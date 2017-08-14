Nigeria: Economic Titan Of The Late 21st Century (And Today's Classic 'Mean Reversion' Trade)

Nigeria is profoundly oversold. Nigeria’s GDP dropped from $575 billion in 2014 to $232 billion in early 2017. The market cap of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been halved.

In June 2016, Nigeria was forced to de-peg the naira, leaving its currency to fall 42% in the ensuing two months. With the country's tax revenues under pressure since the fall in crude back in mid 2014, the currency devaluation was the last knock-on effect of an economic downturn that had already taken root. Nigeria's economy shrank 1.5% in 2016, the first full-year contraction in 26 years.

Though this has led to the inevitable gnashing of teeth within policy circles, the turmoil is mitigating and it may reveal a silver lining. Though prominent in the EM white papers of the Noughts, Nigeria -the N in MINTs; a full member of the Next 11-was often included but without a real eye for its necessary modernization. Today's crisis may provide a true and lasting reset for the country. Out of this crucible we may finally see the much-heralded West African economic titan finally come to life.

What makes this the right time to invest in Nigeria? A recent deal with Delta rebels will help expand oil production this year and the bond offering in London last month was oversubscribed. Boko Haram was driven back decisively this Spring. The July Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) shows an expansion in manufacturing activities in the country for the fourth consecutive month. The IMF sees an impending GDP rebound, with the country returning to .8% growth in late 2017.

Though food inflation has remained stubbornly high, inflation has also been on a downward trend: the black market's exchange rate has seen significant appreciation --from nearly N500/US$ earlier in the year to N363/US$ on July 31. Nigeria is clearly exiting the crush zone.

From a U.S. investor standpoint, the country is now profoundly oversold. In dollar terms, Nigeria's GDP has shrunk from about $575 billion in 2014 to $232 billion in early 2017, with the country losing both the first and second positions in Africa's GDP ranking. The market capitalization of the entire Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been halved and is now worth only about $27 billion. That is comparable to the recent IPO of Snapchat (SNAP). (Of course Snap has 330 employees and Nigeria only has population of 180 million...)

Long eulogized for its demographic heft, the country is at fire sale prices. The Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE) is still down a stunning 70% from its high in 2014, making an all time low of $14.56 in May. Oil prices found their bottom last year but Nigeria was slow to receive that support. NGE shadowed the Brent futures for years, only to have the correlation break down for months after the currency devaluation.

According to my research assistant, Tyler Mittleman, that correlation is now returning, as the two have tightened up since early June.

Likewise, the ETF industry is starting to move with funds like the Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). As you can see in the following graph, though Nigeria is a frontier market, NGE's historic correlation to the EEM has returned after breaking down most of 2017:

More importantly for technicians: last week NGE broke above its 100 MA for the first time in 4 years.

At this point, Nigeria is a classic mean reversion play, unfolding as prescribed by David Dreman or Michael O'Higgins in his "Dogs of the World" approach. A recent academic study of 85 currency devaluations since 1977 suggests a normalization of stock market returns one year following a de-peg. Nigeria, which had its currency collapse last summer, has firmly exited that 1 year period.

Dollar weakness helped EEM and NGE in July. Though any sustained North Korean tensions could obviously crimp further naira appreciation in August, the dollar could weaken further this fall if tax reform bogs down and Europe stays attractive.

Looking "Big Picture":

Beyond these near-term "bounce" positives, there are several more important, more meta-level drivers of future growth that most US investors are not aware of: a major infrastructural build-out, new economic partnerships with China and Germany, and the 2017 - 2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan [ERGP].

Could these three catalysts together insure a genuine transformation of the Nigerian economy, spurring the kind of positive feedback loop that each one alone simply could not? In a word: yes.

A recent agreement with Beijing has been inked that will create an east-west rail infrastructure across the country for the first time in its history. The nation's original rail lines were built during the colonial period north-south, both to avoid the difficult-to-build-upon swampy coastline and river deltas and to enhance resource extraction from the interior.

