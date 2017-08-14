A Review Of The Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund

The Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund's (FCPGX) investment objective is to outperform the Russell 2000 Growth index. As with most funds of this equity style, the portfolio manager achieves this goal primarily though capital appreciation and limited current income.

Asset Allocation and Correlation

Because the fund's asset allocation is very similar to its benchmark index, they are very highly correlated and can be properly diversified with exposure to other asset classes such as value stocks and fixed income. Furthermore, with almost 100% exposure to small company stocks, this position is quite volatile but can be strategically used to achieve investment goals. For example, one can use this to skew their portfolio towards a growth equity style and use corporate bonds for yield and stability.

Given the similar allocation to its index, one may question how this isn't an actively managed index fund with a higher expense ratio. As will be discussed in the volatility section, prior investment returns justify the higher fees.

(Source: Fidelity)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Investment Selection, Volatility, and Suggested Use

Patrick Venanzi has managed the fund since 11/17/2011 and evaluates equities for above average growth prospects that are trading at reasonable valuations.

Notwithstanding the extra volatility, credit must be given to the portfolio manager for not only delivering on its objective of outperforming the Russell 2000 Growth index, but also doing so on a risk-adjusted basis with a higher return, Sharpe Ratio, and Sortino Ratio. It has also posted an Alpha of 1.62. This is likely because some of its assets are allocated to riskier international equities. Thus, the trade off for this position is higher highs and lower lows so a long-term approach should be taken.

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

Considering the low R Squared to the S and P 500, FCPGX can be a worthy addition to a portfolio to provide diversification, aggressive growth potential, and targeted exposure to rapidly growing small companies. It is, however, most appropriate for aggressive investors.

An example asset allocation of how this fund can be used in a 60/40 portfolio:

Large Growth 30%

Mid Growth 20%

Small Growth (FCPGX) 10%

Corporate Bonds 30%

Treasury Bonds 10%

