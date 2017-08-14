Biostage's (BSTG) CEO Jim McGorry on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Biostage, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSTG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017, 9:00 am ET

Executives

Tom McNaughton - CFO

Jim McGorry - CEO

Saverio La Francesca - President & CMO

Chip Greenblatt - Principal at First Pecos LLC & Investor

Analysts

Laura Engel - Stonegate Capital Partners

Daniel Cotlar - Private Investor

Brian Brennan - National Securities Corporation

Tom McNaughton

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our call. This is an exciting time for Biostage and we're very pleased to be able to share with you a summary of our second quarter activities and recent advances we've made to relieve financial overhang and drive Biostage towards our first commercial product.

Also in the call this morning are Jim McGorry, our CEO, Dr. Saverio La Francesca, our President and Chief Medical Officer; and Chip Greenblatt, Principal at First Pecos LLC and Investor.

Earlier this morning, we reported our second quarter 2017 financial results and update on our recent operational progress and commentary on our product development program prioritization. As a preclinical biotechnology company, we are measured more against progress towards our strategic milestones and a bit less on our quarterly P&L.

Therefore, I'll first give an overview of our second quarter financial results, and then I'll turn the call over to Jim. Jim will walk you through the company's recent developments and our business outlook. Chip and Saverio then also comment on the businesses priorities and direction.

So let me get started. We reported a Q2 2017 net loss of $3.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share compared with $2.7 million net loss or $0.17 per diluted share for Q2 2016. The $49 million year-over-year change was primarily attributable to $1 million greater R&D spending and $100,000 decrease in SG&A spending.

Our six months year-to-date net loss were $7.4 million or $0.23 per share compared with $5.2 million net loss or $0.35 per share for the same period of last year. The $2.2 million increase loss was caused by $1.7 million of greater R&D spending and $0.9 million change in the fair value of warrant liability which is non-cash item, being partially offset by a $300,000 decrease in SG&A spend.

We recently announced a financing arrangement with First Pecos LLC, including a $3 million private placement, the commitment by First Pecos to back up to two subsequent rights offering to raise additional proceeds of up to $14 million over the next two years. Gross proceeds, combined with the exercise of the company's outstanding warrants, should those exercises occur, potentially fund the company's operations through 2019. We're excited about securing staff related to our greater funding run rate than we've ever had previously and Jim and Chip will speak further on the financing in their comments.

And I'll just turn the call over to Jim.

Jim McGorry

Thank you, Tom. Good morning everyone. I'm delighted with our progress in Q2. Back in March, we said 2017 would be a transformational year, where Biostage would emerge as a clinical stage company. I'm pleased to report that we're making substantial progress towards that goal.

For the first time a patient has successfully received our Cellspan Esophageal Implant in a procedure approved by the FDA. This is a big milestone with a strong preclinical data now supported by a successful use in a patient, we're more confident than ever that our implants work as designed.

So, today I have three points to summarize for our progress this quarter. First, Biostage has secured it's financial runway through 2018 and possibly beyond, and really we are psyched about this. Second, we further increase our scientific and clinical validation with these new results. And number three, after reviewing our platform we decided to now prioritize Esophageal Pediatric Atresia as our lead indication. With the support of Chip Greenblatt and our shareholders we're paving the way through our next inflection points.

You'll directly hear from Chip in a minute as well as from our President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Saverio La Francesca.

It was announced this morning but I'd also like to take a second to congratulate Chip and Saverio on their appointments to Biostage's board of directors.

All of this funding which includes the upcoming rights offering for our shareholders gives Biostage the financial stability to execute on our most valuable indication Pediatric Esophageal Atresia. Our Cellframe technology has the potential to give these kids a dramatically improved option for treating their life threatening conditions.

Right, quick key question so why are we bumping up Pediatric Atresia to our lead program? Well as the press release said and explained it's a combination of our data, our science, and the strong input from our advisors and surgeons. The high quality value option for you, our shareholders, is in making the kids our top development priority. Our Cellframe technology has crossed data support across different indications so; research in one area can help support the filings in another.

