Oasis Petroleum - Risky Investment With Continued Strength Through The Crash

Oasis Petroleum was one of the first companies to become cash flow positive. The investment is risky in the event of a drawn-out crash, but the benefits outweigh the risks.

Despite this, OAS has continued to invest significantly in its business as it has lowered costs. The company anticipates double-digit production growth in 2017 and 2018.

Oasis Petroleum has had a difficult time since the start of the crash with its market cap dropping from more than $10 billion to less than $2 billion.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) is an oil exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a market cap of just under $2 billion. The company has had a difficult time through the oil crash; however, as we will see throughout this article, the company has impressive assets, a strong growth plan, and the financials to survive the crash.



Oasis Petroleum Logo - Bond Yields

Impressive Assets

Oasis Petroleum has a significant portfolio of American shale assets that will help to support its long-term growth.



Oasis Petroleum Asset Overview - Investor Presentation

Oasis Petroleum has a respectable top-tier asset position and is the top pure play in the Williston Basin with a position of 518 thousand acres. The company has operated a substantial portion of all of its assets and has an astounding 20 years of economic inventory. This inventory is spread across 1,614 locations that is completely economical at $45/barrel WTI or lower, or roughly 10% below current oil prices.



Given that current oil prices are still low, but at roughly $50 per barrel higher than the breakeven price, this shows the low cost position of Oasis Petroleum’s portfolio. OAS has managed to lower the cost of its portfolio significantly, and I am impressed to see how much the company has done this. I look forward to seeing Oasis Petroleum lower its costs further which should help to support profits.



The company’s additional efficiencies should help to further support shareholder value, whose share price is still more than 85% below pre-crash highs. OAS also anticipates that its present asset portfolio should allow it to have double-digit production growth in both 2017 and 2018.



Well Performance - Investor Presentation

Looking at the performance of some wells in Oasis Petroleum’s Wild Basin assets, which represent one-third of the company’s core inventory, we see that it has made great strides in advancing efficiency since the start of the crash. Oasis Petroleum’s well performance is anticipated to result in production tripling over the first year of production with a rate of return of more than 75% with $6.5 million current well costs.

With Oasis Petroleum anticipated to continue reducing well costs, its rate of return should continue to grow from the current impressive level, which means that it will continue to generate significant cash flow with new wells to help support its business. That also means a significant portion of Oasis Petroleum’s assets will continue generating growing profits in the coming years.



Inventory in the Heart - Investor Presentation

Looking at Oasis Petroleum’s robust inventory, we see that the company has significant high potential inventory. The company’s core inventory consists of 770 locations with a breakeven price of less than $40 per barrel. It has another 844 locations with a breakeven price of $40 to $45 per barrel. And the company has a final 1,459 locations with a price of $45 to $50 per barrel.



As we can see here, all of the company’s assets have a breakeven price below current oil prices. The profitability of these assets means that Oasis Petroleum will continue generating significant cash flow with its inventory anticipated to last more than 20 years. As an investor, I am glad to see how strong the inventory is and OAS's ability to generate long-term cash flow.



I believe that Oasis Petroleum has been unfairly punished along with other American oil producers from the oil crash. The company continues to have significant production that generates significant cash flow, and the strength of its cash flow should reward investors who are willing to wait.



Strong Growth Plan

On top of Oasis Petroleum’s impressive assets, the company has a respectable growth plan ahead of it to utilize these assets.



Growth Plan - Investor Presentation

Oasis Petroleum’s 2017 plan highlights involve total capex of $0.6 billion. While it not be much compared to some other oil companies, this is an incredible amount of capex in a single year for a company with a market cap of $1.9 billion and shows the company’s commitment to its assets. OAS plans to complete an incredible 76 operating wells with higher sand loadings (more production).



