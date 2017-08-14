AG Mortgage Investment: Is It On Your Radar Yet?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is an actively managed mortgage real estate investment trust that has just reported its earnings and you need to be aware of this flying under the radar name. The company has a diversified portfolio of assets and is constantly adapting to the ever-changing economic climate in which mREITs operate. The company consistently alters its holdings in an attempt to maximize returns for shareholders. While this has been a volatile sector and MITT has not been immune, we suggest that you consider AG Mortgage Investment's key metrics when examining your existing holdings.

The company's earnings are clearly impressive relative to the sector's average performance. The name surpassed consensus analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. In Q2, MITT saw $29.8 million or $1.07 of net income per share, rising quarter-over-quarter from the $21.8 million or $0.78 of net income per share in Q1 2017. However, this is a GAAP earnings metric, and while it has value it doesn't really inform us regarding dividend coverage. The company pays a dividend of $0.475 quarterly. It is important to note that this name has seen cuts in the last two years to its payout. A better proxy for dividend coverage is core income. AG Mortgage barely covered its dividend. Core income was $0.47, just about covering the $0.475 dividend. What is important to take note of is the fact that core income was up substantially from the $0.41 last quarter.

Still, the dividend could be in jeopardy if the company fails to continue bringing in earnings that cover the payout. For now, it is safe more than safe. Why is that? One key to remember is that to avoid taxes and remain a REIT, the company needs to pay out at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders .as of June 30, 2017, the company still had an estimated undistributed taxable income reserve of a $1.74 so it's only a matter of time before this has to be paid out. Further, many competitors are fighting to keep their dividends maintained at this point. With AG Mortgage earning its dividend, the unpaid reserves need only be tapped slightly. If the reserve stays so high, special dividends cannot be ruled out. But how is the company making so much money while others are failing?

The answer is that it is actively managed by a solid team, and as such, its key metrics are solid. Let's look at the net interest rate spread. The weighted average yield on AG Mortgage's investment portfolio was 4.75% and its weighted average cost of funds was 2.27%. This resulted in a net interest rate spread of 2.48% in Q2. It is important to note that while this is lower than in years past, most competitors have seen their spreads narrow in the short-run while rates begin their move higher. It is worth pointing out that at 2.48%, this is more than double some of the largest competitors' spreads. This proxy of earnings power is important. While AG Mortgage is not immune to future yield curve flattening, it is outperforming the sector, and we expect this to continue looking ahead. This is because of its diversification and active management. Further, the constant prepayment rate is at 8.7%, which although higher than we like to see, is well below that of competitors.

Despite the active management, the company actually takes on less risk than the sector average as measured by its risk exposure. Risk exposure is best measured by the leverage ratio, or the debt the company takes on relative to its equity to magnify returns. In Q2 2017, AG Mortgage was levered just under 4.2 to 1. Historically MITT has registered an average 4.0 to 1 leverage ratio. This is much lower than the sector average, which is around 5.1 to 1 right now. Looking ahead, we don't expect much volatility in the leverage ratio unless rates really move heavily in one direction or the other.

Finally, there is book value. While much of the sector still trades at a discount-to-book, some of the stronger names trade at a premium. Let us be clear. We don't like to buy mREITs at a premium-to-book. While MITT has a lot going for it, we view it as expensive, given the current share price of $19.32. Thus, at these levels AG Mortgage trades at a noticeable premium to its book value as of the end of Q2, which was $18.77 per share. This is a $0.55 or 3% premium-to-book. Considering the performance of the company, its undistributed taxable income and its ability to cover its dividends, we partially expected this stock to trade at book or even a slight premium like many of the best-in-breed mREITs. While it has the key metrics to back it up, we think you are best waiting for a discount before getting long, or by playing the preferreds which is often a prime strategy in this sector, particularly for those mREITs at or above book value.

