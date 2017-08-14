Gold Is Strong But I Am Still Bearish In The Short Term

However, in the medium and long term, I am optimistic about gold and silver; my sentiment indices support a bullish thesis on precious metals.

Big traders trading U.S. dollar index futures are extremely pessimistic about the greenback, indicating a possible end of a bear market in the U.S. currency.

For example, U.S. investors are still cutting their exposure to the precious metals market.

Despite gold prices going strongly higher last week, the market internals are still sending short-term bearish signals.

The precious metals market is strong. In my last article, I discussed a short-term thesis that gold prices should correct, but... they did not. What is more, both gold and silver prices went strongly up last week (2.3% and 5.0%, respectively). As a result, gold is in the process of breaking above its long-term downward trend line that started in middle 2011 (the beginning of the last bear cycle in gold).

The panel on the left shows the initial chart presented in my last article - blue arrows indicate a few pivotal points where gold prices bounced off their long-term trend line (marked in green). The panel on the right shows gold prices in the shorter-term perspective (starting from August 2016) – the yellow area indicates a possible break-up point.

In other words, last week, the gold was realizing a positive scenario. Instead of a short-term correction, gold prices made gold bulls happy and initiated a break-up move. Now the question is: are we in the next cyclical bull market in gold? Well, in my opinion, we could be, but... strangely enough, all arguments standing behind a short-term bearish thesis on gold (and presented in my last article on gold) are still intact. Simply put, the long-term price pattern is very promising, but a few important market internals are still sending warning signals. Let me discuss them briefly.

Gold Sector ETFs - Last Week’s Developments

GDX , the most popular gold mining ETF, once again reported a big drop in the total amount of shares outstanding of 6.6 million; however, on Friday, as many as 2 million shares were added to the GDX share count (this increase is included in the total balance of the week, i.e. a drop of 6.6 million shares).

GLD , the world’s biggest investment vehicle hoarding physical gold, reported a marginal withdrawal of 8.8 thousand ounces of gold from its vaults.

SLV , the world’s largest ETF investing in silver , once again reported a huge outflow of 3.8 million ounces of silver from its vaults - it looks like investors are fleeing SLV no matter at what prices silver is trading.

Interestingly, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), a very active player in the silver market, reported an increase in the amount of silver held in its COMEX warehouse; as many as 0.9 million ounces of silver were added.

However, generally, investors in the U.S. were still avoiding gold and silver bullion last week.

Commitments of Traders Report

According to the Commitments of Traders (COT) report, last week, the Money Managers were still cutting their short positions in gold futures (and pushing gold prices up).

However, this cut (10.8 thousand contracts) was much lower than previously (for example, 35.3 thousand contracts in late July). It looks like the short covering in gold futures is close to its end...

Note:

A "money manager," for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA); a registered commodity pool operator (CPO); or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients.

On the other hand, last week a ratio calculated as long position held by Money Managers / short position held by these traders was standing much higher than the ratio reported at the latest tops in gold prices (look at the red circle on the chart below):

It may be indicative of excessive optimism among Money Managers. Simply put, probably gold prices went too high and too fast (due to the aggressive short covering) and now it is time for a correction.

U.S. Dollar

In my last article on gold, I have asked this question: is it the end of a bear market in the U.S. dollar? Yes, it looks like it is. Look at the chart below:

Two blue arrows point to the periods of excessive pessimism among big traders in the U.S. dollar index futures. During these periods, a ratio calculated as “short position held by big speculators / long position held by big speculators” was peaking. Note that last week this ratio was standing above 1.0 - there were more short positions than long ones. It is another indication of excessive pessimism.

As a rule, excessive pessimism is a typical occurrence at the market bottoms, so, in my opinion, the chances that the U.S. dollar continues its downward trend are limited (unless the greenback is going to crash...). Or, in other words, now I would not short the greenback any longer. Instead of it, I would be looking for interesting entry points to establish a long position in the U.S. dollar.

Summary

Understand me well - I am still a gold bug, but in the short term, I am rather pessimistic about gold prices. Market internals and most of the charts discussed in this article support a short-term bearish thesis on gold prices:

The last move up in gold prices is typical for an initial impulse (triggered by the shorts covering their large short positions in gold futures in panic); usually, shortly after such a move a correction occurs.

Investors are still fleeing most of gold and gold mining ETFs.

The U.S. dollar, due to excessive pessimism among big speculators trading U.S. dollar index futures, is probably in its final stage of a bear cycle; a strong, initial move up of the greenback (transitioning the U.S. currency from a bear market stage to its bull stage) should be accompanied by gold prices going lower.

However, in the medium and long term, I am optimistic. My gold and silver market sentiments (details are here) support a bullish thesis on gold. Extreme pessimism among Western investors fleeing physical gold/silver markets (excluding JPMorgan) may be considered as contrarian buying signals (extreme pessimism is indicative of market’s bottoms).

What is more, although I hold a long position in U.S. dollar index futures, I do not exclude gold prices and the U.S. dollar going higher in tandem.

Note:

