Mylan Suffers From Jet Lag

Recently, Mylan (MYL) posted its earnings for the second quarter. It reported numbers that missed on both the top-line and bottom-line of expectations. To make things worse the company even cut its guidance for the rest of 2017, because of delays for major product launches. Generic prices are expected to be a major obstacle, one in which I don't believe Mylan and other generic producers will be able to overcome.

The company noted that it would face single-digit price erosion due to generics being priced lower. In my opinion such an obstacle is out of Mylan's hands. The FDA has also been pushing its own agenda which will make matters worse. All these reasons listed above is why I believe Mylan offers a great short opportunity.

The Numbers

Mylan missed on both earnings per share and revenue for the second quarter. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter reached $1.10 cents per share. That was below analysts' expectation of $1.16 per share. Not even the revenue for the quarter was able to meet on expectations. Revenue rose to $2.962 billion, but was below the expectation of $3.022 billion. The miss on the both the top-line and bottom-line of expectations was a huge blow for investors.

The problem is that it only got worse thereafter. That is because the company lowered its 2017 guidance as well. In my opinion, this is a bad thing. That is because Mylan is telling its investors that the rest of 2017 is going to be grim. It now expects a 2017 adjusted EPS of between $4.30 to $4.70. That is below the consensus of analysts expecting upwards of $5.13. The lowered guidance for revenue will also affect the stock as well. Revenue is expected to come in on the lower end between $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion. Analysts were looking for $12.4 billion.

Product Launches Delayed

There are two products that are seeing a delayed launch. These two products are generic versions of Copaxone and Advair. Both of these products are being delayed until 2018, which will hurt Mylan's earnings in 2017. In addition, even when these generic version do reach the market they will face generic pricing pressure. I feel that these two generic drug launches will not save Mylan in the long run.

Copaxone was approved by the FDA back in 1996 to treat patients with relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). It is a disease where the immune system attacks the lining of the nerves in the body known as Myelin Sheath. Mylan was expecting to receive FDA approval for 20 mg and 40 mg of the generic versions of Copaxone. The problem is that Mylan has been met with delays one after another. It was supposed to have an action date in June of 2017 for both doses of the drug. The FDA, though, requested more information before it could approve the drug. This has been a huge roadblock for Mylan. It has failed to break through this final hurdle to start marketing the drug.

Copaxone generates $4 billion in yearly sales for Teva, about one-fifth of its $20 million a year revenue. If Mylan investors think that receiving approval for a generic version of Copaxone will help boost the company's bottom line, they need to think again. That is because there is too much competition in the space. Even if Mylan pushes through and receives FDA approval it will be met with many other generic versions of Copaxone.

Why is that? There are at least eight other pharmaceutical companies working on a generic version of Copaxone. Teva pushed for litigation against all nine companies (Mylan included). What profit does Mylan hope to make with so many others in the same setting? I just don't see Copaxone boosting revenue projections for Mylan.

The other eight companies vying for their own version of generic Copaxone include: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY), Sandoz (part of Novartis - NVS), Synthon Pharmaceuticals (private company), Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA), Pfizer (PFE), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (private company), Biocon (BIOCON) and Apotex (private company). With all these companies looking for approval for a generic version of Copaxone, I don't see Mylan as being able to obtain much revenue if at all. (More about Copaxone from Teva can be read from a Seeking Alpha article I wrote entitled "Teva Receives Big Blow On Generics Pricing.")

The generic version of Advair has been a huge problem for Mylan as well. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has been selling Advair since 2001. Advair produces around $2.3 billion in sales each year so it is a huge blockbuster drug. The problem is that Mylan has kept facing many problems in producing a generic version of Advair. Mylan had its marketing application rejected by the FDA on March 29, 2017.

Even if Mylan gets to the finish line by mid year 2018, it won't be alone in the space. That is because Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) has its own generic version of Advair it it seeking FDA approval for. Both Mylan and Hikma Pharmaceuticals have received what is called a major complete response letter (CRL). What is a major CRL classified as and why is it bad for Mylan? According to FDA guidelines a major amendment for a generic drug application means a delay of 10 months for an FDA response. This will severely hurt Mylan until then, and I don't see the company avoiding this disaster at all.

The biggest problem lies with Mylan and Hikma being able to produce an acceptable generic copy version of Advair for the FDA. If the FDA feels that the next application does not address a proper copy of the generic version of Advair, it will not hesitate to reject the drug again. That will put Mylan in an even deeper hole.

Department of Justice Trouble

Things are only about to get worse for Mylan which is why it is a good short. Look at this way, as of July Mylan noted that it had received a subpoena for the sale of generic versions of opioids from the Department of Justice. That is observed in the company's quarterly SEC filing. The subpoena is looking for information about the sales and manufacturing of opioid drugs from 2013 to 2016.

