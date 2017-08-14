Majors Are Signaling A Slow But Recovering Oil Market

A look at a peer quarterly financial and operating comparison of the majors.

The quarterly trend indicates that the majors can sustain profitable margins at roughly $50/bbl.

Although there continues to be debate as to whether the oil market is recovering or global oil supply and demand is rebalancing on a sustained basis, there are emerging positive signals in the oil market that it is recovering and that global supply and demand is rebalancing.

The majors listed in our analysis are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), BP, (BP), Statoil, (STO), Total (TOT), ENI (E), and ConocoPhillips (COP).

Oil prices have moved higher from their lows in 2016

Source: EIA

Higher oil prices have fueled higher revenues.

Higher prices and higher revenues propel higher operating cash flows.

Higher cash flows generate higher margins and return on sales - ROS.

The oil majors have reported improved revenue and production growth and wider margins – return on sales ROS

On an aggregate basis, of the eight listed oil majors above, aggregate revenues appear to have bottomed in 2016 and are moving higher, driven by two tailwinds higher oil prices and higher oil and gas production.

By company, nearly all the majors are showing revenue growth in 2017 from a bottom in 2016, but not yet at 2015 levels due to higher average oil prices in 2015. However, average year-to-date oil price in 2017 and the overall yearly average oil price in 2015 are becoming more aligned.

Global oil production is the other tailwind to the majors’ revenue growth. On an aggregate basis, the majors have grown oil production. Aggregate oil production grew from 10.7 M b/d in the 2Q 2015 to 11.3 M b/d in the 2Q 2017, a 5.3% increase. While the overall aggregate oil portfolio weighting shifted slightly lower from 57% in 2Q15 to 56% in 2Q17, more of the majors increased their exposure to natural gas to generate greater production growth. However, CVX has remained the most biased to oil production among the majors.

On a company by company basis, only half of the eight majors showed growth in global oil production.

However, the majors have reported greater natural gas growth over the comparable periods, an aggregate increase of 9.7% from 2Q15 to 2Q17. Seven of the eight majors reported global gas growth from 2Q15 to 2Q17, except for COP.

On combined barrels of oil equivalent - boe basis, global oil and gas production results are mixed as five of the eight majors reported production growth, an increase of 7.2% from 2Q15 to 2Q17.

On a quarterly basis, year over year, the majors have improved their margins and ROS significantly.

On a yearly and 2017 YTD basis, the ROS improvement trend is more dramatic.

Chevron and Statoil have reported the more dramatic improvement in ROS in the 2Q17 from both comparable quarters in 2015 and 2016.

Higher Operating Cash Flow - OCF and lower Upstream Capital Spending drives Net Operating Cash Flow - NOCF higher.

Global upstream or exploration and production – E&P capital spending has decreased 32% in 2Q16 from 2Q15 and 14% in 2Q17 from 2016.

Six of eight majors have decreased spending in 2017 from 2016 and 2015.

Of the four majors that report their U.S. operations, only Chevron and ConocoPhillips have increased their spending in the U.S. in 2017 from 2015.

Higher cash flows and lower capital spending have lifted net operating cash flows – NOCF.

Each of the eight majors has reported positive NOCF in the 2Q17 compared with similar periods in 2015 and 2016.

Global Oil Supply and Demand Balance

The fundamentals also are pointing to an emerging oil price recovery, as the balance between supply and demand appears to be tightening as the difference between demand and supply narrows.

Oil inventory levels are also indicating a supply and demand rebalance. From an OECD developed world perspective to a U.S. inventory view, oversupplied oil inventories are beginning to be drawn down.

Conclusion:

One can argue that the oil market recovery is a slow recovery. However, current market trends from oil prices to oil company metrics have been moving higher for several quarters and appear to be headed higher. Oil prices appear to have bottomed in 2016 and are inching higher fueling an improvement in cash flows, coupled with lower operating costs for the majors to improve their balance sheets. The majors, during the oil price collapse, moved to the sidelines as they deferred or canceled higher cost exploration activities, reducing capital spending. Meanwhile operating margins have improved. The key for increased exploration activity is margin expansion, and all indications are that overall break-even costs whether onshore or offshore are in the $50/bbl range. The majors can be profitable at $50/bbl prices if they choose to be disciplined in their capital spending, choose projects wisely and not overheat the market by rushing projects through over-spending. Thirty years ago, when I worked for one of the oil majors they were profitable at $20/bbl. Looking at the fundamentals, global oil demand continues to grow at a healthy pace averaging roughly 1.2 M b/d. The delta between global supply and demand is narrowing, and oil inventories are being drawn down. The rebalancing process is a gradual one, but the trends are in a positive direction. We expect these positive trends to continue and strengthen in the second half of 2017 and spill over into 2018.

Apparently, my best friend does not share my optimistic outlook for the majors.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research on the company's SEC filings, press releases and any relevant information to determine whether this company is suitable for your investment risk profile. The reader should contact a qualified investment adviser. I am not a registered investment adviser, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock in any company. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am no plans to initiate any positions in any of these stocks.