Altria's Demise Is Greatly Exaggerated

Over the past couple of weeks, Altria (MO) has been hit with a slew of negative articles and headlines claiming that its best days are behind it. While it's no secret that cigarette smoking is on the decline here in the U.S. and has been for decades, the recent FDA announcement has some worried that lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes will expedite the demise of Big Tobacco (or at least its number one source of revenue). After researching the various possibilities, it's clear to me that while cigarette consumption may be contracting, it will be a long time before any serious impact will be felt from the feds. This gives Altria's management time to adjust accordingly and move into higher growth opportunities that will set the company up for continued success.

First, let's take a look at the FDA announcement and what it means realistically going forward.

A Long Road Ahead

Government regulations in this industry are nothing new and the latest announcement from the FDA should be taken in earnest. This is the first real, full-fledged attempt by the government to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes, which is why some analysts are cautioning not to buy the dip. However, the reality is that any results from this announcement will be years away from having a meaningful impact. Just look at this quote from the official FDA press release:

The FDA plans to begin a public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes to non-addictive levels through achievable product standards.

In other words, these plans are in their infancy and will take years of red tape before becoming reality. There are still multi-year tests and experiments that must be conducted before the FDA can move forward. Lest we forget that Big Tobacco wields one of the strongest lobbying groups in Washington and will defend their interests at all costs. According to opensecrets.org, Altria has historically been spending roughly $10 million/year on lobbyists. Expect that number to increase in the coming years.

Early Test Results

In 2010, The University of Minnesota Tobacco Use Research Center conducted a preliminary experiment to see how reduced nicotine levels (~83%) would impact smokers' behavior. The full study can be found here. While their sample size was small and further research admittedly needed to be done, the test showed that lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes does appear to lower consumption levels significantly. As you can see, those in the b Group (.05 mg) smoked roughly 35% less than those in the a Group (.3 mg) over a six week time frame.

Obviously, six weeks is far too short to come up with conclusive proof, but this study does not bode well for cigarette manufacturers, and it carries weight due to the fact that the University of Minnesota Tobacco Use Research Center is one of the leading research institutions pertaining to this matter.

In a more recent study from 2014, The University of Pittsburgh and a group of researchers from around the country conducted a similar experiment and came up with the same results: drastically lowering nicotine causes decreased cravings and reliance on cigarettes. Those subjects that smoked low nicotine cigarettes also reported a similar 30% decrease in consumption over a six week time period. That full study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine can be found here. These findings contradict some who believe that a reduction in nicotine will actually lead to an increase in cigarette volume.

What Does This Mean?

Since preliminary studies have only been conducted over short time periods, there still needs to be further testing, which is presently underway. After looking at the results though, I believe that in the coming years, the FDA will most likely institute a nicotine reduction in cigarettes; when exactly this will happen and to what extent still remain mysteries. Eric Donny, a lead research specialist with the University of Pittsburgh, noted in his 2014 study that in order for nicotine reduction to be effective, it must be cut drastically or else the impact is greatly reduced. While the FDA's exact plans remain unknown, it's entirely possible that their reduction will be too minute to have a significant impact.

Fellow Altria shareholders, however, must be realistic about the prospect/outlook of future cigarette sales. While lowering nicotine levels may cause a greater decline in cigarette consumption, it's important to remember though that there's still a significant life expectancy for the products, regardless of what the government decides to do.

All is Not Lost

There are two ways to look at this situation:

Altria and fellow competitor, British American Tobacco (BTI) are in for a whole lot more pain. This attempt to curb cigarette smoking will open the floodgates for larger opportunities, particularly in the e-cigarette/vapor and heated tobacco categories.

At this point, I'm firmly in the latter camp.

However, despite what I've heard due to misinformation, Altria does not exactly have a dominant position in the vapor category, relatively speaking. At present, MarkTen, Altria's main vapor offering, has only 13% of the e-vapor market in the United States. That significantly lags their competitor, British American Tobacco's (formerly Reynolds American) Vuse device which has 30% market share. Altria needs to beef up their lineup of e-cigarette devices in order to diversify away from their core business.

Because the industry is still under regulated, there's too much competition at this time. In addition to their nicotine announcement, the FDA also mentioned that they will be postponing further e-cigarette regulations until 2022. This is actually bad news for Altria because in this case, regulations would be a benefit to them; they eliminate smaller competitors that lack the necessary resources needed for litigation. Ironically, regulations helped form monopolies in the cigarette industry and I expect that to happen in the e-cigarette market as well. Vaping is growing at an incredible pace and it's hard to expect anything different heading into the foreseeable future.

Then of course there's the iQOS, the potentially revolutionary device which has been the subject of many tobacco related discussions. I frankly do not want to spend much time talking about the specifics because it's already been covered ad nauseam in every other article, but here's what you need to know: It's new, it's exciting, and the potential is massive. The iQOS is already in many international markets being sold by Philip Morris International (PM) to positive reception. Altria currently has quite a bit riding on the device's success, but I will withhold from saying more until the FDA actually allows them to unleash it onto the market sometime this year (hopefully). Even if the iQOS does not turn out to be the next big thing in tobacco, Altria's future will not be in jeopardy.

Alcohol

We already know that Altria's stake in SABMiller, now Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), was a genius move and will provide them with diversification and steady dividend cash flow for many decades to come. Say what you will about the beer industry but it has perhaps the greatest staying power of any business on earth.

So far this year, Altria's Chateau Ste. Michelle has posted disappointing numbers, with net revenues declining 8.2% y/y and volumes falling by 12.4%. The wine business, much like the e-vapor one at present, is too fragmented and competitive to become seriously attractive but like beer, it has staying power. I expect Chateau Ste. Michelle to continue adding bolt-on acquisitions to boost their revenues or eventually be sold off entirely. Presently, wine makes up for less than 3% of Altria's bottom line.

Tax Rates and Dividends

Altria is currently paying a corporate tax rate of 36%. If the Trump Administration can lower that number at some point in the future (I know that's looking like a big if right now), it would result in a nice boon to Altria's share price and valuation. For more analysis, Seeking Alpha member Scott Kennedy wrote a very detailed article on this matter back in March. You can find that here. In his research, he concluded that with a tax rate cut to 20% would increase Altria's diluted EPS by roughly 10%.

As I'm sure most of you already know, August is when Altria announces it's yearly dividend hike and a recent research note from Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog thinks that a 9% increase is on the horizon. If correct, that would put the quarterly payments at $0.66/share. She also thinks that the hike gives just another reason why the stock is a buy here and I tend to agree. I expect management to try and calm FDA fears by giving investors what they all want to see.

MO Dividend data by YCharts

Conclusion

In the history of the stock market, perhaps no company has faced the same headwinds as Altria and yet this company has defied all skeptics. While the FDA has the potential to put a significant dent into cigarette sales, there are still plenty of other ventures that management can choose to dominate in. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the dividend increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, BTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.