The new "Lagos to Calabar" Rail will link Nigeria's coastline in a way that has never existed. Imagine an eastern seaboard that lacked any effective rail linkage between Boston and DC -just connections, say, from New York to Albany or Philly to Harrisburg, i.e. from a coastal city to its local hinterland. How economically stultifying would that have been to US modernization?

In addition, a second bridge (with rail) over the Niger River was initiated January to better link the South East and reduce traffic.

Both projects will be transformational for a country that has long been synonymous with bad transport. These will be standard gauge as opposed to narrow gauge rails, offering much faster speeds and capacity than the older colonial-era lines.

These national rail projects will have a massive "economic multiplier effect" (EME), perhaps comparable to Eisenhower's Interstate Highway Act on the US economy, which scholars have suggested offered an EME as high as 8 in the five to ten years immediately following construction. Kenya's new Nairobi-Mombasa railway -another Beijing-backed project--just opened in December is expected to contribute 2% to that country's wealth annually.

Nigeria's new national rail project is richer in its new linkages and its implied network effect. It is expected to create up to 500,000 jobs and it will facilitate the movement of up to 3.2 million tons of cargo per annum. As Osinbajo said earlier this year: "It reflects the federal government's decision to build a globally competitive economy with first grade infrastructure."

The Export-Import Bank of China has also approved $1.275 billion loan for a new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line project. This is long overdue. At present there is no direct rail into and out of Lagos's major Apapa Port, which means big trucks clogging the capital's local streets 24/7. The new rail will offer a massive reduction in gridlock, leading to greater efficiencies. This and Nigeria's recent WTO TFA could set the stage for a post-oil economy and the kind of industrialization that will provide jobs.

More broadly, Nigeria appears to now be an important linkage in China's vaunted One Belt, One Road Strategy, offering a conduit to the West African markets. Nigeria will start exporting yams to China in July for the first time. On a recent visit to Abuja, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the following:

Nigeria and China are strategic partners; our relations have been developing well. China has already invested or financed a total number of $22 billion projects here in Nigeria, another $23 billion projects are on-going. In addition, we are also following up another over $40 billion of investments which is in the pipeline. Compared with the size, population and market of our two countries, our cooperation still has a great potential to be deepened . . ..

This ostensibly boilerplate speech becomes a lot more intriguing when linked to the discussions about a trans-African rail system that would connect Lagos to Mombasa on the Indian Ocean. The present truck highway is nothing but a muddy, unpaved, impassible trail in central Africa during the rainy season.

This new rail line remains a speculation, but it becomes more plausible once the Kenyan track extends to Kampala and Kisangani. China is funding this because, I believe, they realize that a linkage to the big population centers of Africa offers it the best economic and geo-strategic bang for its One Road One Belt buck.

As China goes higher up the value chain, it sees Africa as a resource center, a low-cost manufacturing zone, and a serious consumer market. Its One Road One Belt regime of direct lending, currency swaps and bilateral agreements is essentially an ambitious effort to re-circuit world trade and establish itself at the center of the next century's "post-dollar" financial system. This new vector line of commerce with China and Asia as a whole would be epochal for the continent. Deep-pocketed outsiders haven't been this interested in continental West-East transport in Africa since the "Race to Fashoda."

Another font of outside spending and expertise will come from Germany. Clean energy and investment strategies mark the relationship. On March 10, the German Parliament pledged to help Nigeria to diversify its economy and energy base through the exchange of technical information and exchange programs.

Solving the nation's bad roads and spotty electricity are essential steps to a post-oil economy. The Nigerian National assembly is planning to amend its laws on power transmission to mimic Germany's best practices. This will allow local generators to distribute more than 10 megawatts and spur private sector investment in the energy sphere.

The refugee issue in Europe now has Berlin and its pension funds focused on ways to help build up Africa's economic stability, stopping the refugee migrations at the source. After a meeting with a contingent of Nigerian senators, Malu Dreyer, the Head of German Parliament's Bundestrat stated:"we are faced with a refugee situation and to save ourselves the escalation of this problem, we have to tackle the root cause of migration by helping African countries to be economically strong and buoyant."

