August 14 Forex Weekly - Euro Is In Need Of Correction

Euro remains the most overvalued and one of the most overbought currencies among the majors.

Introduction

As you know, every week, Splendid Exchange looks at seven major currency pairs in search of the evidence of popular delusions and the madness of crowds. The idea is to find anomalies and bullish or bearish divergences that will break the trend, not prolong it. It is a painful exercise, but also highly rewarding.

In order to find the most overbought currency, I conduct four studies: over-extension analysis, secular performance analysis, traders’ sentiment and economic divergence.

Analyzed currency pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GPBUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY

Relevant ETFs (most popular): CROC, ERO, EUFX, FXA, FXB, FXC, FXE, FXF, FXY and GBB.

Click here to see last week’s results and studies’ description.

Latest Results

Has anything changed over the past week?

I will not go through the results of each of the studies (as in previous article), but instead illustrate the final ranking. If you want to see the individuals results of each of the studies scroll down to the charts section below.

I have ranked the currencies on the scale 1 to 7 for each of the studies, where 1 is the least overbought conditions and 7 is the most overbought conditions. Therefore, the overall minimum score that any currency can have is 4, while the maximum is 28.

Source: personal calculations; ranking as of August 11, 2017

As you can see, the Euro now looks even more overvalued than a week ago. Its total score went up from 23 to 26. It remains the most overvalued currency against U.S. dollar (among the majors) in terms of secular performance and economic divergence. Furthermore, it has gained another 2 scores in terms of traders’ positioning and is now the second most overbought currency (after Canadian dollar) on a 3-year percentile basis. Indeed, the number of non-commercial long contracts in Euro futures stood at 201,231 for the week ending August 8. I cannot confidently claim that it is an all-time record, but it is definitely an 8-year record. The composite measure (i.e., non-commercial net positions + commercial net positions) stood at 215,475, almost a 6-year record. Speculative positions are clearly at excessive levels and according to ABN AMRO, the upside bias in EUR/USD in the FX options market is expensive.

I expect Euro to correct fairly soon, as speculators take profit on long euro positions realizing that mid-term upside is EURUSD is limited. Technically, euro is facing strong resistance in 1.1800-1.1850 area, which is roughly a 32.8 Fibo retracement level from 2014 high to 2015 low. Furthermore, RSI on a daily chart is starting to get weaker. A move towards 1.1700 is likely and I would not exclude the possibility of reaching 1.1500.

Source: Trading View (FXCM pricing data)

Charts Section

Overextension Analysis

The most overextended currency is the Japanese Yen. As of last Friday, it was trading at almost 64% of its 3-year range. However, the Euro is not far behind, trading at 56% of its 3-year range.

Source: CMC Markets, personal calculations

Secular Performance

Based on the 12-month running secular performance correlations, I have calculated that US dollar is currently undervalued by an average of 3.8% against seven majors. However, as of last Friday, it was most undervalued against the Euro (6.70%), Canadian dollar (4.26%) and Australian dollar (4.23%) . In other words, EURUSD is the most overvalued currency based on secular performance.

Source: CMC Markets, personal calculations

Positioning

On a 3-year percentile basis, the most overbought currency is Canadian dollar (non-commercial players have accumulated 62,821 long contracts in CAD futures, which exceeds 3-year maximum by almost 16%). However, Euro is following next with 93,685 non-commercial long contracts, which also exceeds 3-year maximum.

Economic Divergence

Based on the 12-month running 2-year bond spreads correlations, I have calculated that the Euro is clearly the most overvalued currency among the majors and has significantly departed both from a long-term average and from other currencies’ valuations. Notice, by economic divergence metric, it is very uncommon for currencies to be overvalued by more than 6%. Indeed, all currencies, except euro have already started to return back to neutral levels, while euro has continue to remain strong. It should correct.

Source: CMC Markets, Investing.com, personal calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short EURUSD from 1.1830