do perceived poor working conditions say about the economy’s ability to create good jobs? Are the constant string of new record highs the peak before a precipitous market freefall?

One can see how frightening stories play on the constant undercurrent of emotion coursing through every human heart. We don’t want to suffer the pain of loss. Behavioral economics claims the pain of loss is felt at more than twice the intensity of the pleasure of gain. This seems intuitively correct. Outside of the financial sphere, we feel jubilation at the arrival of a new child, but how bitter is the pain of the death of a parent. You expect to enjoy the addition of the child on a daily basis, but the absence of your deceased loved one will be felt as a void ever after.

And yet, life goes on. For that reason, coming back to our portfolios, it’s important not to succumb to fears of loss based on short-term market volatility. Such volatility is called “noise,” which keeps you from hearing the “signal,” – the sound that is meant to be communicated, in electronics parlance.

All this is to say that investing is about building toward your financial future. It should be viewed as more akin to the arrival of a new child than the loss of a parent. Raising children involves pain and loss too. Parents are more pained than a bitterly crying child, apprised of the withholding of privileges as a means of teaching the child right and wrong. Our portfolios will surely suffer painful losses now and then, but patience and forbearance are required to achieve long-term success.

These are markets that try investors’ souls, to paraphrase Thomas Paine. But if we have determined a plan that meets our long-term goals, we ought to stick with it. Many of the things that worry us, that the headlines warn about, turn out never to materialize in any event.

If we have a good plan, we should train ourselves to tune out the noise and just stick with the plan. This approach is among the key value propositions of financial advisors, who in times such as these, tend to get urgent requests from clients to sell assets. But just as a nutritionist should not heed her patient’s hankering for a Big Mac, advisors whose clients’ assets are appropriately allocated need to resist requests to exit the market if they are to fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities toward their clients.

