Self-Storage REITs Hit Rock Bottom

Interestingly, we note an odd divergence in performance and guidance between the four REITs. Public Storage and Life Storage painted a dark outlook while ExtraSpace and Cubesmart reported strong results.

Supply growth continues to rise, but given the weak performance of these REITs, we expect a pull-back soon. The sector now trades at a sizable discount to the REIT averages for the first time in a decade.

How quickly things change. Self-storage REITs were the perennial under-the-radar outperformers from 2010-2015, returning more than 150% over those five years. The sector has dipped 20% since 2016.

Self-Storage Sector Overview

Self-storage REITs comprise roughly 8% of the REIT Index (VNQ and IYR). Within our market weighted self-storage index, we track the four largest self-storage REITs within the sector, which account for nearly $55 billion in market value: CubeSmart (CUBE), Extra Space Storage (EXR), Public Storage (PSA), and Life Storage (LSI).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the four self-storage REITs we track. “Quality Focus” is determined by the average value of the self-storage facilities within the portfolio relative to the average and the REIT’s use of leverage, among other factors. We note how Public Storage accounts for nearly two-thirds of the index weight.

Recent Developments and Quarterly Performance

Self-storage REITs were the perennial under-the-radar outperformers from 2010-2015, returning more than 150% over those five years. The sector dipped 11% in 2016, and is lower by nearly 10% in 2017.

2Q17 earnings were generally weaker than expected, but we note an interesting divergence in performance within the four REITs. PSA and LSI reported sharp decelerations in fundamentals. PSA recorded just 2.6% NOI growth, down 400bps from 2Q16 and occupancy dipped 60bps. LSI was similarly weak. EXR and CUBE, though, reported relatively strong results. EXR reported NOI growth of 7.7%, down just 170bps and steady occupancy. CUBE reported 5% NOI growth, down 240bps, and 40bps lower occupancy.

On conference calls and at the recent REITWeek conference, several key themes are being discussed. First, the supply pipeline is as hot as it has ever been in the self-storage sector, which is the key threat to fundamentals. The lack of new supply in the storage sector was the driving force behind the sector’s significant outperformance in recent years. As we’ll discuss more in the next section, we are expecting to see 2.5% to 4.5% growth in supply as a percent of existing inventory, a very high and potentially troubling level. Yields on new development remain attractive, which has prompted the robust growth in supply, but rising cap rates could pressure yields on new development plans. EXR notes that rising supply levels have been manageable so far.

From the EXR earnings call:

“New supply while present, has been manageable so far, several markets have felt the impact of new development while others have remained relatively immune. Most markets continue to see revenue growth and our performance continues to be solid due to our diversified portfolio. [In regard to supply trends] I think the impact will be greater next year than this year, because you have the cumulative effect of things that we delivered in ‘17 as well as in ‘18.”

Second, demand remains the wild-card and we are getting mixed signals about the strength of demand. For existing tenants, REITs are still able to grow rents in the mid-single digit range. “Street” rates for new customers, though, have softened considerably with PSA reporting “significant” declines in asking rents, citing as much as 20% lower YoY. EXR and CUBE were not nearly as pessimistic, noting that asking rents will be essentially flat YoY. Turnover remains very low, though, as the price sensitivity of existing customers remains relatively constant.

From the PSA conference call

“We are going to start reducing the rates significantly in some of our major markets. Houston is a market that we were down during the quarter about 15% in rates we will probably take those down a lot more. With respect to our other major markets, I would say most of them are down to flat with few exceptions such as like Los Angeles and Seattle, but I would say most of them are fairly flat.”

Oddly, EXR and CUBE reported flat or increasing street rates and “solid” but “moderating” demand. From the EXR earnings call:

“So, street rate year-to-date have been up 3% to 5%, just over 5%. The actual achieved rates are going to be lower than that. Our achieved rate year-to-date have been 0% to 3% and I am getting a range because it really depends on what specials we are running, what tests we are doing but achieved rates have been our street rates but our street rates continue to be in that 3% to 5% year-over-year.”

Finally, on perhaps a related issue, during REITWeek, we noted a question during the Public Storage REITWeek presentation about the company’s insight into the demographics and trends they see in their customers. The executives at PSA essentially answered that they don’t keep track of specific data about customers and so didn’t know the median age, income, or other demographic characteristics of their current customers, and therefore couldn’t address any reasons for potential changing trends they see in demand. We were disappointed and surprised by the response. We would have thought, in the age of big-data-analytics, that the largest self-storage REIT would have a keen insight into their customer and their changing tastes and be able to get out in front of potential changes. Are customers getting older? Do older customers desire different size space or need more accessibility? Are there certain incentive programs that were particularly well with the younger customers? This seems to us like critical data and we were disappointed that PSA didn’t even know the average age of their customer. Perhaps they do, and the responder was simply mistaken and caught off-guard by the question, but if not, it worries us that they could be behind the curve.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, storage REITs have underperformed the broader REIT index over the prior quarter. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (SPY) and the decline in the 10-Year Yield (IEF).

