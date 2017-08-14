USA Technologies: A Leader With 50% Upside From Current Levels

If the strategy continues to play out, USAT should be trading at $7 today and provide double-digit annual returns for years to come.

The company's strategy to sacrifice hardware margins to build a bigger installed base is not fully appreciated (and even disbelieved by some), creating an opportunity for investors who understand the technology shift that is underway.

The evolution of cellular technology, Cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) have finally converged in a manner that creates a powerful opportunity for accelerated growth.

I've been following USA Technologies (USAT) for a long time, but only recently invested in the stock. Those who wish to peruse a complete rundown of the company's inner workings are encouraged to read Reilly Cotter's excellent Seeking Alpha article, written earlier this year. This article will expound upon that work with a discussion of USAT's future direction and a counter argument to those with a bearish thesis.

In short, the company has been building a leadership position in the big, but fragmented, market for enabling vending machine payments.

The evolution of cellular technology, Cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IOT) have finally converged in a manner that creates a powerful opportunity for accelerated growth. I believe that USAT’s recent quarterly results and secondary offering signal an inflection point that will lead to a 50% rise in the shares over the next year, with double-digit annual gains to ensue thereafter.



In short, cellular technology has finally gotten cheap enough that it can now be economically used to transmit real-time data from vending machines into cloud-based software systems that can help take inventory optimization, price optimization, and machine management to a whole new level. Think of it as ERP for vending machines.



Simultaneously, the proliferation of new purchasing paradigms (NFC, debit cards with chips, etc.) could supply the catalyst for a long-overdue upgrade cycle for payment enablers. These two things combine to form a perfect storm for USAT at this point in time. Add the secondary offering and a pragmatic management team into the story and you have a company that has multiple paths to success… and the right formula for becoming a consolidator of innovative vendors who lack traction in the marketplace.

I can see growth starting to accelerate and occur along multiple dimensions (the core business, expanding functionality, and M&A). If it hits, I think the company can easily grow the top line by well in excess of 20% per year for several years to come, while building out multiple recurring revenue streams.



In short, the vending machine market is quickly evolving into a VERY REAL and powerful example of the Internet of Things (IOT) in action... and USAT has scale and expertise at a time when the industry is offering its most significant opportunities since the invention of the vending machine itself.



I believe they can grow, grow, grow, or eventually sell themselves to an industry giant like Ingenuity (with whom they are partnered).





On August 11, an equity analyst wrote a bearish article on USAT. It was a solid and thoughtful thesis. However, it lacked the second-level of industry insight that is necessary to see the strategy beyond the financial statements. The analyst works for a value-oriented firm, so it came as no surprise that his was a valuation call (based on compressed margins).



This is a very true and valid point, but what seems to be lost is that USAT isn't just a vending machine credit card payment enabler... they are a vending machine payment enabler. That gives them the opportunity to upgrade all the payment assemblies out there that don’t support newer payment technologies, like NFC. The number of vending machines in existence dwarfs the number of new machine that go into service each year. So, USAT should experience several years of above-trend growth as the industry modernizes.





But there’s much more to this story.



As a lifelong enterprise software analyst, I actually applaud USAT’s willingness to sacrifice margins for increased market share. In fact, Wall Street has been rewarding USAT’s share price for revenue growth, with little regard for profit margins. The reason is simple. Mobile communication technology has finally gotten cheap enough and powerful enough to economically incorporate into the vending machine ecosystem. This promises to transform the vending machine industry into a real and powerful example of the red hot “Internet of Things”.



Vending machine purchase information can be sent via a cellular link into back-end Cloud-based systems. Because of this, there are several new applications that vending machine operators can use to increase profits. Inventory management, assortment optimization, and price optimization are just a few that come to mind.



Applications like these could significantly increase the profitability of a vending machine. Inventory management means less visits to the machine. Price optimization enables easier price elasticity testing to maximize profits. Assortment optimization tracks product sales to optimize what you put in the machine to reduce stock-outs (again reducing how often a person has to visit the machine) and focus on more profitable products.





Now, the rabbit hole gets even deeper, because those back-end systems will eventually capture millions of transactions from thousands of machines. The knowledge gained from those transactions will provide a global view of what is selling, where, when, and for what price (among other things).



The vendors who hold the keys to those applications (most obviously the payment enablers, like USAT) will be able to start selling proactive data to help the machine owners increase their profitability even further (by utilizing the experience of every other USAT-enabled machine in existence).



