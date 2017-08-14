Stock Market Strength Still Seems To Be There

Asset prices, therefore, are responding to the Fed's actions, whereas price inflation, now at 1.7 percent year over year, continues to run below the Fed's target of 2.0 percent.

This movement of funds continues to support the investors' belief that the Federal Reserve will continue to underwrite the current level of the stock market.

The latest data on Exchange Traded Funds indicate that the flow of money into passive investment vehicles continues unabated.

“Investors have ploughed $391.3 billion into ETFs in the first seen months of 2017, already surpassing last year’s record annual inflow of $390.4 billion.”

So writes Chris Flood in the Financial Times.

And, this “tide of money” is “surging” into passive investments, something that Mr. Flood contends is helping to inflate stock prices as it has done for more than eight years.

“The ETF industry has attracted almost $2.8 trillion in new business since the start of 2008, coinciding with one of the longest bull runs in US stock market history. The US benchmark S&P 500 index hit an all-time high on August 8, up 267 percent from its post financial crisis low in March 2009.”

The Federal Reserve has done a good job!

In combating the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve, under the leadership of its former chairman Ben Bernanke, set out to inflate stock prices so as to create a wealth effect that would stimulate consumers to go out and spend and get the economy going again.

In doing so, the Federal Reserve has done a great job, now going into the ninth year, of underwriting the wealthy, since stock holders primarily tend to be the wealthier people in the country.

And, the current leadership of the Fed has apparently convinced wealth holders that they will continue to underwrite higher stock prices into the near future.

The result of this wealth holder confidence is the massive amount of cash flow that has migrated into ETFs.

The movement into ETFs also confirms that it is something like the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve that is driving stock prices and not exceptional business management or strong economic growth.

The movement of funds into ETFs is a move into passive funds…not funds that are actively managed.

“Demand for ETFs has accelerated this year, as more investors move into low-cost tracker funds and out of actively managed funds in protest against patchy performance and high fees.”

In term of “patchy performance” I have argued for several years now that the most significant strategy for investing in the stock market has been to “follow the Fed.” And, if one “follows the Fed”, one expects that the stock market, in general, will rise and “buying the market” will produce better results that trying to build a diversified portfolio of top performers.

After all, this is what Mr. Bernanke and the Fed set out to do: create a “wealth effect.”

The problem has been that this strategy has just added further to the financialization of the US economy, something that has been going on for fifty years or more. That is, the Fed’s wealth creating actions have led, more and more, toward the money flowing into assets - physical as well as financial - and not into production and employment.

As a consequence, there is more concern these days about the possibilities of “asset bubbles," even Mr. Flood talks about this possibility in his Financial Times piece than about the Fed’s largesse going into manufacturing and production and ultimately creating price inflation.

For one, businesses have not really boosted capital expenditures during the current economic recovery. They have apparently gotten a greater return on their capital resources by the use of financial engineering that business investment. The Federal Reserve supported low interest rates have contributed more to stock buybacks that have resulted in higher stock prices than in companies investing in plant and equipment.

And, financial engineering, focused in this way, has resulted in slower growth in labor productivity and has also contributed to a lower labor force participation rate, both restraining improvements in wage growth or income improvements for the working classes.

Secondly, however, even as asset bubbles have risen, price inflation has remained remarkably quiet. Last Thursday, July price figures were released, and both the consumer price index and the “core” price index increased only 0.1 percent in July from the prior month.

Year over year, both the consumer price index and its “core components” rose at a 1.7 percent rate, which is below the Fed’s target rate for inflation, 2.0 percent.

Once again, we see that Fed actions have gone more into credit inflation, resulting in asset price increases, rather than into generating more economic activity that would put pressure on consumer prices. This is what financialization has done to the economy. The efforts of the monetary authorities impact, in the words of the economist Irving Fisher, the “financial circuit” of the economy more than they do the “industrial circuit” of the economy.

Hence the movement of investor funds into ETFs that will move with the general level of the stock market.

This would lead one to believe that the stock market will continue to stay near its recent highs for the near term, indicating that the Federal Reserve is achieving its immediate goal - even though it has fallen short in other ways.