Long-Term Thesis and Supply/Dynamics of Self-Storage Real Estate

Roughly one in ten Americans currently rent space in a self-storage facility. These 30 million Americans park their possessions in one of 60,000 self-storage facilities throughout the country. Proximity to one’s home (generally 3-5 miles) is cited as the most important feature of these 100 square feet of space. 70% of customers are residential, with the other 30% split between businesses, students, and the military. Self-storage demand tends to be ‘sticky’ in part because of the economics of ‘sunk costs.’ Many renters admit to spending more money to store their possessions than they are actually worth and many are reluctant to ever recognize the sunk cost. Nearly half of self-storage customers rent their unit for more than two years.

Demand for space in these facilities has been accelerating over the past decade as homeownership rates dip to record lows. Self-storage demand is driven by change: moving houses, going to college, having kids, changing styles, and getting older, to name a few. Americans have been going through more “change” than in the past. The “rent-by-choice” preference that began after the housing crash of the recession shows few signs of reversing and homeownership is currently near multi-decade lows. While homeowners can use their garage and basement for their storage needs, renters rarely have that luxury. Rental rates for small storage units are often cheaper than their cable bill, so for constant movers, it makes economic sense to store furniture and valuables that are casualties of a slightly smaller apartment unit, but may see new life at the next rental unit.

While demand for self-storage units over the past decade has been robust, supply had lagged considerably until 2014. Investors in self-storage REITs have enjoyed this supply/demand imbalance as market rental rates for existing units has increased by over 10% per year in many major markets. Supply has been increasing considerably over the past three years, though. Roughly 800 facilities were built in 2016 and data provider STR estimates that there are 840 new self-storage facilities under construction or in the planning phases in the top 25 metro areas. A significant source of supply growth is also coming from expansions to existing facilities. Combined, we are likely to see supply growth as a percent of existing inventory in the 2.5% to 4.5% range for both 2017 and 2018, a very significant and somewhat troubling level of supply growth.

Recent weakness in demand metrics has prompted investors to wonder if there are potentially troubling underlying changes in tenant behavior. The ability of renters to easily and quickly compare prices online on aggregators such as SpareFoot.com may be weakening the pricing power and value of the brand-name of these storage REITs. We are encouraged, though, by strong search demand traffic for “self-storage” which is up 10-20% YoY so far in 2017.

Valuation of Storage REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, storage REITs appear cheap, trading at sizeable discounts to the REIT averages. Storage REITs are the fifth cheapest sector on both current and forward Free Cash Flows. When we factor in two-year growth expectations (expected to average roughly 5% per year), the sector appears more attractive. This is the first quarter since the mid-2000s that self-storage REITs trade at an FCFx discount to the REIT average.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, all four names appear fairly attractive at these levels relative to other REIT sectors. We see CUBE and LSI as the best value at these levels based on FCFG.

Even after incorporating lowered guidance and a lower expected growth rate through 2019, our models see value in the self-storage sector relative to other REIT sectors and believe that the sell-off may be overdone. The sector ranks in the top 5 across all of our sector-metrics.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

In recent quarters, as their growth rates have slowed, self-storage REITs have become increasingly more interest-rate sensitive.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. ( click to read more information about our methodology). As a sector, self-storage REITs fall into the Yield REIT category.

Within the sector, we classify the four names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. All four REITs fall into the Yield REIT category.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, storage REITs rank in the middle, paying an average yield of 4.1%. Storage REITs payout 80% of their available cash flow.

Within the sector, we see that Life Storage pays the highest yield at 5.5%, but is also expected to see the slowest growth over the next several years.

Bottom Line: It's Bad, But

How quickly things can change. Self-storage REITs were the perennial under-the-radar outperformers from 2010-2015, returning more than 150% over those five years. The sector has dipped 20% since 2016. Robust rent growth and favorable demographic trends prompted a wave of institutional money to enter the space. High levels of new development continue to weaken rent growth and pressure occupancy.

2Q17 earnings were generally weaker than expected. Same-store NOI has fallen nearly 400bps YoY to under 4%. Occupancy has dipped as well. Public Storage discussed weak demand trends. Supply growth continues to rise, but given the weak performance of these REITs, we expect a pull-back soon. The sector now trades at a sizable discount to the REIT averages for the first time in a decade.

Interestingly, we note an odd divergence in performance and guidance between the four REITs. Public Storage paints a dark outlook while ExtraSpace and Cubesmart report continued strong fundamentals. We discuss that this weakness in demand may be the beginning of a troubling trend. Perhaps the millennial ‘generation of renters’ will simply rent everything and require less storage space. We were troubled to learn that these REITs have limited insight into their customer demographics. We think that these REITs need to be more proactive in gathering data about their customers to better address their needs and stay in front of the curve of change.

Even after incorporating lowered guidance and a lower expected growth rate through 2019, though, our models see value in the self-storage sector relative to other REIT sectors and believe that the sell-off may be overdone. The sector ranks in the top 5 across all of our sector-metrics. If it hasn't happened already, we believe that self-storage REITs have hit 'rock bottom' and may be poised for outperformance through 2018.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view CubeSmart as the most attractive REIT within the sector, followed by Public Storage and Extra Space.

