CVR Refining: So, About That Cash Reserve

CVR Refining's (CVRR) investors must cringe whenever another news report is published by Reuters or Bloomberg about their holding. Reuters reported last week that a large short interest (if owner Carl Icahn's units are excluded) has developed in the merchant refiner in the wake of last month's steady drumbeat of negative headlines. Almost lost in that report is the following especially notable detail, however:

Last year, CVR deferred some $186 million worth of biofuels credits that it was required to purchase under the regulation until 2017, in an apparent bet that prices would fall within 12 months. This year, it continued to build that position to more than $275 million, according to a Reuters review of CVR filings.

One of the few positive data points contained in CVR Refining's otherwise disappointing Q2 earnings report was that its cash reserve has increased by $200 million over the first half of 2017 to $515.7 million, a significant amount for a firm with a total market capitalization of just under $1 billion (see figure). Many investors have held out hope that this cash reserve indicates that the MLP's variable distribution, which was last paid out in Q4 2015, will soon be resumed. Even a report by Reuters that the cash reserve has been built up only because of a lack of legally-required Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenditures by CVR Refining rather than by an improved cash flow, as its cash flow statement suggests, has not discouraged all investors. Seeking Alpha user investor_guy_2014 pointed out in a comment to one of my previous articles on the company that

assume RINs model remains unchanged and CVRR has to use $300M of its $500M cash to cover its obligation through Q2 2017. CVRR is still making decent profit and distributions on a go-forward basis at current crack spread levels. Not enough to support a price of $20-30/share, but certainly above $10.

This comment was made in response to the news that CVR Refining's management expects to spend up to $250 million on RINs in 2017 based on late July's D6 RIN price of roughly $0.80. As I pointed out at the time, this expenditure figure does not indicate whether or not it includes prior-year RINs or just those for 2017; obligated blenders under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] can "borrow" up to 20% of their annual obligation from the next year's obligation.

Last week's Reuters report suggests that the $250 million RIN expenditure figure is only for 2017. According to CVR Refining's most recent 10-K filing, the company spent $206 million on RINs in 2016; based on Reuters's finding that the company deferred $186 million of its 2016 RIN obligation until 2017, these facts when taken together indicate that the company only met $20 million of last year's RIN obligation in 2016. The Reuters article doesn't make clear how much of the deferral went beyond the Q1 deadline for the previous year's obligation, nor does it state how much of its 2016 RINs obligation is still outstanding. Its statement that the total outstanding obligation was worth $275 million in early August tells us that the company likely continues to owe 20% of its 2016 obligation as well as its full 2017 obligation, however, given that its RIN obligation in 2016 was $206 million while D6 RIN prices averaged $0.84; D6 RINs have averaged only $0.64 to date in 2017. (D4 and D5 RINs must also be purchased by obligated blenders, but their volumes are a tiny fraction of the D6 category's volume.)

If we assume that CVR Refining still owes 20% of its 2016 obligation of $206 million based on an average D6 RIN value of $0.84, or $41 million, and its entire 2017 obligation as projected by management, then we can estimate how much of its total cash reserve will need to be spent on RINs by Q1 2018 (since the obligation period for a given year ends in Q1 of the subsequent year). Based on a D6 RIN price at the time of writing of $0.92 (since we are talking about the amount outstanding we need to look at the current price rather than the average price to date), then the 2016 obligation is now equal to:

($0.92 / $0.84) x $41 million = $45 million

Let us further assume that management's statement about spending $250 million on RINs in 2017 included both its remaining 2016 obligation and its full 2017 obligation. Assuming that the difference between the total $250 million figure and the $41 million figure for its remaining 2016 obligation of $209 million represents its 2017 obligation based on the then-current D6 RIN price of $0.81, then its total obligation at the time of writing is equal to:

(($0.92 / $0.81) x $209 million) + $45 million = $282 million

However, its net change to cash over the TTM period has been $357 million. Based on the earlier Reuters report investors have reason to believe that this amount does not account for the outstanding RIN obligation; indeed, it probably also reflects CVR Refining's likely sale of RINs in Q1 prior to the collapse of D6 RIN prices, a sale that resulted in it reporting a negative RIN expenditure (i.e., a net gain) of $6.4 million for the quarter. This was despite not generating RINs via blending, the logical interpretation of which is that CVR Refining sold RINs that it will ultimately need to hold to fulfill its annual obligation. If we subtract out the current obligation value of $282 million and the Q1 gain of $6.4 million from the $357 million TTM cash increase, we are left with an adjusted cash increase of $68.6 million. To put this amount into perspective, CVR Refining last paid out a distribution in 2015 when its annual operating cash flow was $473.7 million; it did not pay out a distribution when that amount declined to $267.8 million. While the above is very much a back-of-the-envelope estimate that does not account for distributable cash flow specifically, it does indicate that the company's failed attempt to short the RIN market will prevent it from paying a distribution again this year. Management suggested as much in the Q2 earnings call, of course, but the above numbers provide some additional insight into management's decision.

CVR Refining's ability to pay out distributions in future years is contingent on a number of factors but at present the outlook is not promising. Based on the company's prior-year RIN expenditures and current RIN prices, investors can expect it to spend around $240 million on RINs per year moving forward. The last time the company reported an annual operating cash flow that was well above this amount was in 2015, which was also the last time that it paid out a distribution. U.S. crack spreads at that time were quite high due to a combination of declining fuel prices and the presence of the now-repealed petroleum export ban. Petroleum prices are quite unlikely to record another $50/bbl drop anytime soon, nor is the export ban expected to be reinstated. The return of CVR Refining's distribution will therefore likely be contingent on another RIN price collapse. This, of course, is increasingly improbable following a recent federal appellate court decision limiting the EPA's ability to reduce RIN prices and the Trump administration's decision, as reported by the business media, to reject Mr. Icahn's proposed modification to the blending mandate. Late last month I wrote that I expected further declines to CVR Refining's unit price based on the information provided in its Q2 earnings call and that certainly appears to be happening: the price has lost another 9% of its value since then (see figure).