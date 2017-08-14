Santander: A Tale Of Two Markets

Santander Brazil did not reiterate its guidance on loan loss provisions, implying a pick-up in the bank’s cost of risk in the second half of the year.

In our view, Brazil and Mexico are the most important markets for Santander Group (SAN), given that these units together generated around 35% of Santander’s total revenues in 2016. In addition, both markets have been viewed as growth drivers for Santander, thanks to low credit penetration levels. In fact, Mexico has one of the lowest loans-to-GDP ratios in the world.

Santander Brazil (BSBR) and Santander Mexico (BSMX) are very different banking entities. While BSBR has improved its operational metrics significantly, the bank still has sub-par profitability levels, negligible growth and inadequate problem loans' coverage. By contrast, Santander Mexico is a well-established franchise with low-volatile revenues and superior cost-efficiency metrics. In addition, Santander Brazil and Santander Mexico have been seeing divergent macroeconomic trends for the past several years. That being said, we expect both units to face material headwinds in the near-term.

Brazil

While BSBR’s 2Q results were broadly in line with expectations, the numbers revealed several important trends. First, BSBR’s NIM grew by 71bps y/y and 34bps q/q. At first glance, that is quite an impressive result. More importantly, the bank’s NIM was the main reason why BSBR comfortably beat consensus expectations in the second quarter.

Source: Company data

However, it is important to remember that such a high margin is not sustainable in a falling interest rate environment. As we have said for a while now, there is a time lag between when the Brazilian Central Bank cuts rates and when Brazilian banks' NIMs start falling. Similar to other Brazilian banks, Santander Brazil has benefited from the upward re-pricing of its loan book, thanks to abnormally high rates in 2015-2016. However, as the chart below shows, the Brazilian Central Bank has cut its benchmark Selic rate from 14.25% to 9.25% over the past year. As a result, a falling interest rate environment is likely to put pressure on BSBR’s NIM in the second half of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

While BSBR’s loan book grew by 7% y/y in 2Q, it has been largely driven by consumer lending. Notably, “Large Corporates”, which is the largest segment of BSBR’s credit portfolio, decreased by 1% y/y.

Source: Company data

In our view, BSBR is trying to increase its market share in high-margin consumer lending in order to protect its NIM in a falling interest rate environment. Notably, last month, BSBR announced that it had acquired a 70% stake in Ipanema Credit Management, a specialized platform for credit recovery management. In our view, the deal confirms that BSBR has started prioritizing consumer lending over large corporates. However, one should keep in mind that consumer lending is more risky than large corporate lending. As such, BSBR’s cost of risk will most likely increase in the second half of the year. We believe that was the reason why Santander Brazil did not reiterate its guidance on loan loss provisions.

In addition, as we said earlier, while the bank’s headline NPL coverage looks solid, BSBR's renegotiated loans and the so-called D-H portfolio are under-provisioned, especially when compared to Brazilian peers: Itau (ITUB) and Bradesco (BBD). As a result, we expect BSBR’s credit quality to be hit by both consumer lending and the bank’s restructured/D-H portfolio.

Mexico

Last December, we published a bullish article on Santander Mexico. Our view was based on the fact that despite the macroeconomic uncertainties following the U.S. presidential elections, Santander Mexico was a quality, bottom-up story. Since that, the stock has increased by 38%. Importantly, BSMX has outperformed MSCI Mexico by 18% and MSCI EM Financials by 24% since the beginning of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

We still view BSMX as a well-established franchise with low-volatile revenues and superior cost-efficiency metrics. In addition, Mexico remains one of the most attractive banking markets in Latin America, especially given its low loans-to-GDP ratio. With that being said, we expect BSMX to face several headwinds in the near-term.

BSMX’s 2Q results were solid overall. The bank’s net interest income grew by 15% y/y as Mexican central bank has raised its official overnight rate by 400bps since December 2015, pushing the benchmark rate to 7%. BSMX’s NIM increased by 4bps q/q and 45bps y/y and that was the key positive takeaway from the results, in our view.

Source: Company data

Asset quality trends continue to improve, while the bank’s cost/income ratio came in at a very respectable 42%, highlighting BSMX’s superior cost-efficiency.

However, sluggish loan growth of just 3% y/y was a huge disappointment.

Source: Company data

As the chart below shows, Mexico’s GDP growth declined from 2.8% y/y in Q117 to 1.8% y/y in Q217.

Source: Bloomberg

As a result, bond traders are currently pricing in a 45% chance that the Mexican regulator will cut rates in November. Rate cuts would put pressure on BSMX’s net interest margin.

Source: Bloomberg

Importantly, volume growth will likely remain sluggish and, as such, it will not support the bank’s net interest income. To put it all together, BSMX’s return on equity is most likely to decrease from here. While Santander Mexico remains a structural growth story that gives exposure to the low-penetrated Mexican banking sector, we believe most of the short-term upside has been already priced in. The current valuation is rich as BSMX is trading at a 2.1x P/B ratio for a 16% return on equity and 14x 2017 earnings.

Final thoughts

Santander has had a good run since the beginning of the year, thanks to a recovery in the emerging markets’ banking space. However, both Santander Brazil and Santander Mexico are likely to face material headwinds in the near-term. As such, SAN’s investors should keep an eye on the ongoing developments in these markets, given that Brazil and Mexico together generated around 35% of Santander’s total revenues in 2016.

