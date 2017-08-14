The earnings challenge is on. Despite the fact that the fiscal policy agenda that had the U.S. stock market so exciting coming into 2017 has increasingly disintegrated as the year has progressed, the catapult higher in stock prices has been justified instead by the strong improvement in corporate earnings. With economic growth forecasts continuing to fade and onus is increasingly on corporate earnings to continue to lift the U.S. stock market higher or at least keep it on its lofty perch. While the second quarter earnings season is now largely in the books, the earnings challenge is now fully taking shape for the remainder of 2017.

Q2 Largely In The Books

On a positive note, the 2017 Q2 earnings season is now largely in the books. More than 90% of companies on the S&P 500 Index (SPY) have now reported. And while it wasn’t the stellar earnings season that we saw in 2017 Q1, it is still shaping up to be a solid reporting period in its own right.

Through August 10, 454 out of the 500 companies on the S&P 500 Index (IVV) have reported Q2 earnings. The latest estimate of annualized as reported earnings with less than 10% of companies left to report is $104.00 per share. This represents a robust +20% increase on a year-over-year basis versus the comparable reading for 2016 Q2 at $86.92 per share. Moreover, it represents a nearly +4% increase in annual earnings on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis versus 2017 Q1 at $100.29 per share. Going one step further, the latest sales numbers are also looking particularly strong this quarter with a notable 68% of companies beating estimates so far, which is impressive even in the context of the eyebrow raising “beat” game that gets played every quarter. These are all rock solid results that help explain the robust stock market increase we have seen since late last year. So far, so good.

Let’s now dig deeper into the numbers.

To begin, the $104.00 per share number is a good one. It is the second highest reading in history as a matter of fact. But it is still -1.45% lower than where it was projected to be at the start of the quarter (this is actually a solid number as typical downward revisions go, but a downward revision nonetheless despite more than 90% of companies supposedly “beating” or “meeting” consensus analyst earnings expectations). But with 10% of companies still left to report, it is likely that this reading will be revised lower even further before the final number is set. As a result, something in the $103 range should be expected in the end.

Also, even with a +20% increase in annual earnings, the S&P 500 Index is still trading at a historically high 23.4 times trailing annual GAAP earnings. In short, today’s market is still really expensive from a historical valuation standpoint. Yes, historically low interest rates help explain this premium valuation, but interest rates have also been stubbornly low for so long for a reason. Moreover, the Fed keeps talking about their intent to raise short-term interest rates despite the fact that the market remains inclined to continue to dismiss the possibility due to their focus on “low inflation” instead of “financial stability”.

Furthermore, while it is great that the latest annual number for 2017 Q2 at $104.00 is coming in as the second highest in history, it is worth noting that the highest reading in history came nearly three years ago now in 2014 Q3 at $105.96. Keeping it simple, earnings are still -2% below where they were nearly three years ago, yet stock prices are more than +30% higher. Lofty perch indeed.

Next, the latest weekly downward revision in corporate earnings for August 10 sent the quarterly GAAP earnings per share reading for 2017 Q2 down to $26.99 per share and decidedly into the negative versus the prior quarter reading for 2017 Q1 at $27.46 per share. Q2 is now down by nearly -2% versus Q1 on a quarterly basis, and we should expect that this Q2 number will get rolled back even as the last 10% of companies report and the final number is in.

But despite all of these latest critiques of the 2017 Q2 earnings season, it is still shaping up to be a solid session when it is all said and done.

The bigger question for the markets now is the following. Can it continue?

The Earnings Challenge

To answer this question, it is worthwhile to concentrate our eyes and minds on the upcoming 2017 Q3 earnings season, for this is where the true challenge now lies for the U.S. stock market (DIA) going forward.



This is where we stand today. The latest annual GAAP earnings forecast for 2017 Q3 earnings as of August 10 is $108.36 per share. If this holds, it would represent a new record high for earnings. But here’s the thing – it’s almost definitely not going to hold this number or anything close to it by the time the a comparable 90% of companies have reported in mid-November. It’s almost certainly going to be lower. The key question is how much lower?