Senator McCaskill is set out to look at the marketing practices from Mylan along with many other companies such as: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Depomed (DEPO), Insys (INSY) and Purdue. The U.S. Senator is wanting to find out if these companies had a role in patients being heavily prescribed with opioids. There is no telling what such a subpoena will do to the company but it is a major risk for those who are investing in Mylan.

No Resolution For EpiPen

If all the troubles listed above weren't enough, just wait there's a lot more. Back in October Mylan agreed to pay $465 million to settle a suit with the U.S. Department of Justice over EpiPen. The problem was that the company had skyrocketed the cost of EpiPen by as much as 574%. In addition, when the price of EpiPen was skyrocketing, competing generics tried to enter the market. The fact is that they couldn't because Mylan was offering pharmacy benefit managers with sufficient rebates, which these competing companies weren't able to pay the same level of rebates.

That left with consumers no choice but to pay out of pocket costs (those without proper health insurance) of the full list price of EpiPen of $600. Why is this significant now? That is because even though the company stated that it will settle and pay the $465 million, it has yet to do so. That is because Mylan has yet to finalize a proposed $465 million settlement with U.S. authorities for the overcharging of the EpiPen. U.S. authorities are calling for more money to be paid. That is because the wrongdoing by Mylan is estimated to have cost taxpayers up to $1.27 billion. That is far greater than the initial $465 million charge first introduced.

In my opinion, this continues to be a huge negative for Mylan. Until Mylan resolves a finalized agreement with the U.S. on this issue, it will continue to be a burden for the stock. That is because the official amount that Mylan has to pay for this debacle could increase from $465 million to a much higher number. The EpiPen will be more of a struggle for Mylan moving forward. That's because in the second-quarter earnings report it noted that sales of EpiPen were down by $175 million.

The company puts the blame on launching its own generic version of the EpiPen in order to squash all the controversy for hiking its original branded product up by more than 500%. In my opinion, its generic version that it had created to squash regulators and the government, will continue to be a major burden.

FDA Interference

Just like Teva has received a major blow for generics pricing, so too will Mylan. This deals with the FDA's recently released new plan to combat higher prices on generics. As of June, the FDA has implemented a new rule that will allow for the expedited review process for generic drug applications. The first bad news for Mylan and other generic drug makers is that the FDA will have a list of drugs that no longer have a patent.

What does that mean? That means the FDA is highlighting to competitors, what they can produce as a generic to overthrow currently higher marketed products for said generics. The FDA is very serious about this because it has even produced a list of off patent generic products. This is very bad for Mylan, because it will highlight to competitors what the company has that is off patent that could be reproduced as a generic as a lower price.

Well, the EpiPen falls as one of Mylan's branded products on its website. Teva has failed to receive approval for a generic version of EpiPen, and that has now been delayed to possibly early 2018. Sanofi (SNY) had launched a generic version known as Auvi-Q but was pulled from the market because of dosing issues. That leaves Mylan as the sole competitors in the generic version space for patients with anaphylaxis.

With the new measure the FDA is pushing it could be possible for other companies to produce generic products, like the branded EpiPen. This would be done to push prices lower. This will eat at and hurt the profit margins for Mylan and other generic drug makers.

Unsatisfied Activist Funds

If all these other issues weren't enough to be a disaster, there is even more trouble at the top with respect to the directors. Many pension funds of Mylan are not happy with the recent performance of Mylan's stock. Largely because of the EpiPen price hike debacle, where the price was raised to $600 for life saving treatment.

In addition, the shareholders didn't like that EpiPen was classified as a generic when it really should have been classified as a branded drug. Being classified as a generic allowed Mylan to milk more profits for EpiPen from the government. That is because under the rebate program, companies that sell generic drugs through Medicaid only pay up to a 13% rebate to the agency. Those who sell branded products are forced to pay a higher rate of 23.1% in rebates to the agency. What that means is that Mylan was paying 10.1% less on rebates to Medicaid for EpiPen.

In my opinion, that is a bad move by the company CEO and directors. That is because EpiPen should have never been classified as a generic, when it has and always been a branded product. It's just that Mylan did so on purpose so it could milk millions of dollars in profit by not having to pay the rebates of the EpiPen as a branded product.

The activist shareholders in question are activist shareholder groups including New York City's Comptroller's Office and the California State Teachers Retirement System and Dutch pension manager PGGM. They have each stated their displeasure with the board of directors. New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer had this to say:

Let's be clear about what happened here. From the EpiPen price-hiking debacle, to allegedly overcharging the government for life-saving drugs... this board's oversight failures have hurt investors, consumers, and American taxpayers. We need to see change.