So, I don't wonder why USAT is tolerant of low margins, nor why they raised cash. This is a major inflection point for the industry. Whether they can execute remains to be seen, but their recent actions tell me that they see the forest for the trees.

It has me considering the possibility of launching a company to acquire existing/installed vendors machines and upgrade them for this exact purpose. At this point, a vendor like USAT would be central to a decision to move forward with the venture.

But several company are already expanding aggressively. A Seeking Alpha reader recently observed that Sodexo (SDXOF) has installed dozens of USAT-enabled machines at Boston University -- "Assume there are a few hundred machines in this campus. 50 buildings 7500 students. The big take away is if Sodexo puts them in every campus and cafeteria they manage, that's a lot of machines."

Well said. In fact, USAT already has 12,400 customers and over 500,000 connections, up 15% and 26% year over year. That's a great foundation for expansion into new value-added services. Combine that with USAT's recent $35M secondary offering and it seems clear that the company is poised to start making acquisitions to increase market share and expand its functional base.

The M&A spree may have already started. Historically quiet, USAT bought Vendscreen last year. By all accounts, this deal is working out nicely for USAT. That's not hard to believe. Vendscreen was acquired for its touch-swipe technology and ability to wirelessly transmit real-time point of sale information (for analytics). The company was venture-backed with $64.5M of investment. USAT paid just $5.6M.

Source: Crunchbase

The press release read as follows:

If 2015 was the year of mobile payments, 2016 is going to be the year of consumer engagement. As consumers and retailers become more accustomed to cashless and mobile payments, companies want to leverage information provided through a cashless and mobile payments environment to engage with the consumer at point-of-sale,” said Stephen P. Herbert, chairman and chief executive officer, USA Technologies. “Whether it’s vending operators, retail, brand or technology partners, corporations are looking for ways to move beyond a simple transaction. Our acquisition of VendScreen’s technology further connects our partners and customers directly to the consumer at point-of-sale, and the possibilities are limitless. Whether it be through advertising, research, or loyalty, this technology will meet the demand of an increasingly customized retail experience and, we believe it will offer opportunities to engage with a consumer in ways that drives revenues. And we’re only just scratching the surface.

Accordingly, I envision USAT making several such acquisitions in the years to come.

As for the bearish article, I have been engaging in a friendly exchange with the author, which led me to provide the following counter points:



1) To me, churn is based on how many customers you have locked lock in, not the revenue you derive from them (at least not early on). Of course, you shouldn't have to bend over, further and further, to keep them ad infinitum. However, it's essential in the land-grab phase / until they can inject some stickier functionality into the installed base.



2) Adding to the above, I think there's a reason that some institutions applauding USAT's revenue growth even if it comes at the expense of margins... and it's certainly NOT so they can earn shrinking margins ad infinitum. That's certain not why I'm involved ;^) If someone can prove to me that this is not leading to a "more functionality" strategy, I'm selling (and maybe shorting).



However, from what I see, the opposite is happening and that is incredibly exciting to me.



3) The payment device can be (and actually SHOULD be) a loss leader (history is full of examples -- set-top boxes, subsidized cell phones, etc). It increases market share, squeezes out weaker competitors, and creates a pole position for offering new functionality.



In turn, that creates a barrier to entry for vendors of innovative functionality. This sets them up to be cherry-picked by USAT at attractive / accretive valuations.



4) In effect, the fragmented landscape becomes USAT's personal grocery store. Forget internal R&D. Let external programmers do the heavy lifting and buy the ones that build high-value apps once they realize that they can't sell on their own.



5) The above explains everything about USAT's current lack of comprehensive in-house built functionality and why they recently did the raise. From what I've gathered in one on ones, I suspect that the raise will fuel pragmatic, rapidly accretive acquisitions. I think we can agree that this is a space that's ripe for consolidation. As one of the only players with real scale, USAT is ideally positioned to play the role of buyer.



6) Was the timing opportunistic (or even suspect) from a valuation perspective? Of course. Raise when the raising is good. I judge raises based on whether the vendor needs the money to survive or needs it to expand. For example, last year, I backed up the truck on Radcom’s (RDCM) secondary and made my year in three months.

Frankly, I expected to do the same with USAT this year, but didn't get the chance. The raise was met with instant demand that send the stock rocketing. I didn't see the allocation numbers, but I suspect it was thin. I rarely see a deal get that kind of reception.