The third catalyst is the long-awaited 2017 - 2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). Launched on April 5, 2017, the plan's objective is to achieve "sustained inclusive growth by increasing national productivity and achieving sustainable diversification of production." With 21 programs, 60 strategies and 265 key activities, the plan will be the operative document that re-circuits the economy and put the outside investments to proper work. More specifically the federal government plans to:

Privatize some public enterprises/assets. Reduce the government stake in joint venture oil assets to raise more funds to finance the four-year plan. Revamp local refineries to reduce petroleum product imports by 60% by 2018.

The plan also seeks to sweeten the pot for the multinationals doping business in the country. At last check, the federal government has about a 55% stake in joint ventures run by oil majors including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT), and Eni SpA (NYSE:E). Import substitution on the gasoline front should help with currency strength going forward.

Besides increasing oil output, there is a focus on opening up new farmland and boosting investment in electricity, roads, and ports to diversify tax revenue. The federal government hopes to increase non-oil tax revenues by improving compliance, broadening the net with a tax on luxury items, and measures to capture more of the non-formal economy.

On May 19th, Nigeria's Acting President Osinbajo signed a "Made in Nigeria" executive order that will affect the 2017 budget. This order mandates that government agencies must direct at least 40% of their total purchases to local producers. This "buy local" directive in procurement will enhance Nigeria's manufacturing and have a sizable multiplier effect on its business climate.

The World Bank recently recognized the potential of the ERGP, stating that "if implemented successfully, would lead to expanded transportation infrastructure, increased reliability of supply of power ….and an improved business environment."

Of course the Nigerian government has had other plans in the past -NEEDS, Vision 20:2020 -and those plans failed. The country also navigates a multitude of tribal/sectarian divides as well as the Boko Haram in the north. And the question remains whether Nigeria will be able to maintain an undervalued and competitive real effective exchange rate (OTC:REER), and manage its exchange regime effectively. But this crisis may be occurring in a different context -with more outside investment, a different internal dynamic, and a new investment profile for the country.

2015's election was a watershed in the country's political culture, with the first-ever peaceful transition of power and a new outlook on anti-corruption. The army has been very successful in neutralizing Boko Haram, driving it from an area the size of Belgium in late 2016.

Demographic Destiny and "Soft Power":

"I see Nigeria rising and occupying a significant position like China, the US, and other great powers of the world."

--Andrew Young, former US Ambassador to the UN

With both China and Germany both seeking to prime Nigeria's economy for industrial modernization, this is a perfect moment for the speculative long-term investor. Nigeria is the last large unsaturated market in the Anglophonic world.

In a world starved for consumer demand, this is a country that is expected to surpass the US in 2050 to become the third most populous country on earth. According to the UN, it will have more people than all of Europe in 32 years and more than rapidly aging China in 2125.

Long term, jobs and consumer demand in Africa are the only things that will stem Europe's refugee crisis and maintain our current global GDP growth rate. It is rare that Beijing and Brussels find such common ground.

Last week, PwC ( PricewaterhouseCoopers) projected that Nigeria will be the 14th largest economy in the world by 2050, with GDP in Market Exchange Rate (MER) terms at $3.3 trillion. That is considerably higher than today's recessionary $232 billion.

These numbers omit the "soft power" of Nigeria. With its Fintech startups, Nollywood heft in filmmaking, and internationally recognized literature (Nnedi Okorafor et al), Lagos is already set to become West Africa's pre-eminent financial and cultural capital. It will likely resemble New York, Shanghai, or perhaps Wakanda's Birnin Zana (fabled home of Marvel Comics' The Black Panther) in fifty year's time. Yes, the rural hinterlands will languish and the nation's tribal rivalries will endure for generations, but it is always the "globally-integrated" coastal cities that are entrepôts of modernity and which eventually transform the broader society. Like Guangzhou 40 years ago, Lagos will spearhead a similar effect.

After a deep clock-cleaning recession, Nigeria has a new page to write. Its present situation brings to mind Indonesia in the aftermath of the Thai Baht Crisis. Famous for its corruption, that country was bludgeoned by a 40% currency free fall only to see genuine reforms, a GDP rebound and one of the best stock market runs of the following decade.

We can only hope that Nigeria follows the same course.

