Birner Dental Management Services (BDMS) CEO Fred Birner on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc (NASDAQ:BDMS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Dennis Genty - Chief Financial Officer

Fred Birner - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Zach Liggett - The FIM Group

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to the Birner Dental Management Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dennis Genty, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Dennis Genty

Thank you. And thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for standing by and attending our call. I may I’d like to take a brief moment to read our Safe Harbor Statement. Pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, the Company notes the statements contained in this conference call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that actual results for the six months may differ from results currently reported, risks associated with implementation of adding incremental dentists, regulatory constraints, changes in laws or regulations concerning the practice of dentistry or dental practice management companies, the availability of suitable locations within its markets, changes in the Company's operating or expansion strategy, failure to consummate or successfully integrate proposed developments or acquisitions of dental offices, the ability of the Company to manage effectively an increasing number of dental offices, the general economy of the United States and specific markets in which the Company's dental offices are located or are proposed to be located, trends in the healthcare industry, dental care and managed care industries, as well as risk factors as maybe identified from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in the Company's press releases.

At this time, the Company will present a summation on its financial performance for the stated period, followed by a question-and-answer session. Your speaker for today's call is Fred Birner, CEO and Chairman of Birner Dental Management. Good morning, Fred.

Fred Birner

Good morning, Dennis and thank you all for joining us. Needless to say, in order to point out to any of you, it was a very, very poor quarter. I'm going to go over the financial results, make a few comments, talk a little bit about what we're doing and what our focus is and then open it up to all of our you.

For the quarter ended June 30th, our revenues were $14.8 million or down about 7% or $1.1 million. Our adjusted EBITDA was negative $145,000. The Company incurred a net loss during the quarter of about $900,000 or $0.48 a share. For the six months, our revenues were approximately $30 million, a decline of about $2 million for the six months in '16 or 5.8%. Our adjusted EBITDA was $630,000 and we incurred a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.60 a share. CapEx for the six months was $360,000 and we decreased bank debt by close to $1 million, $950,000 since year end.

We’ve been saying -- if there is any good news in any this -- in the results anyway, and as we’ve been saying all along, our problems are primarily been dentist count. And at the end of July, we finished it with 105 dentists. That’s up from 99 at June 30th, and we expect this dentist count to increase by September 30th. The other maybe silver lining in this, the patient visits were up almost 5% in the quarter versus 2016. As all of you have read, the bank has declared an event of default and called the loan. We are working diligently with them and with outside sources of capital to remedy this situation as rapidly as we possibly can.

With that, I'm going to open it up to question and answer.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll go first to Zach Liggett from The FIM Group. Please go ahead.

Zach Liggett

Just curious on the talks with the bank. Are they giving you a timeline to get the resolution, that’s my first question? And second question, can you give us any color on with new lenders that you’re talking to, how much equity they would require? Just curious on what some of those talks have produced so far?

Fred Birner

As far as the timeline with bank, they would like to get some type of resolution to this ASAP. And as I think we alluded to in the press release, Zach, we are working in number of funds at the edge simultaneously. One is with potential issuance of debt and the other is really looking at potentially raising some equity that might help alleviate the position the bank is in right now and allow us to continue forward for some period of time with them. But that’s really all the detail I can get into right now. We’re hopeful we can get this wrapped up fairly quickly and have reason to believe that we can.

Zach Liggett

And then different topic on the Medicaid credentialing, small relative to your overall revenues that you’ve been and Q you’ve been providing some updates there. Can you give us an update on where you’re at with the office count in getting that credentialing?

Dennis Genty

It's probably about the same number that it's been for quite a while, Zach 26 to 28 offices, something like that…

Fred Birner

Which is intentional…

Dennis Genty

Yes, mostly focused in Colorado, we’ve got a couple in New Mexico, none in Arizona. You’ll see a little bit of uptick in revenue in the Qs, but that’s not really a result of us credentialing anymore offices, it's just more patients in the offices that are already credentialed.

Zach Liggett

And I guess last one, I had just was just -- I know you’ve got a couple of new Board members. Any comments on how the chemistry is working there of contribution so far?

Fred Birner

We’ve had one Board meeting, and I think everybody had some very nice input.

Zach Liggett

Okay, great. Okay, good luck with the banks. Thank you.

Fred Birner

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And gentleman, it appears we have no further phone questions at this time.

Fred Birner

Thank you all for joining us. We really hope to have significantly better results to report to you in the upcoming weeks and at the end of the third quarter. Thank you for your patience.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thanks so much for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.