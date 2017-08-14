Electrification, Fuel Cells, And Growth: Fuel Cell Energy's Opportunities

This article focuses on possibilities, not probabilities. Investors should do their own due diligence.

To earn EBITDA, FCEL has a 40 MW target for fuel cells sold and a 60 MW target for retained fuel cells supported by PPAs.

Fuel cells have advantages relative to other electric generation technologies that may provide a substantial opportunity for growth.

Renewable portfolio standards are leading to greater reliance on renewables, including fuel cells. For example, both California and New York are aiming for 50% renewables by 2050.

U.S. electricity usage could double by 2050. Carbon emissions could decrease by 70%. This alternative scenario assumes full electrification of transportation and heating and dramatic decarbonization of the economy.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has stated in its recent 10-Qs that it has transitioned from an R&D company to a commercial products manufacturer, services provider, and developer. FCEL has been unprofitable since 1997, but it is possible that it could succeed in the transition to becoming a profitable, market-responsive company.

FCEL traded at over $5 per share as recently as October 24, 2016. This is the first in a potential series of articles evaluating FCEL's prospects of returning to a valuation of over $5 per share. FCEL has already achieved the 60 MW owned PPA generation target (at least in the sense that it has won competitive bids) it discussed during its most recent earnings call and, as I discuss here, could meet its 40 MW sold generation target in the next year or two.

FCEL appears to be prepared to expand production substantially if demand permits. FCEL's existing Torrington, CT manufacturing facility, which is being expanded to 167,000 square feet, is configured to handle a volume of 100 MW per year, although its short-term target is only 25 MW per year. FCEL says that it would take 6 to 9 months to ramp up production to 50 MW per year. Given its backlog of projects (103.6 MW, with only about 15 MW to be delivered in the next 12 months), a likely continued need to reduce inventory levels further, and the recently announced LIPA PPA project (operated by PSEG (NYSE:PEG), it seems possible that FCEL could restore production to 50 MW in the next year or so.

Given its backlog of projects (103.6 MW, with only about 15 MW to be delivered in the next 12 months) and the recently announced 39.8 MW LIPA PPA project, it seems possible that FCEL could restore production to 50 MW in the next year or so. However, much will depend on the extent of FCEL's need to reduce inventory levels further. FCEL won the 39.8 MW LIPA project, beating 29 projects sponsored by 10 separate entities totaling 376 MW.

If FCEL were to win an RFP for a substantial share of the 30 MW of fuel cell power plants that electric utilities in CT are allowed to own per PA 17-144, then FCEL would seem to be well on the way to returning production to 50 MW per year.

It appears that FCEL is on the road to recovery. Fuel cells are now a tiny part of the resource mix of the electric utility industry, but that is beginning to change. FCEL would be a prime beneficiary of growing interest in fuel cells.

Growth in Electricity Usage

The Brattle Group (Brattle) performed a study of potential electricity usage in the U.S. for 2016 to 2050 and the related potential for declining carbon emissions. Specifically, Brattle suggests that electricity usage could nearly double by 2050, while associated carbon emissions could decrease by 70%.

Growth in electricity kWh usage has been anemic since the mid-2000s. U.S. EIA forecasts anticipate that this will continue, with electricity usage growing by about 0.7% per year on average. Note that this growth rate is about one-half the 1.3% electricity sales growth per year experienced in the 1991-2015 period. EIA assumes that residential usage grows slowly (0.3% per year), while commercial and industrial usage grows more rapidly at 0.8% and 1.1% per year, respectively. Substantial investment in rooftop solar would tend to lower these kWh growth rates.

The U.S. Paris Agreement goals (which remain relevant even in the Trump era) is for an 80% reduction relative to 1990 emissions by 2050. For the U.S. to achieve this goal, substantial progress will need to be made in decarbonization of electric generation. Progress will also be needed in U.S. transportation and heating.

Brattle assumes that both heating and transportation are fully electrified by 2050. This audacious assumption could lead to an increase of 3,560 TWh of new electric demand by 2050.

Coupled with decarbonization, full electrification of heating and transport could reduce carbon emissions. This would require adoption of clean power resources, e.g., renewables, nuclear, or carbon capture. Nuclear is difficult, witness the recent SCANA announcement to abandon construction of two units with roughly $5 billion already spent. That leaves renewables and carbon capture as the more viable alternatives.

Note that Brattle assumes that battery electric vehicles (OTCPK:BEVS) are used in transportation, not fuel cells that “require more electricity to operate per mile than BEVs” even though they acknowledge that fuel cells “provide other benefits (including an extended range and fast fueling) that may result in significant penetration in a full electrified scenario.”

I haven't found an easy way to convert Brattle's assumed kWh sales growth in its electrification/decarbonization report to an estimate of needed new generation in MW. I would just note an early Brattle study, circa 2008, that identified the need for about $560 billion (150,000 MW) of new electric generation investment in the 2010-2030 period. Suffice it to say that far more generation investment would be needed to achieve full electrification and substantial decarbonization.

FCEL potentially has a role to play in meeting the need for investment in renewables and carbon capture technologies. Needless to say, FCEL is a very small fish in a huge pond, but it may prove useful to look at FCEL's prospects using a top-down approach.

Reliability Attributes of Fuel Cells

Fuel cells have a number of desirable reliability attributes.

