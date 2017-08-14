Missile Defense Stocks:  Which Are The 'Best' Buys Here?

Stocks of these corporations have been identified by other sources as being involved in what might make such a negotiating tactic effective.

What makes a "best buy" on our scorecard:

Our primary concern is for a demonstrated, reliable, odds-on growth for the investment portfolio's value at rates of accumulation substantially above market-index ETF experience.

The cast of investment candidates on this subject:

Figure 1

The stock symbol locations numbered on this map are the x-y axis intersection co-ordinates of their reward and risk prospects on the date shown in the lower left corner. The locations are price sensitive and may move from day to day.

Upside price reward forecasts are from a behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not wrong) of Market-Makers [MMs] protecting themselves from possible damaging future market price moves. Their potential reward forecasts are measured on the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being forecast. They are measured on the vertical red scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Best trade-offs are down and to the right. The green area covers anything seen having 5 times (or more) as much upside prospect as downside exposure.

Honeywell (HON) at location [3] and Lockheed-Martin (LMT) at [1] appear to have the most appealing reward-to-risk tradeoffs at present. SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) coordinates are included for market reference.

In addition to the basic price reward~risk tradeoff, there are a number of qualitative questions of importance to most investors:

How big a price gain might reasonably be expected? How likely is it that the forecast upside price change may be reached? How long might it take to get there? If my patience runs out before that period, what might I have to settle for? What are the odds of my having to take a loss? How bad a loss might that be? How confident should I be about these forecasts? How do they compare to other investment candidates now?

These considerations are evaluated in Block Trader Forecast [btf] reports on each of the subject companies A row of data in each report reflects on market price outcomes following all prior forecasts in the past 5 years of equivalent Range Index balances between upside and downside near-term price change prospects.

The Honeywell International (HON) btf may act as a guide to the qualitative question numbers (above) and the btf report data row headings.

Figure 2

These reports are not conventional backward-looking "technical analysis charts" of past prices. Instead, they show in each vertical line the forward-looking span of coming (future) price ranges implied to be likely by the then-current self-protective hedging actions of Market-Makers [MMs].

The heavy dot on each vertical line is the closing price of the security on the date the forecast was made. It splits the forecast into upside and downside price change prospects. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI] which tells what percentage of the whole forecast range lies below the then-current market quote. The frequency of RI occurrences during the past 5 years is shown in the "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of the btf report.

The numbered "qualitative consideration" questions above are addressed by the row of data between the two pictures.

Question number 1.) of "how big a price gain may reasonably be expected" is contemplated by more than one item of data. The Sell-target Potential tells the percent change between the Current Price and the High Range Forecast, and it is the reward dimension used in Figure 1. That prospect should be taken in light of what previously has happened when following similar RI forecasts, shown in %Payoffs.

Question number 2.) of "how likely may it be reached" is suggested by the Cred.Ratio of %Payoffs to Sell Target Potential, further conditioned by the Win Odds percentage of all such prior forecasts ending at a profit (of any amount) when the standard TERMD portfolio management discipline is followed.

Q 3.) of "how long has it previously taken to produce such results" is told by Days Held pursuing the TERMD discipline.

Q 4.) of "what bad result might have to be settled for" is indicated by Drawdown Exposure, the worst-case of experienced price drawdown (from buy commitment cost) while pursuing the upside potential. This scariest point is where the investor is most likely not to wait out a prospective recovery possibility and instead do the worst thing possible: sell at the bottom. It is the risk dimension used in Figure 1.

Q 5.) wants to know the odds of having to take a loss. It is the complement of the Win Odds.

Q 6.) see Q. 4)

Q 7.) Confidence in the forecasts is importantly dependent on the number of historical experiences available in Sample Size, and the length of observation period in which they occurred. Both are shown in number of market days in the last 5 years for that level of RI and when a credible forecast could be made. Everything is relative but we prefer samples of 20 or more from at least a 3-year (756 market days) history. Extreme (negative) RIs often make a sample size suspect, and use of the information a judgment call.

Q 8.) is the reason for presenting a number of btfs to choose from, with directly comparable dimensions relating to price, rather than the vagaries of financial accounting, economics, international influences, competitive bombast, or media hype. The informed judges contemplating likely prices already have filtered and distilled those other contents.

Still, what is most important is how the coming prices are best able to fit into the investor's individual needs and preferences, and only he/she is qualified to decide that.

Here are the other eligible candidates' btf reports for your contemplation.

Figure 3

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Figure 4

Northrup Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Figure 5

Raytheon Company (RTN)

Figure 6

Boeing Company (BA)

Figure 7

Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA)

Conclusion

The purest play on the notion behind this article may be from OA, with the most diverse influences represented by BA. But what should ultimately matter most to wealth-building investors may be the combination of Annual Rate of Return [CAGR of %payoffs] and Win Odds, since present market price is already factoring in much of the rest.

That would make LMT, NOC, and RTN capital commitment choice leaders in many portfolio decisions.

So, readers, do any of you have more appealing candidates for portfolio wealth-building comparison choices based on other notions than are offered by LMT, NOC or RTN? Offer them up and we will provide the MM community's evaluations, backstopped by the history of their prior similar forecasts?

We're open to your ideas. We know there are better choices, but your offered suggestions can get a free analysis (perhaps not immediately - this one took a week or so), while our best-odds MM Intelligence lists have a modest cost because they save time and are the product of comprehensive current comparisons.

