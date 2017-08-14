Valuation Dashboard: Financials And Real Estate - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Mortgage REITs are the most attractive Financial industry comparing their valuation and profitability metrics with historical averages. The discount is likely due to an anticipation of higher rates that may harm their business model. Consumer Finance and Investment Banks/Brokers look close to fair price, maybe even a bit below it. Investment Banks/Brokers are above their historical average in profitability (measured by ROE). Consumer Finance is close below it. Specialized REITs and Real Estate Management look good regarding Price/Earnings, Price/Free Cash Flow and ROE, but the Price/Sales ratio is bad. Diversified Banks and Insurance are the most overvalued industries in Finance.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Diversified Banks, deteriorated in Real Estate Services and is stable elsewhere.

P/S has improved in Diversified Banks, Thrifts/Mortgage, Consumer Finance, and Real Estate Services, and deteriorated in Mortgage REITs.

P/FCF has improved in Diversified and Investment Banks, Thrifts/Mortgage, and REITs, and deteriorated in Insurance.

There is no significant change in ROE.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) by about 0.7%. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has outperformed it by about 0.5%.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P financial and real estate sectors are: Apartment Investment and Management (AIV), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF), Iron Mountain Inc (IRM), and Kimco Realty Corp (KIM).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 10.1% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLF has an annualized return of only 2.24% on the same period.

I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) FINANCIAL Enova International Inc. (ENVA) FINANCIAL Navient Corp. (NAVI) FINANCIAL World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) FINANCIAL Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) FINANCIAL Potlatch Corp. (PCH) REALESTATE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) REALESTATE Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) REALESTATE Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) REALESTATE Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) REALESTATE

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Financials and Real Estate on 8/12/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Diversified Banks 17.13 15.24 -12.40% 3.49 2.06 -69.42% 19.73 13.44 -46.80% 8.7 8.89 -0.19 Thrifts/Mortgage* 20.05 20.66 2.95% 3.27 2.03 -61.08% 19.09 14.75 -29.42% 6.61 5.02 1.59 Consumer Finance* 13.94 13.15 -6.01% 1.29 1.47 12.24% 6.84 8.22 16.79% 9.16 11.83 -2.67 Investment Banks/Brokers* 15.68 18.07 13.23% 3.87 3.06 -26.47% 17.24 19.62 12.13% 9.75 7.89 1.86 Insurance 17.26 13.7 -25.99% 1.4 1.07 -30.84% 15.84 8.99 -76.20% 7.88 8.71 -0.83 Mortgage REITs** 9.58 17.01 43.68% 4.7 4.13 -13.80% 17.05 48.8 65.06% 12.08 4.72 7.36 Specialized REITs** 34.98 35.51 1.49% 6.26 4.56 -37.28% 45.19 38.64 -16.95% 6.86 4.04 2.82 Real Estate Services** 30.9 31.19 0.93% 5.42 3.06 -77.12% 25.4 25.55 0.59% 3.98 -1.33 5.31

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with SPY in 1 month.