The Directors on the board are safe for now, but things aren't looking good. The "no" votes for investors who were in opposition was pretty big. Here is the tally below on some of the directors:

Director Percentage of 'No' Votes Wendy Cameron 56% (majority didn't want her left in) Neil Dimick 50% Mark Parrish 48% Robert Coury (Chairman) 34%

As you can see above, one person on the board, Wendy Cameron, received a majority of the "no" votes. The other people on the board came really close. Stringer wanted Mylan to accept the resignation of Cameron. Along with destructive problems caused by the board on Mylan's stock, I feel that there are other problems. For example, I believe that Mylan must put in place new independent board of directors if they are to advance.

The reason being is that most of the board members have been over-tenured. That means that members of the board have been with the company for 15 years or more. The problem with that is that the people on the board get close and personal with top executives such as the CEO. At that point, the board no longer acts in the best interest of shareholders or the public (no longer independent board members, being swayed by top management).

Such non-independence of the board of directors, in my opinion, has caused a lot of Mylan's problems over the last few years. The fact that so many activist funds want a lot of the board members of Mylan to resign, indicates to me that things aren't going well at the company. If things were going good, so many activist funds wouldn't want board members to be voted out with a "no" campaign.

Shrinking Margins

One of the biggest issues with generic drug companies are prices falling. Considering that Mylan is a generic drug maker it too will be hit very hard. As already mentioned above Teva's earnings blew up due to generic pricing issues. Well the same can be said about every other generic drug maker. In other words, it is not just a Mylan only specific issue.

Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK), a generics specialty pharmacy company, noted that it sales had tumbled by 18% for the quarter. Want to know the sad news? Despite beating on EPS and coming in lower than revenue projections, the company is also doing something bad to survive. Mallinckrodt also did something bad like Mylan's EpiPen debacle. It sells a drug by the name of Acthar Gel, which is used to treat infantile spasms (babies with epilepsy). Back in 1960 the drug went for $40 a vial, today Mallinckrodt sells it for $40,000 a vial. That is an increase of 85,000%.

The company was ordered in January of 2017 to pay $100 million to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for anti-competitive practices. If generic companies have to survive by jacking up prices by so much then I don't see them surviving on their own for long. Teva's recent blowup on generic pricing is only the beginning. The biggest reason for all these generic companies seeing a decline in profit is due to shrinking margins in the space. As long as Mylan and these other companies continue to see a track record of shrinking margins, so too will net profit drop.

If there are such pricing issues why did Mylan get close to its revenue number for the second quarter? The truth is that most sales were down. The only reason why Mylan earned $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter was because of acquisitions. Two acquisitions of Meda AB and Renaissance Acquisition Holdings LLC contributed $633 million in net sales for the quarter.

Major Exit

On March 24, 2017, Abbott sold its remaining 60% stake in Mylan. It sold up to 44 million shares between $39.25 to $40.25 per share. My thought on this was that Abbott never intended to be long-term shareholder, but why would it sell now? In my opinion, it is quite possible that if Mylan had performed better, Abbott would have never sold its remaining stake in the company.

The reason Abbott gave for selling the rest of its 60% stake was volatility in the market. But when does the market not have volatility? I just don't believe that's a reason why they sold. In addition, shares were held since the mega deal closed on Feb 27, 2015. If Abbott wanted to it could have unloaded all of its shares on April 24,2015 at the top, when the stock traded around $76 per share.

In hindsight, it was a smart move by Abbott to sell at around $40 per share. Otherwise, they would have had to sell now at a much lower price since the stock has eroded since then. Abbott acquired Mylan's shares in 2015 in exchange for giving up a major portion of its generic drug business outside the United States.The problem with Abbott unloading all of its remaining stake is that more shares have been introduced back into the market. When more shares are introduced back into the market like that, it can cause a huge overhang for a stock.

Risks

The only risk I would proclaim is if Mylan's earnings start to improve, starting with the next quarter. If that happens, the stock might recover. I don't see that happening for the reasons affirmed above, and for the fact that generic drugs are facing problems. In addition, the company has already reiterated lower guidance, so it too doesn't expect sales to improve. Another risk for shorting would be if the product launches are improved in timing. That means if the FDA gives positive feedback to Mylan for the two generic drugs of Copaxone and Advair. That could lift the stock price. Given the hardships for Mylan with respect to generic approvals, I don't see that happening in the near term.

Conclusion

I feel that with many of the problems listed above, Mylan is a great short opportunity. Until it gets a handle on all the problems listed above, it will continue to trade lower. Year-to-date the stock has fallen 19% and it will continue to fall until it resolves all of the issues at hand. Over the 12-month period the stock has fallen by 39%.

Fixing all of its issues will not be an easy task, especially since generic drug makers have been feeling the heat this year. Not only has Mylan cut its forecast for 2017, it has even gone as far as to cut its 2018 forecast as well. Mylan cut its profit forecast for 2018 from $6 per share for the year down to $5.40. That is a significant cut in profit for 2018 as well. For that reason I see Mylan's stock trading lower in 2018 as well.





