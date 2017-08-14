Hartstreet LLC: Monster Delaware Wells Provide Insight Into Longer-Term Implications For The USO

The US Oil ETF (USO) continues to struggle and may do so for years. Countries like Nigeria and Libya can continue to produce, as conventional production is profitable at $50/bbl. This is a more complex issue in the US, and why production increases continue in the face of sub $50 WTI. Some of the increases in production are coming from the Gulf, but there are areas that continue to effect oil prices. More importantly, where would an investor put his/her money to work if interested in unconventional US producers?

The USO continues to struggle as West Texas Intermediate gets to $50/bbl. As we get to these levels, operators continue to hedge. This provides downward pressure on prices. Many think unconventional production is not profitable at $50 or below. This begets the question of why are we seeing hedging at levels that are not profitable? I would not suggest that all areas are profitable, but some are. Most are in West Texas. The opposing argument could be to hedge because operators believe oil prices are moving lower.

Enhanced completions are providing much better economics. We have seen this through all plays. The move away from sliding sleeves to plug and perf with cemented liners, have proved fruitful. It is possible operators think production improvements will continue, and maybe in a big way. EOG Resources (EOG) have shown a proclivity for massive producers. If EOG can do it, there is a possible other operators will follow. This does not provide a bullish narrative for crude prices, but it does show that operators may be able to stay in the game at lower prices until demand catches up to supply.

OPEC seems to be motivated to decrease world inventories. The most recent meeting has caused a recovery in oil prices, as we covered in this article. Data we have pulled from the Eagle Ford and the Midland Basin show much better economics using enhanced completion designs. Data in the Delaware was surprising by comparison. Oil production from the core has been massive, and its possible this gets even better.

Well results show much better production at the high end of the curve. As in all plays, some wells grossly under perform. More importantly, is the very large oil production on the high end. We focused on locations using more than 10 million pounds of proppant and/or more than 1,000 pounds per foot. This seems to be a base case or low end of enhanced completions. It also provided inclusion of wells that have a shorter lateral length. Only wells completed after October of 2015 were included. The slide above has four locations producing more than 500 KBO. These wells had a well life of 9 to 13 months. These are better than most anywhere, and seem to be isolated to EOG. Nine locations produced more than 400 KBO. 28 wells produced more than 300 KBO. The total enhanced completions within this time frame were 311.

Lea, Reeves and Loving provide over three-fourths of the 311 wells. Loving and Lea are the current core, and the majority of best wells are in these two counties. Southern Lea and northern Loving is a more precise geographic representation.

Name Well Count CUM Gas Mcf CUM Oil Bbl EOG RESOURCES (EOG) 72 19,898,640 10,305,505 ANADARKO (APC) 50 12,745,226 4,120,282 EOG RESOURCES 26 9,326,791 4,270,496 COG OPERATING (CXO) 24 7,587,626 3,368,839 CIMAREX (XEC) 22 23,409,308 3,812,073 SHELL (RDS.A) (RDS.B) 17 2,298,544 614,999 HALCON (HK) 11 1,293,482 921,294 Apache Corp (APA) 9 3,406,074 1,040,636 RESOLUTE (REN) 9 6,516,727 2,048,767 CAPITAN 6 7,815,316 1,004,423 CARRIZO (CRZO) 6 3,247,310 408,361 DEVON (DVN) 6 2,974,917 1,067,298 BOPCO, L.P. 5 1,579,621 655,345 CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP) 5 2,306,715 653,467 CHEVRON (CVX) 4 253,830 200,570 PARSLEY (PE) 4 460,263 339,695 MEWBOURNE 3 4,219,377 475,251 MEWBOURNE 3 346,375 415,403 NBL PERMIAN (NBL) 3 793,101 351,512 RKI 3 2,497,090 483,859 XTO ENERGY (XOM) 3 345,416 166,770 ATLANTIC 2 1,910,781 161,082 DIAMONDBACK (FANG) 2 198,511 165,235 EXL PETROLEUM 2 180,441 46,905 ROSETTA 2 260,085 122,919 RSP PERMIAN (RSPP) 2 429,187 292,045 CIMAREX ENERGY 1 572,520 151,688 COG PRODUCTION 1 705,467 273,948 ENDEAVOR ENERGY 1 139,965 99,980 ENERGEN (EGN) 1 486,652 118,226 MDC TEXAS 1 552,969 37,119 PANTHER EXPLORATION 1 45,494 6,094 PDC PERMIAN (PDCE) 1 524,687 23,875 XTO ENERGY 1 4,733 1,073

This subset of data is focused on several operators including EOG, Concho, and Anadarko. It provides an idea of enhanced completion activity. The Delaware seems well placed for sand heavy designs, much like Midland.

Using $50 oil and $3 natural gas, revenues are over $14 million before costs are removed. The Delaware has higher costs as a whole, but production has been fantastic. When all 311 wells were modeled using decline rates of other wells included in this analysis, over 237 KBO were produced after a year and a half. These wells reach payback in under 18 months, on average, with a net of over $1 million. This is more intriguing when we show a map of where the wells are located. We see completions are spread out over a large area, as sand heavy designs work well in the oil dominated part of the play.

In summary, the Delaware has seen less activity than most other US unconventional plays. Operators continue to increase spending in the Delaware. There is more de-risking and downspacing to assess. This increased risk could provide more up or downside. Recent results show there could be something special in the Delaware, and we do not know which intervals and how large an area it encompasses. Although oil prices may remain low, the Delaware should continue to increase production. We believe the Delaware is one of the best areas to be. Concho, EOG, and Cimarex are just a few names that seem well placed going forward.