The pediatric indication will use much of the data and knowhow generated in the Esophageal cancer indication. This exchange of information is an increasing value of our platform approach.

But what are our goals? Given our platform and multiple indications let's review those goals. We're trying to address the largest unmet medical need and have the strongest level of critical clinical support and further get a product approved to commercialization in the shortest amount of time.

To summarize, the Pediatric Atresia program meets our strategic goals. As such, we're now focusing on the pediatric program in favor of the previous plan to file an IND into Q3 for the adult indication. But as stated we will still continue to develop the adult indication. We're now just prioritizing Pediatric Atresia as the lead program.

Another advantage to holding off on the adult IND is to ensure that Biostage remains eligible for the FDA's priority review brochure in the long run this is a win for the company, the patients, and our shareholders.

Thank you everyone for the opportunity to share with you today our plans. Much has recently come together in the strategic moment. As our plans unfold in short order, we will be sharing with you the details of the rights offering. Our financial support has given us the runway and courage to move forward with an updated plan.

Let me now turn the call over to Chip for further insights. Chip?

Chip Greenblatt

Thanks Jim. I'm happy to formally join the team and I first want to congratulate Dr. La Francesca on the first successful implantation surgery of the Lab Grown Organ. It has allowed us to raise our most atomic bond test and just as world changing. Dr. La Francesca has our full trust and support in implementing Biostage's strategy as he determines it in micro management from us. In the past months, he has graciously answered all of our questions. And as you all know over the last several months his [indiscernible] examined Biostage's records in business plans in my view and perhaps excruciating detail.

Now I will discuss our view of the revised business plan and the financial plan. We're very pleased that Biostage in a courageous consensus manner has adopted my view that Pediatric Atresia goes first. In our view it doesn't delay the date of the approval of our products and absolutely maximizes First Pecos of obtaining the priority review brochure and First Pecos's estimated value of this based on historical sales is $150 million.

The FDA we review this submission through Pediatric Atresia as to the risky word as always and also drive safety to do this. The safety factor has been demonstrated by driving human and animal model surgeries with human data obviously far more heavily rated. The patient operated are in May is one data plain, as we do the surgery through ribs Dr. La Francesca to drive on EU rated this month in preparation. There may be other opportunities to improve the efficacy at our product there. Additional compassionately used patients actuarial lives update of one or two a week and Biostage has -- already has similar queries so for initial stages. Biostage has provided its products to help save these lives should need arise and a doctor request to receive FDA approval. This would have high dataset supporting Biostage's applications. First Pecos believes that these demonstrations add significant value to shareholders and thus of course to us.

Now I will briefly talk about the financing. Our financing plan is revised to remove any uncertainty that Biostage has financial wherewithal and get to the finish line. Formalizing the next four quarters Q3 cash requirement is from cash on hand, Q4 is from the First Pecos' placement, Q1 from rights offering, and Q2 where we intend to exercise our grant. For Q3, 2018 and thereafter it could be anything but our rights offering plan ensures that there will be money available and if the warrants are exercised that's a added plus. The company has to exercise of those more right warrants would result in $8 million of cash to Biostage, while it's only a million at that time will be exercised the higher the stock price you may likely to exercise. To the extent these are exercised the right offerings may be put off or not used at all depending on availability of our grade financing.

FP backstop the rights offering as necessary, the rights offering is non-dilutive to shareholders and will have overallotment provisions, warrants participant, warrant holders participating in the rights offering because of terms of the warrant, so the rights offering is on a pay dilutive basis. The pay grant [ph] at First Pecos' discussion can be extended to provide the backlog -- backstop and the timing and placement is depending on market conditions especially how the market receives of our additional human surgeries if any and the warrant exercise right. I believe still the end of year 2019 product commercialization and the most important thing to remember is that we already know our product mix. Thanks, Jim.