I adopted this list (again, developed by Brattle Group) after reading a summary that applied Brattle's list of reliability attributes to natural gas. Please note that I have not attempted to specifically evaluate how FCEL's fuel cell system offerings meet these criteria.

10 reliability attributes and how fuel cells meet these reliability attributes are listed below. Thus:

1. Generation capacity. Fuel cells can be available when needed 24/7/365, but for planned and unplanned outages.

2. Dispatchability. Unlike solar and wind, fuel cells are dispatchable. Unlike diesel or gas engines, fuel cells are considered renewable resources. Relative to nuclear resources, fuel cells can be more readily used to support solar/wind generation by turning down during times of high renewable availability relative to the load. Thus, it would be desirable for fuel cells to be able to load follow. In other words, fuel cell systems with high load following capability [that is "cycling" capability] would be preferred to fuel cell systems with base load capability.

3. Security of fuel supply. Fuel cells typically use natural gas or biogas as a source of hydrogen. Both natural gas and hydrogen can be stored for later use.

4. Start times and ramp rates. Fuel cells can ramp up very quickly. U.S. DOE explains, for example, that: "[t]o provide instant start capability, fuel cell systems are typically paired with a starter battery and include power management and compressed hydrogen fuel storage." Thus, "[d]eployment of fuel cell systems is a practical option for telecommunications operations that need reliable, long running backup power at cellular phone signal relay sites, particularly during electric grid power outages."

5. Inertia and frequency response capability. Fuel cell systems have attributes that can help the system maintain the required frequency stability.

6. Reactive power capability. Reactive power aka VAR is used to provide the voltage levels necessary for active power to do useful work. Fuel cells can provide reactive power.

7. Minimum load level. A desirable characteristic of a utility-scale fuel cell system would be the ability to load follow (e.g., 50% turndown capability with modest efficiency losses).

8. Black start capability. A black start restores an electric power station to operation without relying on the external transmission network. Fuel cell systems can have black start capability and can function as a microgrid. A microgrid serves customers either off the grid or when the grid is temporarily unavailable.

9. Storage capability. Fuel cell systems can be reversible, i.e., they can chemically convert hydrogen to electricity and convert electricity back to hydrogen. This a way of "storing" electricity.

10. Proximity to load. Fuel cells can be sited very close to the load, e.g., near a substation or near an offtaker.

Green Attributes of Fuel Cells

Fuel cells have "green" characteristics and can be operated in a manner that is complementary to increased reliance on intermittent renewables such as solar and wind. Thus, [f]uel cells have high electric efficiencies, modest- to high-ramping load following capability (depending on fuel cell type), virtually zero pollutant emissions, and low acoustic emission."

Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) are used in many U.S. states. 29 state have RPS with specific goals, e.g., 100% by 2045 in HI, 50% by 2050 in CA and NY, 20% by 2020 in CT, etc. Many additional states have some sort of voluntary goal or objective.

I have used the DSIRE database to identify state RPS that are the most favorable for FCEL. Specifically, I have identified state RPS and then identified states that include fuel cells using nonrenewable fuels, fuel cells using renewable fuels, hydrogen, combined heat and power (CHP), biomass, and landfill gas.

Note that states vary in terms of their terminology in describing qualifying renewables. 10 states specifically include fuel cells using nonrenewable fuels as renewables. Another 11 states include hydrogen as a renewable. These 21 states are probably the best ones for FCEL to focus on.

Fuel cells can be operated as CHP, but an off-taker that can use the heat or steam would be needed. Alternatively, an additional fuel cell could be included, which would use the heat or steam produced by the other fuel cells.

Fuel cells can use landfill gas to produce the hydrogen that is used in the fuel cell process, but that requires a specific site near a source of landfill gas. This would be an attractive market niche for FCEL, especially in the states that include landfill gas in their RPS.

Fuel cells using nonrenewable fuels. AZ, CA, DE, IN, MD, MT, NY, OH, OK, and PA.

Hydrogen. HI, IN, ME, MN, NH, NC, ND, OR, SC, SD, and UT.

CHP. AZ, CT, HI, IN, ME, MN, NH, NC, ND, OH, OR, PA, SC, SD, UT, VT, and WI.

Fuel cells using renewable fuels. CO, CT, DC, HI, IN, KS, MA, MO, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, VT, and WI.

CHP. AZ, CT, HI, IN, ME, MN, NH, NC, ND, OH, OR, PA, SC, SD, UT, VT, and WI.

Landfill gas. AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, IL, IN, ME, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, NH, NC, ND, NJ, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, and WI.

Additional Considerations

Favorable sites for fuel cells may include:

1. States with high industrial and commercial rates that an off-taker can avoid.

2. State with high wholesale power costs such that a fuel cell (with high capital costs but low fuel costs) can be added to the resource mix without a rate shock.

3. Off-taker that can use the steam/heat and or hydrogen generated by a CHP fuel cell.

4. Site in area with congested transmission or limited transmission resources that can be avoided via a distributed resources such as a fuel cell.

5. States that is receptive to distributed energy resources.

6. States that values storage capability provided by a fuel cell.

7. States that include fuel cells in the resource mix that are used to provide default "standard offer" service to the customers that haven't switched to a competitive retail energy service provider (in states that allow retail competition).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCEL AND FCELB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am the author of The A to Z of Public Utility Regulation (Fortnightly, 2015).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.