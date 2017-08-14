J.G. Wentworth's (JGWE) CEO Stewart Stockdale on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The J.G. Wentworth CompanyA (OTCQX:JGWE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to The J.G. Wentworth Company Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. During the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded today, August 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time.

I’d now like to turn the meeting over to -- Hartwell. Please go ahead.

Erik Hartwell

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining The J.G. Wentworth Company's second quarter 2017 [technical difficulty]. Today, we’ll be hearing [technical difficulty]; and Katerina Cozza, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. After their prepared remarks, we will open [technical difficulty].

We have included a brief presentation to accompany our remarks and you can find a link to this webcast included in the earnings press release. The slide for today's presentations have been posted on the Investor Section of jgw.com along with our earnings press release. Statements in this conference call or in our earnings press release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause the actual results to differ materially are discussed in our earnings press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.

One of the items we will speak about today is Segment Adjustment Earnings before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, or Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our segments’ profitability that our CEO uses to assess segment performance. We define Segment Adjusted EBITDA as our net income or loss under U.S. GAAP before non-cash compensation expenses, provision for or benefit from income taxes, amounts related to consolidation of the Structured Settlements, securitization and permanent financing trusts we use to finance our business, our senior secured credit facility interest expense, debt issuance and related expenses, depreciation and amortization and certain other expenses.

Not all companies calculate segment adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion and therefore these amounts as presented may not be comparable to other companies. Additionally, Segment Adjusted EBITDA is not indicative of our cash flow generation. Please refer to our earnings release for a reconciliation of our Segment Adjusted EBITDA to our loss before income taxes.

And now, I will turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Stewart A. Stockdale.

Stewart A. Stockdale

Thank you, Erik. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. We continue to execute against our key priorities to grow home lending and turnaround structured settlements.

Our home lending business saw growth in both loan originations and the MSR portfolio. Structured settlements benefited from the cost savings initiatives implemented last year and we saw improvement in transaction volume trends in the quarter. For the second quarter, home lending delivered $3.6 million of adjusted EBITDA and structured settlements achieved $4 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Home lending segment earnings were relatively consistent with the first quarter and lower by $4.3 million compared to last year. Two key factors drive the difference compared to a year-ago. One, increased advertising by $2.6 million primarily related to increased customer acquisition costs attributed to a more competitive market for consumer mortgages in the quarter.

We also continued to invest in our strategy to grow and expand the direct-to-consumer channel. And two, despite growth in both loan originations and the MSR portfolio, we were not able to completely offset the margin headwinds from increased competition resulting in lower gain on sale compared to the same period a year-ago.

We are pleased to have delivered growth in lock loan volumes, closed loan volumes, and the MSR portfolio compared to last year. Lock loan volumes were $1.6 billion, up 14%, closed loan volume was $860 million, up 2% and the MSR portfolios unpaid principal balance grew to $4.5 billion, a 36% increase versus the same period a year-ago.

The $1.2 billion increase in the MSR portfolio continues to be made up of quality loan origination volumes, while maintaining consistent performance in the portfolio as measured by key indicators such as delinquency rate, runoff, and age of the portfolio.

The MSR portfolio had a fair value of $46.8 million at the end of the quarter compared to $31 million a year-ago, a 50% increase from the same period.

According to Mortgage Bankers Association reports on the mortgage category in 2017, there has been as much as a 50% decrease in consumer demand for rate and term refinances, offset only slightly by a increase in cash out refinance and purchase loan volumes. When you couple this trend with lower new home inventories across the housing markets in the United States, the result is an overall decline in mortgage applications compared to the same period a year-ago.

Home lending have historically operated with higher average margins compared to our peers. In order to continue to grow loan originations and gain share in a declining market, our margins were under pressure. As we continue to pursue our growth strategy, we believe we are well-positioned with our distribution channels across retail, affiliate, and direct-to-consumer along with our asses to a variety of marketing channels.

We were recently recognized by the Scotsman Guide as a top 50 mortgage lender in 2016, and expect to continue to gain share and improve in the rankings of top mortgage lenders. We're still a relatively small player in the vast mortgage origination category and we remain focused on growing and investing in the home lending segment.

We have prioritized our growth and investment against key initiatives were we believe we can further extend our brand reach, leverage our direct marketing expertise, and deliver a better customer experience. Our home lending priorities are: first, to continue to grow the MSR portfolio. We have built out a dedicated servicing team to oversee the performance of the portfolio including oversight of our subservicer relationship.

We are scaling our front end loan origination activity and have generally retained servicing in the range of 40% to 50%. We have flexibility in our operating model to adjust our servicing strategy based on market conditions. We expect our MSR portfolio to continue to grow.

The net initiative is a continued expansion of direct-to-consumer. We look to continue to add resources and diversify access to new customer segments. We are scaling our capabilities in direct-to-consumer channel, which provides us the ability to access customers and offer mortgage loan products through this efficient acquisition channel. This new direct-to-consumer channel already represents approximately 15% of total origination volumes.