Jim McGorry

La?

Saverio La Francesca

Thank you, Jim, Tom, and Chip, and good morning everyone.

First of all let me stretch again how much pleased we are with the expanded access use. This patient is now alive over three months after the surgery. The patient was affected by a cancer that require removal of a portion of his lung, removal and reconstruction of a part of his heart, and removal of a fragment on top of those in the chest. Our Cellspan Esophageal Implant has been used for the first time in humans in order to reconstruct the esophagus after removal of the cancer. As we are bound to respect patients' confidentiality, specifics regarding the diagnosis, as well as the surgery along with the sales regarding the post-operative course and the patients' current status in general, can only come from the hospital where the patients underwent the surgery.

We consider the expanded use of milestones in the sales of regenerative medicine. To our knowledge this is the first time that a temporary bio-engineered implant complies both synthetic and cells if used to promote the re-growth of the patients own esophageal tube after a full circumferential resection therefore avoiding the need for the use of the stomach for the test.

On a similar note, these expanded use is also netted in testimony to the fact that Biostage has been working on its careful manufacturing process and its quality management systems and that has allowed for the higher level of control necessary to release our combination product candidate for use in humans according to the FDA requirements.

In this regard, the collaboration with Dr. Cox, Pediatric Surgeon in Houston, has been key. Dr. Cox directing children's on regenerative problem at the University of Texas Healthcare System in Houston. Houston is one of the largest medical center in the world; McGovern Medical School Facility at the University of Texas has successfully processed the cells for the expanded use. And under our technology transfer collaborative agreement will be our main GMP cell processing facility for the pilot trial.

Now just Jim and Chip had done, let me also address how the esophageal pediatric indication has taken the lead. As Jim had mentioned, our platform allows for different indications in different organs or tubular organs as we may describe that. It is crucial that in our platform, our order preclinical data and regulatory pathways are similar and exchangeables.

As far as the pediatric indication is physically concerned, I must say in the past few months there has been a mounting interest from physicians and patients families as well towards our technology.

Esophageal atresia is a congenital abnormality where a baby to born without a fully developed esophagus. In fact a portion of this is completely missing. The treatment of this disease is now standardized at all ranging from a tenth to physically stretch the esophagus in order to fill that together positioning of the stomach or part of the intestine of the baby in the chest.

These operations offer full quality of life and a full outcome at best with main failures in need for repeated surgeries. In other words, we believe that this is definition of a truly unmet clinical need.

As you may know recently Dr. Finck surgeons in Connecticut Children's Hospital has reported some data from our collaborative study where we had affirmed the ability of the Cellspan Implant to replicate our previous large body of preclinical data in a specific piglet model. Also more data will soon be available on another piglet study that Dr. Finck has just concluded always in collaboration with Biostage.

We have ability to esophageal tissue in a piglet model is true generative medicine breakthrough as it demonstrates for the first time, the ability of the Cellspan implant to stimulate the re-growth of esophageal tissue that keeps on growing as the animal grows, which is a clear proof that the newly grown tissue is fully integrated in response to the normal physiologic scores.

In conclusion, the preclinical data along with the clear unmet need all point in the direction of our lead program that is the Pediatric application of the Cellspan esophageal implant. Jim?

Jim McGorry

Thank you, Saverio. You can just see our clinical and financial validation talked about by Chip and Saverio. You see a summary slide that sort of talks through first-in-patient or proof of concept and our strong -- just a strong support from our surgeon community and our financial community which Chip in First Pecos. So hopefully you will see our strategy on how it's unfolding. Chip will talk you through few quarters, you can see what's in front of us and we will continue to be able to keep all of you informed as we go through with our rights offering, and then further clinical development into this space.