Heading into the 2017 Q2 earnings season, the forecast for 2017 Q3 earnings was at $110.96 per share. So this number has already been revised lower by -2.34%. And the fact that the Q3 reading was adjusted downward by -0.66% over the last week alone suggests that the pace of further cuts to the forecasts so that companies can magically beat their Q3 numbers come October and November could be fairly brisk.

So what are the latest bars that 2017 Q3 earnings need to clear over the next three months, which is a really long time when it comes to keeping a corporate earnings number up?

First, notching year-over-year corporate earnings growth should not be a problem for either 2017 Q3 or 2017 Q4 for that matter. If it starts to become an issue, then that means the S&P 500 Index (VOO) has likely started to go haywire along the way and recent fads like the short volatility (XIV)(NYSEARCA:SVXY) trade have gone bust. In the meantime, the challenge of clearing annual earnings increases remain on the backburner until 2018 Q1. This is good news for the bulls by the way from a market narrative standpoint, as it’s something that sounds great in a financial media interview even though these increases are against relatively easy comparisons (i.e. it’s not the current numerator that’s necessarily getting bigger at an accelerating rate, it’s the previous denominator that was smaller).

Challenge #1: Sequential Quarterly Earnings – 2017 Q3 v. 2017 Q2

The first key challenge will be keeping the sequential quarterly earnings number positive for 2017 Q3 versus 2017 Q2. At present, the latest reading for 2017 Q3 at $29.75 per share is still more than +10% above the 2017 Q2 reading at $26.99 per share. While this is certainly still a solid margin, it can evaporate quickly. Moreover, the latest reading for 2017 Q2 dropped by a notable -1.76% over the latest week versus just -0.80% for the Q3 number. While this may seem like an advantage for Q3, the problem is that any further revisions to the Q2 number drags on the Q3 annual number and makes the next challenge below harder to complete. And once again, this 2017 Q2 is nearly in the books, where the Q3 number has many more revisions in its future. So while it appears that the sequential quarterly number for Q3 over Q2 has breathing room, it is a much tighter match than may be initially perceived.

Challenge #2: Sequential Annual Earnings – 2017 Q3 v. 2017 Q2

Another key challenge will be notching a sequential quarterly increase for 2017 Q3 over 2017 Q2. Even keeping the number in the ballpark of the 2017 Q2 final number should be good enough at least for now from a stock market price standpoint. At present, the latest 2017 Q3 number at $108.36 is still +4.2% above the 90% official reading for 2017 Q2 at $104.00. And while both of these numbers are currently being revised lower, the 2017 Q3 number is now being revised lower at a faster rate (-0.66% for Q3 versus -0.46% for Q2 over the past week). More importantly, the 2017 Q2 number will soon be official and will no longer be revised lower, while the 2017 Q3 reading still has a lot more potential downward revisions in its future.

Thus, annual corporate earnings for 2017 Q3 have their work cut out for them in trying to stay above water versus the final 2017 Q2 reading on a sequential quarterly basis. And the key to monitoring this outcome lies in the 2017 Q3 number versus its year ago reading for 2016 Q3. For example, the current estimate for 2017 Q3 at $29.75 per share is +17% above the final reading for 2016 Q3 at $25.39 per share. And while it still remains likely that 2017 Q3 earnings should be able to hold its ground above $25.39 by mid-November. But it is far from given. And if 2017 Q3 earnings end up falling below the $25.39 level, this means that the annual earnings per share number is also falling into decline.

Why does this second challenge matter? Because history has shown that if annual earnings start falling, that it becomes meaningful more challenging for a bull market to sustain itself without at least some sort of measurable correction if not the onset of an outright bear market. This is particularly true when the market is trading at historically high valuations.

The Bottom Line

The 2017 Q2 earnings season is completing a solid quarter, but not without its warts. And with the 2017 Q2 earnings season now largely in the books, it is worthwhile to increasingly turn attention to the upcoming 2017 Q3 earnings season. In many respects, the challenge for the market is already underway, and a lot of time exists over the next three months for current estimates to move with potential revisions to the downside. While current readings remain solid, the recent pace of downside adjustments to estimates suggests that the S&P 500 Index may have a challenge in maintaining the recently positive earnings momentum into the second half of the year.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.