7) I was taught / trained to read the tea leaves, believe what I see, and give management the benefit of the doubt until they prove they don't deserve it. In this case, everything about the story makes sense. They're doing what they have to do to gain critical mass ahead of a) an upgrade cycle that should build steam as technologies like NFC gain prominence and b) an inflection point in the ability for the payment enabler to offer add-on functionality to machine owners, driven by advances in -- and economics of -- Cloud and cellular communications technology.





So, even though USAT has been making concessions on the front end, they have multiple ways to benefit on the back end. There has been no reason to step on the profit accelerator until this point in time. To the contrary. Without a cheap enough means of remote communications, investing R&D dollars would have been an exercise in too little / too soon.



Similarly, holding the line on price would only lead to share losses, thus limiting their back-end potential. In my opinion, that back-end opportunity can be much more substantial and longer-lasting than anything they could earn until this point in the technology life-cycle. It can also create much stronger customer lock-in, at which point they can start raising prices / margins.



In fact, on the Q1 call, USAT’s CEO said, “Sale of our equipment drive long-term higher margin and fee revenue.”



...and, “Breaking down the margin in terms of L&T (license and transaction) components, there was an increase to 32% from last quarter 31.6%. Our target remains in the low to mid 30s and we are working towards the high end of that range by moving on both sides of the L&T equation reducing wireless and other costs and increasing revenue through pricing initiatives and also leveraging upsell opportunities to drive more value generation from our existing installed base.



In terms of equipment, the margin was 11.6% consistent with the same quarter a year ago which was 11.5%. As a reminder, this is within our guidance range of low to mid teens. We want to remind everyone that our strategy to work equipment sales will be to use it as an enabler for driving long-term recurring revenue stream. As we have said in the past, we are trying to move the entire market towards enabling 100% of locations with cashless and mobile payments.”

It's seems that the shorts are either ignoring or skeptical of the #1 part of my bull thesis. To be clear, I DON'T CARE about today's hardware margins, operating margins, or transaction margins. None of those things provide a half of the value that will come from 1) widespread upgrades due to the latest payment methods and much more importantly 2) the Cloud-based optimization applications that will come, thanks to the inflection point in cheap communications technology.

I believe that cheap and emerging IoT capabilities are as big for USAT as the advent of cheap CGI was for Marvel Comics. Those who insisted on continuing to see Marvel as a comic book company couldn't see the massive value step-up to come when it proved to actually be a major source of blockbuster movie content.

To be successful, investors have to look three steps ahead and think about the risk/reward.

For example, if the blockbuster scenario somehow doesn't materialize, then USAT is stuck in a razor-thin margin / no value-add business. However, as a leading vendor, they would have the strongest economies of scale (so, if they aren't making money, nobody will be)... in which case, the $35M they just raised gives them the firepower to become the industry's top consolidator.



Investors should also note that gross margins aren't the only indicator of future investment. In other words, if they decided to cash cow the business, does anyone really think they would require $20M in SG&A to do nothing more than collect transaction fees?



Thus, even without the Cloud application opportunity, USAT’s valuation is far from egregious. To the contrary. Reilly Cotter's DCF analysis calculated intrinsic value to be $6.79.



This is consistent with Wall Street's consensus target price of $7. That provides 40% upside to Friday’s closing price of $5. The technical picture supports this view. The trend lines in the chart below are drawn with a 15% CAGR, which is conservative relative to the Wall Street 25% 5-year growth projection.



Source: FreeStockCharts.comIn short, USAT has been doing everything they say and saying everything they mean. The company has given us no reason to believe that its objectives can’t be reached.



Short-sellers always have a shot at being right. However, the short case revolves around gross margins remaining compressed. While that is entirely possible, management has clear about why it is sacrificing margins. Thus, to justify a short position, one must assume that management is being disingenuous about its strategic approach... and that vending machines are not ideally poised to benefit from the Internet of Things.



To this point, there's little evidence to support a bearish view of this company's future. In fact, based on the strong reception received by USAT’s recent secondary, Wall Street has cast a very bullish vote of confidence.

As many of you know, most secondaries are characterized by share-price declines. Not this one. After pricing the deal at $4.50 (about halfway between its 2017 high and low), USAT promptly gapped up, opened at $5 per share, set a new 2017 high, and nearly ran to $6... all in less than a week (on 7M shares of volume -- about 5x greater than average).

Of course, none of this makes me right. Only time will tell. However, it seems clear that USAT offers an incredible amount of long-term upside potential for relative little long-term risk.

For those who like to invest in preferred issues, USAT's are worth a look. Be warned though -- the terms are a bit atypical. So, do your homework. The 10-K is a good place to start.