I wanted to take a moment to be able to highlight our relationships. Look at the relationships that have advanced into the company our relationships with Mayo Clinic and the Chairman Dr. Dennis Wigle, with Connecticut Children that Saverio just talked about Dr. Christine Finck that you're going to be hearing more about that work in Pediatric Atresia. Dr. Cox is not only a cell expert but he is a pediatric surgeon and so is Dr. Jay Vacanti, the Chairman of our Scientific Advisory Board with Stephen Badylak, a Veterinarian, a Ph.D. and MD we have some of the best people in regenerative medicine guiding us, working with us, and collaborating with us.

And we know that we could not do recent share a number of things with the patient, look at what Saverio said in terms of how remarkable this moment is in building on the work here at Biostage.

So in summary you can see this value creation moment that we have, the confluence of our clinical and financial validation, our focus on growth and transforming to a clinical stage company, the strong surgeon support is one of our driving areas and we're following our data to data now in humans, the data in preclinical to make informed choices going forward.

So you'll see much more about expanding our partnership and expanding our development. So thanks for the opportunity to share with you our plans and now operator, we would like to open up the call to Q&A.

Our first question comes from the line of Laura Engel with Stonegate Capital Partners. Please state your question.

Laura Engel

Good morning. Exciting news this quarter so that's always -- always fine that wanted to see as far as just the change obviously that's a big item for this quarter. In the press release it says that by bumping this, the pediatric program ahead of the adult esophageal and its more likely to ensure eligibility for the pediatric doctor program, can you just tell me a little bit more of what the benefits are and how that makes that more likely win for you all with the FDA.

Jim McGorry

Yes, Jim, thank you Laura. That is one of the drivers, real financial bonus that comes with pediatric indication is the eligible -- it is our eligibility for a major incentive program for the FDA to be able to develop products in kids. And let me just also comment we have Orphan designation in the esophageal, deferred esophageal indication and that indication spends from congenital abnormalities all the way through -- all the way through esophageal cancer and so with that we have a large area.

We are also now putting in for a pediatric rare disease designation which is also the one-to-one ratio from the FDA with being eligible. We thought that if we move forward with our IND into the adults that we would possibly affect the order and our eligibility and that was one of the other financial reasons why we thought we were to bump this piece up. As stated we're continuing to move forward on to the adult lever those data both ways but the best thing for both our financing, our shareholders, and for our company, was to focus on the Pediatric Atresia. Thank you.

Laura Engel

Okay. And just one follow-up to that is there so, you’re saying the IND if there's all this indefinitely on hold for now or do have any theoretical timing on that as we look maybe even longer-term.

Jim McGorry

Yes, let me again try to be able to reinforce that point of view. We are continuing the development on the adult esophagus it is not on hold. We are continuing in parallel that with the pediatric area, but we are prioritizing the pediatric area to be in front of that with our dialogue with the agency.

Laura Engel

Perfect. Okay, great. I'll get back in the queue again really, really exciting quarter so and good job and thanks for all the information.

Jim McGorry

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Cotlar, Private Investor. Please state your question.

Daniel Cotlar

Yes, hello this is Daniel, and congratulations on all the progress and then following this company for a long time now. And we're excited also about the additional security that Chip is adding, roughly how many cases of esophageal atresia are there in the U.S. per year because on the sensation it's always combined for cancer and atresia?

Jim McGorry

Yes, Daniel. Thank you and thank you for being a longstanding shareholder of Biostage and so, though the one incidence that we see very, very consistently is esophageal atresia has about a one in 2,500 to one in 4,000 births that's what the atresia effects. We are currently going through the further segmentation of both long gap atresia, short gap atresia complications et cetera to be able to hone in on the exact number of procedures. But so, if could just say it is a large market, it has been a problem for a long time, for a lot of the surgeons unfortunately having to treat these children and it seems to be a very, very effective use of our technology into the space.

Daniel Cotlar

Okay, great. And there was a brief mention of Saverio travelling into the EU for a further surgery in which area will this be? Will this be share and the pediatric product and the other product?

