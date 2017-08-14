Ingersoll-Rand: Great Return Plus A Dividend Hike

Ingersoll-Rand growth can continue with more to come with economic world and infrastructure growth of American about to start.

Ingersoll-Rand has increased its dividend for 6 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 2.0%.

This article is about Ingersoll-Rand (IR), one of the largest industrial product manufacturers, and why it's a buy for the total return investor with dividend increases expected from its great cash flow.

Fundamentals of Ingersoll-Rand will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Ingersoll-Rand passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Ingersoll-Rand just misses my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years, failing this guideline with dividend increases for 6 years. It has a steady increasing dividend with a yield of 2.0%. The dividend growth rate is high about 12%/year and is therefore a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is low at 32%. After paying the dividend this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business with bolt on companies and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. IR easily passes that. Ingersoll-Rand is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $22.4 Billion. The size of Ingersoll-Rand plus its cash flow of $1.9 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 12.0% easily meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth. My total return guideline is that total return must be positive over my test period, IR easily passes this guideline. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,600 today. This makes Ingersoll-Rand a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth potential as the world economy grows. One of my guidelines is that S&P rating must be 3 stars or better. Microsoft's S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $91.0, passing the guideline. IR's price is presently 7% below the target. IR is under the target price at present and has a fair PE of 19, making IR a fair buy at this entry point if you want a company that has good growth looking forward long term. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a average yield and the growth of the dividend is high in a growing business sector. Total return more than make up for the average dividend and is fantastic. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes IR interesting is the dividend growth rate and the potential growth of the industrial products as the world economy grows.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. IR's total return greatly over-performed the Dow baseline in my 55.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 169.17% makes Ingersoll-Rand a great investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have a average yield for the income investor. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a yield of 2.0%, which is average for the income investor and has good growth of the dividend. The dividend was just increased to $0.45/quarter, or a 12% increase in August.

DOW's 55.5 month total return baseline is 66.82%

Company Name 55.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Ingersoll-Rand 169.17% 102.35% 2.0%

When I scanned the 5 year chart, Ingersoll-Rand has a fair chart, going up and to the right in a pattern that shows IR likes a good economy. In 2013 and 2016 to date IR did real well showing good price gains when the economy was on the rise.

IR data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 25, 2017, Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings of $1.49 that beat expected by $0.04 and was higher compared to last year at $1.38. Total revenue was higher at $3.9 Billion more than a year ago by 5.7% year over year and beat expected by $120 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $1.43 compared to last year at $1.41 a small increase.

Source: Ingersoll-Rand earnings call slides

Business Overview

Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest manufacturer of industrial development products in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Ingersoll-Rand provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company's business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car. Its Climate segment includes Trane and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, which provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and commercial and residential building services, parts, support and controls. It offers energy services and building automation through Trane Building Advantage and Nexia. Its Industrial segment includes compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, ARO fluid management equipment, as well as Club Car golf, utility and rough terrain vehicles.

Over all Ingersoll-Rand is a business with a high CAGR projected growth that outperforms the market long term. The total return in 2013 outperformed the DOW average by 30% for a total gain of 56.9%. IR really likes a good economy. With President Trump wanting to increase infrastructure now is a good time to start a position in IR.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.1%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

The graphic below shows the worldwide growth of IR's industrial products.

Source: Ingersoll-Rand earnings call slides

From the July 20, 2017 earnings call, Michael W. Lamach (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

Our first half results continue our strong track record of performance and position us well for the balance of 2017 and beyond, as we look ahead to the 2018 to 2020 targets that we laid out in May at our Investor Day. First half performance is running ahead of our initial expectations and gives us confidence in raising our full-year revenue guidance to approximately 4.5%, raising our adjusted continuing EPS guidance to approximately $4.50, which is at the high end of our previous range, and maintaining our strong cash flow guidance of free cash flow equal to or greater than 100% of net income. Today I'll start by discussing how focused execution of our strategy is delivering sustainable high levels of performance. I'll also provide comments on how our key end markets are shaping up for 2017. Sue will discuss our second quarter performance in more detail and address some topics we know are on the minds of investors. And I'll then close with a brief summary before we take your questions. Our overall strategy remains straightforward, and we believe our people and culture are a source of competitive advantage. First, our business model is rooted in anticipating and addressing global trends that impact the way we live, work and move. We focus on delivering outstanding products and services in durable growing markets. In our case, it's an orientation toward the importance of sustainability, enabled by technologies growing at exponential rates that will create new business models and sources of productivity in a world that will increasingly value the conservation of resources.

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Ingersoll-Rand and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Source: Ingersoll-Rand earnings call slides

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Ingersoll-Rand is an investment choice for the total return investor with fantastic total return and a growing dividend. IR is a full position at 4.4% of The Good Business Portfolio because of the great total return and dividend growth and will be added to if cash is ever available. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile. Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.3% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income. Wrote some HOG August 18, strike 49.0 calls on the total of holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date. Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector. Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off. Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expected by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year. Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.



The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.4% of the portfolio and Boeing is 10.5% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is being to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG. TXN, DLR, EOS, IR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.