Potbelly Will Languish; Sale Is Unlikely

Potbelly (PBPB) announced yet another poor quarter in early August. Driven by the loss of its high volume Midway Airport location, same-store sales dropped a whopping 4.9% y/y, leading to total revenue growth of only 3% in spite of having 16 new shops (13 of which are company-owned) operating.

In November of 2016, I declared the company significantly overvalued. Over that time period, shares have dropped about 15%. With interim CEO Mike Coyne announcing that the company will pursue “strategic alternatives,” has Potbelly found a bottom, or is the company likely to engage in a fruitless sale process? I am a believer that there are no strategic buyers available, and the numbers will probably not make a lot of sense for a private equity firm.

Source: Google Finance

Does anybody want a sandwich shop?

There is an easy playbook for extracting value from a fast-food or quick-serve restaurant concept: refranchise corporately owned stores, buyback some stock, and, if warranted add some debt to the balance sheet to juice returns on equity. The playbook has worked for Restaurant Brands International (QSR) –parent company of Burger King, Tim Horton’s, and now Popeye’s. It worked for Jack-in-the-Box (JACK), it worked for Wendy’s (WEN), and it’s working for McDonald’s (MCD). Who doesn’t love a capital-light franchise-based business model?

The issue, in my eyes, is that the model does not work well for Potbelly. As noted in my prior work, I think the economics of a Potbelly unit are more challenging. Not only are the start-up costs typically higher than competitors like Subway, Jimmy John’s, and Firehouse Subs, I also believe the unit economics do not work out nearly as favorably as QSR “burger and fries” competitors like McDonald’s. McDonald’s has practically every hour of the day as a sales driver, whereas a store like Pobelly is disproportionately leveraged to the lunch crowd (over 60% of sales per Q2’17 conference call). In short, I highly doubt the return on invested capital of owning a Potbelly nearly approaches its burger and fries competitors, or even its sandwich competitors.

Additionally, recent quarters have exposed significant issues with Potbelly’s operating model. Store margins are down 200 basis points y/y to 19.2% of sales, with particular pressure on labor costs and higher occupancy expenses. The current Potbelly model is very labor intensive, and I do not see margins improving without a substantial uptick in revenue during other dayparts or streamlined efficiencies.

As a result, I believe refranchising is not likely to be a big story at Potbelly, even though YTD 99.2% of Potbelly sales occurs at company-owned locations. Refranchising becomes an increasingly difficult task when potential buyers see negative same-store sales growth, as Potbelly did in Q2, and as it forecasts for the balance of 2017.

Who will buy Potbelly?

I have heard some whispers of a strategic buyer like Starbucks (SBUX) stepping up to the plate to buy Potbelly. However, given its horrible M&A track record, I think we can consider Starbucks a low-likelihood buyer.

All of the traditional fast food players like McDonald’s, QSR, and Wendy’s seem focused on concepts that are distinctly not sandwich shops, so I do not believe any of them will be buyers. German conglomerate JAB Holdings seems to gobble up anything it can, purchasing Panera (PNRA), Einstein Bagels, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s, and Caribou, but I do not think they are a logical buyer for Potbelly either. They already have a sandwich shop in their portfolio, and I don’t think it adds much strategic value.

From the private equity side, I imagine PE firms will be analyzing the business in a similar light that I am. The only private equity model that works out is the refranchising strategy. And, as I explained, I do not believe refranchising is viable in this instance with the negative trajectory in same-store sales and operating margins. Sandwich shops are the definition of a no moat business, with minimal barriers to entry, and frankly, a product that is not difficult to replicate.

At current prices, I continue to believe the risk/reward tradeoff is poor. I think shares are worth $7-9, and I do not see a material reason for a private equity or strategic buyer to offer a premium to the current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.