Saverio La Francesca

Changes what Chip was referring to is that as in the past few months literally we've been receiving a lot of interest from, from patients family and therefore we, yes, we are talking about the pediatric indications. And as strong physicians as well and the reason is, is simple and you just asked for the incidence and Jim gave you a range and see that's an increasing range already, so that says it all, because it's an unmet need, you don't need to have precise numbers and if you look at it read all the articles coming from a seminal articles not just trains here and there you will see that there is no event agreement on defining what a long gap is versus a short gap is. So, if you can start from that you can imagine how there is really no treatment from the dice at all.

And when you started to hearing that sometimes the surgeons' preference as a surgeon let me tell you that’s you should be very defined because you can tell that obviously those studies are just not prospective studies and their results are lowered place. So, this is not very technical but it tells you that this is an unreal unmet need.

Daniel Cotlar

Okay, okay excellent and finally we have this November 13 deals in that line and I mean, it depends a lot on what might it does and maybe it's less than $4 nevertheless what would be kind of the story were like to turn let there I now regarding why the stock price would be at $1 within such a short time spend given that kind of the prior story with the IND for understandable reasons is less relevant now.

Jim McGorry

Yes, I'll start and then anyone wants to be able to jog [ph] tail on. I think that Daniel what you continuing to hear is we really have very strong line of sight on to our most valuable and fastest move forward. We have tremendous continued interest of surgeons wanting to be able to use our product. We are dialoguing with the FDA along those areas. We continue to be able to have a plan around all of these areas to be able to move it forward. But we believe that hopefully as full value will start to come in as we continue to be able to move data forward that we will cure our NASDAQ pieces on both the stock price and shareholder equity and then continued to gain our listing. So thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Brennan with National Securities Corporation. Please take your question.

Brian Brennan

Yes hi. That is a terrific news on maybe fine it seems like just Tom real quick on the – maybe give us little color on if any of the current warrants have come in at all, I didn’t see anything kind of highlighted in the press release for additional cash into the company?

Tom McNaughton

Sure, Brian. This is Tom. Thanks for your question. Yes there have been some warrant exercises with the recent higher price with people came into money. I even disclosed that probably not disclosed in the Q at this point but it’s yes we have warrant proceeds at this point.

Brian Brennan

Excellent. My follow-up on is with the exciting news of the in-patient surgery that took place, I know you are maybe limited but are you guys comfortable enough that sometime in the near future we could see some further validation on that patient and any more information at the market is maybe looking for?

Jim McGorry

Yes, Brian, first of all thanks for yourself being a long-term shareholder and we appreciate it. Let me turn that on your good question over to Saverio, sir.

Saverio La Francesca

Well Brian, I’m Saverio here. For sure the thing is that there is no contractual commitment and you wouldn't want to go there meaning the institution, the hospital that have their own kind of timeline where they want to go ahead and talk about things and that it's a little bit of a mixture of the policies or the surgeon's how the surgeon feels even wants to do get the administration, so we can’t really have embedded enhancement but it will happen needless to say.

I don't know to really answer your question but we truly can for sure the institution will, there is no doubt about it, just that their timeline is different they don’t go by SEC rules right, so they can wait for another month and that’s okay too, at the end of the day I know and it's kind of especially for me and I know surgeons are used to brush [ph] about things, so push your stuff in my shoes I’m very uncomfortable right now just saying the patient is alive, I know it’s not sufficient but for the time being it is right to suffice.

Brian Brennan

Excellent. Well thank you gentlemen, great work.

Saverio La Francesca

Thank you, Brian.

Jim McGorry

So thank you very much. I hope I really appreciate Saverio just really talking about what he was doing in a remarkable way, I think hopefully folks have seen our rationale for doing it, I think Chip in First Pecos for their support in our company and a new day for Biostage. We’ve had a financial overhang, yes, we come out with new things, so we've never really had the runway to execute on what we needed to do and that’s the moment that we find ourselves right now.

Looking forward to keeping you informed about the rights offerings, any other in terms of compassionate used patient, development updates and partnerships and collaboration that we will get back to you on. Thank you very much.

