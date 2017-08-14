Deluxe Corporation: Dedicated To Small Business

Its focus on small business could be a very profitable niche, especially if tax reform is coming down the road.

Deluxe is one of the largest provider of checks in the U.S.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is a company that's now been around over 100 years, primarily as a provider of checks. While this might be a dying business, the company has also successfully expanded into other business lines such as echecks, marketing, and even FinTech. I accidentally stumbled upon the business after ordering checks for my primary checking account and realizing that the checks themselves were being ordered through another company. That company was Deluxe, so I decided to take a closer look at it after confirming that it was publicly traded.

The business

Deluxe dominates the dying checks business. It's the leading direct-to-consumer check supplier, with roughly $5.5 million customers. Despite its still lucrative (adjusted) operating margins of roughly 34.9% (according to its most recent investor presentation), it's a business in decline that's slowly being eroded by debit and credit cards. According to the most recent data from a Federal Reserve study (as cited by Deluxe in its most recent 10-K), checks still accounted for roughly 13% of non-cash transactions, but debit, credit, and ACH transactions all exceeded the number of checks written in 2015.

The company has also adapted into more modern fields, especially over the last five years. As the checks business has fallen from 58.8% of sales in 2012 to only 46.8% in fiscal 2016, Marketing Solutions and Other Services has grown to 33.4% - versus only 18.8% five years ago. MOS is also lucrative in that much of its revenue is recurring in nature.

The company is primarily focusing on its Small Business segment, which now accounts for 65% of sales, but maintains lower adjusted operating margins of 17.9%. Sales of business checks and forms continues to decline, but Deluxe now provides marketing on demand solutions, web design, logo & hosting services, as well as payroll services. It also takes care of security and fraud, complimenting its echeck services. Its newer services, including marketing, now account for roughly 32% of the sales in this segment, while the more niche business centered around checks and forms still make up the bulk.

Its Financial Services segment provides roughly 27% of overall sales, with checks accounting for over half of the segment's revenue, while marketing and other solutions make up most of the rest at roughly 43% of segment sales. The segment boasts 22.7% adjusted operating margins.

The final segment is Direct Checks, which comprises only about 8% of overall revenue. It also maintains the most lucrative margins, however, as previously mentioned.

High return on invested capital indicates a wide moat

I created the below model (and all other, unless otherwise noted) using data from the firm's most recent 10-K.

Due to the subjective and fickle nature of estimating a true cost of equity, I also decided to run a range of various equity costs, as well as their individual impact on the firm's overall weighted average cost of capital, or WACC. This range can be seen below.

The firm also has a restructuring charge embedded in its income statement for fiscal 2016. I decided to adjust the firm's ROIC, therefore, by excluding the charge.

While it appears Deluxe earns illusive economic profits (ROIC exceeding its WACC) even with the highest of equity costs, this is really only the first step, because the company also utilizes off-balance sheet financing in the form of operating leases. Next, I'd like to add these leases into the capital structure, and visualize their impact on the firm's balance sheet and its ROIC.

Theoretically capitalizing Deluxe's operating leases: What's the effect?

I began by discounting the off-balance sheet leases at the internal rate of return of its capital leases.

Then I inserted them into the firm's overall capital structure to arrive at an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio.

The capital base obviously expands when the operating leases are added, while also pushing the firm's debt-to-equity ratio up from 0.86x to 0.91x. We now have the denominator of the ROIC eqution. To arrive at the numerator, aka net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT, we need to first adjust Deluxe's operating profit to account for the leases.

Now we can take taxes into account to arrive at an estimate for its adjusted NOPAT, and divide it by the adjusted capital base.

After accounting for the leases, its ROIC is knocked down a peg or two, but the restructuring charge hasn't been stripped out yet. Below is the final ROIC number, excluding the one-time charge.

Stripping out the charge and accounting for off-balance sheet leases gives us an adjusted return on invested capital of a touch over 15%, which is still impressive, especially when compared to the adjusted WACC figures below that also account for the leases.

Larger amounts of cheaper debt lowers not only its ROIC, but also the overall cost of capital. I will conclude this section stating that the firm earns economic profits, probably due to its high margin business that dominates a niche industry, which while might be in secular decline, has little competition. Who wants to enter the check printing business at this stage of the game and compete with Deluxe? I'd hazard a guess that very few companies (if any at all).