Oasis Petroleum will undergo continued innovation to increase production, and has increased its rig count from two to four rigs. The company’s production is focused on the core asset, with a breakeven price of less than $40 per barrel. That means the company’s profits should be maximized with its earnings in 2017 increasing significantly. I would like to see the company use these earnings to pay down debt, as it has already been doing.



Overall, the company is anticipating production for 3Q 2017 to be in the range of 65-67 thousand barrels per day with its 2017 exit at 72 thousand barrels per day and 2018 exit at 83 thousand barrels per day. Eighty-three thousand barrels per day of production means $1.5 billion in annual revenue, which with costs of $40 per barrel from the core means $0.3 billion in annual profits.



Breakeven Costs - Investor Presentation

At the same time, Oasis Petroleum has managed to significantly improve its capital efficiency, something that is likely to continue. The company’s well cost has decreased from more than $10 million at year-end 2014 to $6.5-7.3 million at the present time, a significant 30% decrease. This decrease, as the production continues to increase, should support the company’s profits.



As a result of this efficiency improvement, Oasis Petroleum has reduced its cost per well in the Wild Basin to $5 per barrel, with its costs in the core reduced to $7 per barrel. That represents a 50% decrease in well costs, wells that have seen their production per well increase. On top of this, Oasis Petroleum has cut spud to rig release rig usage by 38%. Not only does this mean lower costs but that also means the company is able to increase its production quicker.



As we can see here, OAS has been turning its operation into a top flight company. It has been reducing costs and increasing production per well, which it plans to use to leverage into double-digit production growths for 2017 and 2018. We can expect the company’s efficiency to continue to increase which should help to support profits even more. Oasis Petroleum’s strong growth plan is one of the things that make it such a good investment at the present time.



Financials

Now that we have discussed Oasis Petroleum’s impressive assets and strong growth plan, let’s finish up by discussing the company’s impressive financials that make it a strong investment at the present time.





Financials - Investor Presentation

Oasis Petroleum was free cash flow positive in both 2015 and 2016, an incredible achievement for the depth of the oil crash. The company anticipates to continue this, excluding OMS capex of $110 million. The company will be able to use this free cash flow to pay back debt, which should help it to survive the oil crash for a longer time. Investors in the company are worried about its ability to survive the crash, and paying back debt earlier is one way to mitigate that.



Oasis Petroleum has no near-term debt maturities, with a current debt load of $2.47 billion. That is roughly 1.3x OAS's entire market cap at present, meaning the company at the present time is mostly owned by creditors, partially why it has a junk rated credit rating. The company has no debt maturities until 2020, when it has $0.4 billion of debt due. As a result, we can see that if the oil markets don’t recover by 2020, the company will be in a much worse position.



OAS has hedged 70% of its 2H 2017 oil volume along with an additional 30% of its 2018 production. That should help to keep the company’s cash flow stable and that stable cash flow should help to keep it alive. As an investor, this is the most worrying part of the company. Should oil prices not recover by the early 2020s, the company will be in a much worse position.



However, should prices recover, that means that Oasis Petroleum is heavily undervalued. And the company has multiple years for prices to recover or to improve its production. And I still believe that OAS has significant potential even given the risks that it faces.



Conclusion

Oasis Petroleum has a total market cap of just over $1.9 billion, meaning that the company currently has more debt than equity. This shows that investors are worried about the company and they feel that it is a risky investment. Despite this, Oasis Petroleum has continued investing in long-term growth and anticipates double-digit production growth in 2017 and 2018 from its low-cost assets.



As an investor, I am worried about Oasis Petroleum just like everyone else. However, the company has no debt obligations nor the potential to run into trouble until the early-2020s. Given that oil prices have already recovered by 60% since early 2016, it is almost inconceivable that they will not have recovered further by then. Oasis Petroleum’s increased production, as the company became one of the first exploration and production companies to become cash flow position after the crash, should help support it throughout the crash.



And as a result of this continued strength, I think that Oasis Petroleum, despite its risks, is significantly undervalued at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.