On the retail front, we hired an experienced leader with a proven track record in growing a network of retail branches. We look to selectively expand our retail branch network. The production from retail branches yields higher margins for the enterprise driven by an increased mix of government and purchase volumes. The retail channel was approximately 10% of origination volumes in the quarter.

In our affiliate channel, we benefit from the scale and growth of our established affiliate relationships. For the second quarter, this channel represented approximately 75% of total originations. We continue to evaluate new affiliate relationships and optimize existing to ultimately support the targeted growth strategies for the home lending business. Part of this initiative is to increase the number of loan officers and to that end in the last year we have made measurable additions across the company.

And finally we aim to make significant strides in the customer experience across the loan origination process. Leveraging Ellie Mae's encompass platform, we are developing and integrating with various third parties to address some of the more cumbersome parts of the mortgage process for customers, whether it is completing the initial application, uploading documents, verifying assets or simply requesting status, we’re implementing solutions to ultimately reduce, simplify, and automate across the end-to-end loan origination experience.

Our customer centric approach will include greater self-service for new and existing customers, more digital and automated options for customers and employees to facilitate speed, accuracy, and quality of loan origination and fulfillment activity.

We have already been recognized in the marketplace for our innovation, compliance, and customer service achievements, and we're just getting started. We remain focused in our growth plans and the capabilities we're building now and for the future to allow us to remain flexible and adjust to changes in the mortgage industry.

In our structured settlements business, we reported $4 million of adjusted EBITDA compared to $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2016. Structured settlements results benefited from reduced operating expenses resulting from the significant cost-saving initiatives over the last year. Structured settlements operating expenses were lower by $2.7 million compared to the second quarter of last year.

Total receivable balances purchases, TRB was $170 million essentially flat compared to the same period a year-ago. Despite the continued competition for structured settlement payment purchasing, we were able to generate growth in our production metrics aided by improved performance in both of our marketing and operations activities.

The diversification and execution in the capital markets and the strength of our sources of structured settlement financing has helped support growth in transaction volumes. In the second quarter, we returned to the wholesale market and selectively bid on deals that were a match for our strict underwriting requirements and profitability objectives.

Subsequent to the quarter, we completed our second securitization of the year. We issued 144.2 million in notes and saw continued strong demand from new and existing investors. We are pleased with the execution, demand, size of the deal and economics of the deal that resulted in a favorable cost of funds.

We believe that our structured settlement strategy is yielding positive results. We continue to manage the business for overall profitability, while navigating the competitive landscape and balancing unit growth and unit economics.

Now let me provide an update on the company's proactive deleveraging of the balance sheet. As we shared in our April disclosure and further commented during our May quarterly earnings conference call, we are actively engaged in discussions to ultimately effect a significant reduction of the company's debt.

Today we have participated in and completed customary due diligence with lenders and their advisors and have been actively engage -- engaged in and responsive to questions and inquiries into various aspects of the company's operations. As expected with a transaction of this nature, timing cannot be certain, but all parties continue to be engaged and working towards a final outcome with only a handful of outstanding items remaining. We are still optimistic a deal will get done in 2017.

Now, I would like to introduce Katerina Cozza, our Interim Chief Financial officer. We were fortunate to have Katerina come on board in May. She will now walk through the financial results. Katerina?

Aikaterini Cozza

Thank you, Stewart, and good morning, everyone. I’m excited to be here at J.G. Wentworth and working with Stewart and the management team. Just to give you a little of my background, prior to joining I served as the Chief Accounting Officer of Philadelphia Energy Solutions, the largest oil refining complex in the U.S Eastern seaboard with approximately $13 billion in sales.

Before that I spent 15 years as the Corporate Controller of Universal Display Corporation, a startup technology company and now leader in OLED technology, which is currently found in Samsung cell phone. I started my career on public accounting with Arthur Henderson.

In my short time here, I’ve seen a tenacious sense of urgency exhibited across the company as we work to execute on the key priority outlined earlier by Stewart. The CSO organization is no exception and I was very pleased to see how well we executed our latest ADR transaction. I look forward to leading the finance accounting and control function in support of the company's growth objective, as well as preparing to execute a transaction to improve the company's balance sheet.

Now let me take you through the numbers. Our consolidated GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2017 was $12.1 million compared to $23.5 million consolidated net loss in the second quarter of 2016. The $11.4 million favorable change was mainly due to a $19.1 million revenue increase in the structured settlement segment, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in home lending operating expenses, which is in line with the direct-to-consumer growth plan as well as in response to competitive environment due to the shift in consumer demand.

Our consolidated total GAAP revenues in the second quarter of 2017 were $101.4 million, an $18.7 million increase from the $82.7 million we reported in the second quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily due to a $17.1 million increase in net realized and unrealized gains on VIE and other finance receivables, long-term debt and derivatives in our structured settlement segment.

From a cash standpoint, at the end of the second quarter, we had unrestricted cash and cash equivalent of $53.9 million. Thank you, operator. At this time, we are now ready to open the call to questions.

Stewart A. Stockdale

Thank you, operator. And I want to thank everybody for joining our call today. Have a good day. Thank you very much.