The lingering question that remains is whether or not the firm can continue generating these excess profits going forward, by effectively managing the secular decline in checks while also simultaneously expanding its Marketing Solutions and Other Services, or MOS, business to offset losses in the dying checks business.

The great business mix shift...

Deluxe knows that it's probably wise to diversify its overall focus away from checks. Its MOS business has grown from just 16% of its Small Business Services revenue in 2009 to 32% of segment sales in fiscal 2016. It's guiding for 35% of segment sales in 2017. This is encouraging, but the risks remain in management's execution.

MOS was only 5% of Financial Services segment revenue in 2009, but has grown to encompass 43% of it in 2016 and is expected to equal about 55% of the segment's sales in 2017. Deluxe has aggressively expanded its treasury management solutions business, as well as data driven marketing solutions within this segment, and plans to continue to integrate its acquisitions and grow this part of the segment going forward. MOS is expected to account for 5% more, or roughly 38%, of Deluxe's overall sales in fiscal 2017, with a goal of reaching 40% in fiscal 2018. Management continues to manage the declining checks business by growing these ones, which over time should make the decline in checks more tolerable.

The firm also remains focused on small business, citing that roughly 50% of small businesses don't even have a website. Deluxe wants to illustrate to these businesses that brand awareness (and increased sales) can be driven by its digital marketing solutions, which includes web design, SEO, and email marketing. It's also utilizing its established relationships with the banking industry to grow its financial services data-driven marketing services, which the firm cites is a $7.2 billion market.

The biggest risk I see here is in the execution, but as long as management is growing the MOS business, keeping costs in check, and holding onto double-digit returns on invested capital, I'm not too worried.

The equity slice

Now I'd like to examine the firm's return on equity, with the below five part Dupont analysis.

While the drop in its ROE initially looks worrying, the Dupont explains some of the drop is simply attributed to the modest 25% drop in leverage. Asset turnover has taken a slight dive as well, with the rate of asset growth exceeding the rate of revenue growth. This might be attributable to acquisitions more so than weakening efficiency, however, as the balance sheet has been injected with more goodwill.

Margins also appear to remain intact. Stripping out the restructuring charge, ROE looks more like this:

There were also restructuring charges in the two previous years before as well. Looking at 2015, excluding charges, and using the same three year average tax rate, puts net income at roughly $223,365 (in thousands) and ROE at about 37.23%. 2014's net income excluding restructuring charges came in at roughly $205,297.15 (in thousands), with ROE at about 41.75%. Adjusted net margins for 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively, were roughly 12.61%, 12.58%, and 12.64%.

It appears underlying margins are relatively stagnant, which isn't surprising considering the company is slowly shifting away from the higher margin checks business and moving into growthier lines of business. This is a delicate balancing act for its overall margins, but so far there hasn't been any significant deterioration in them. The big drop in its ROE seems to be more from decreasing leverage, not weakening business fundamentals, therefore.

Conclusion

Deluxe Corporation seems to be managing the secular decline in its check printing business relatively well. It continues to dominate a business that is in fact likely dying, but it also likely faces little competition because of this same fact. Management wants the checks business to be split with the MOS business at about 40% of sales each by 2018, with the forms, accessories and other businesses accounting for the rest. At some point the checks business might stabilize, but as of now it continues to shrink. I think that because of the lack of competition, perhaps Deluxe can continue to be very profitable in this niche.

At only about 12.86 times expected 2017 earnings and 12.23 times estimated average 2018 earnings, DLX shares look cheap superficially, but this isn't much cheaper than the five-year average of 13, and it's actually above the thirteen year median of only about 11.27. Shares are likely trading around fair value based on those numbers, in my opinion.

Despite the lower margins inherent in the company's current small business operations, this could also experience a potential tailwind going forward from any future tax reform. If tax reform is ever successfully pushed through, Deluxe would not only benefit almost immediately due to its relatively high tax rate, but in theory it could also be a major benefactor because of its high concentration on America's small businesses - which also maintain some of the highest corporate tax rates in the world.

Could this mean a higher multiple as well for the overall business? I'm not sure, but it would likely mean a boost to the bottom line, which is of course the 'E' in the PE ratio. One thing's for sure, though, Deluxe Corporation has evolved into more than just a simple check printing business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.