Average American Retirement Portfolio - Do Something That Most Americans Won't Be Able To

I have decided to divest a significant portfolio of the portfolio's Apple holdings. Instead, the portfolio is opening up a position in ExxonMobil, a dividend aristocrat.

The majority of the Average American Portfolio's recent growth was thanks to its investment in Apple. Despite that, the Apple investment now provides a low yield.

The Average American Retirement Portfolio has appreciated by double-digits since its initiation. The portfolio also continues to throw off immense amounts of cash flow.

The Average American Retirement Portfolio is a six-figure portfolio that generates a significant amount of cash for investors. The company turns out more cash than traditional retirement portfolios and thanks to the market recently, has been turning out increasing amounts of cash flow. As we will see throughout this article, this portfolio continues to be a strong way for investors without significant capital to work towards retirement.



Introduction



The Average American Retirement Portfolio is now more than two years old. The last update for this portfolio was written in January 2017, and the portfolio has changed some since then. The portfolio was originally written when I first learned that America is a terrible place for retirement for the Average American.



The average household with a retirement account that has a head of the household between 55 and 64 years old has just one-hundred thousand in their retirement account. At the same time, the average American has a life-expectancy of 79 years, 14 years longer than the average retirement age. That means the average family will need to live their retirement with just $7140 per year. Imagine having to live on that little money.



And that doesn’t count any unforeseen circumstances or the skyrocketing healthcare costs that tend to be associated with later life. And as you withdraw money from the portfolio, the income from your portfolio goes down. The goal of the Average American Retirement Portfolio is to create a portfolio that provides investors with respectable annual income without having to touch the principle.



This portfolio will allow retirees to not see the value of their capital base decrease.



Portfolio



Name Dividend Yield Number of Shares Total Present Value (Purchase Price) Vanguard Telecommunication Services (NYSEARCA: VOX) 3.34% 200 $18788 ($17666) Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA: VCLT) 4.12% 200 $18640 ($17852) Pimco Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: RCS) 8.70% 2000 $19860 ($18460) Healthcare Property Investors (NYSE: HCP) 5.06% 500 $14,635 ($19990) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 1.60% 174 $27401 ($17038) Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) 2.87% 124 $8978 ($10262) AT&T (NYSE: T) 5.14% 62 $2363 ($2559)

Total Portfolio Value: $110,665

Portfolio Annual Cash Flow: $4680



Portfolio Discussion



The present portfolio’s value of $110,665 represents growth of more than 10% over the portfolio’s initial value. At the same time, the portfolio continues to throw off annual cash flow of $4680, close to what the Average American would have, $7140 as they drawdown the portfolio. However, instead you get this cash flow without having to draw down the portfolio, as the portfolio’s income increases.



Despite this, the portfolio, like any portfolio is an evolving machine changing and finding new opportunities in the market as they present themselves. The biggest negative impact on the portfolio was the almost 8% drop in the value of Vanguard Telecommunication Services. This was caused mainly by a drop in the value of AT&T and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) the Vanguard funds largest holdings.



However, these are both major companies, and they have both remained committed to paying out their dividend. That means continued dividend for the shareholders of the Average American Retirement Portfolio in their investments.



Apple Corporation - Motley Fool

The Average American Retirement portfolio made the most of its money over the past six months from its Apple position. Apple has seen its stock price increase by more than 35% since the start of 2017 thanks to rapid growth and a growing market. The company has grown to a market cap of more than $815 billion and is well on its way to becoming the first trillion dollar company.



This growth has made that company now worth roughly 25% of the Average American Retirement Portfolio.



Unfortunately this growth also poses a hazard to investors in the portfolio. The size of the company means that not only is it paying out a dividend of just 1.60% at present prices, providing minimal cash flow for investors, but that any drop in the company’s share price could significantly affect the value of the portfolio. This affects the ability to withdraw capital from the portfolio in the event of an emergency.



As a result, in this month, I will be selling 100 shares of the value of the Apple position in the portfolio. This sale will provide the portfolio with $15,748 in cash that can be used in another investment. At the same time, this sale will cost the portfolio $252 in annual dividend income direct from the sale of the Apple position. Despite this, it opens up a significant amount of cash for a future investment.



This cash will be used to open up a 201 share position in ExxonMobil for a total of $15,721, and leave $27 in cash for the portfolio. ExxonMobil has had a difficult time recently, however, as you can see in this article I wrote about it recently, the company is undervalued in the present environment. This investment provides the portfolio with an additional $619 in annual cash flow.



ExxonMobil has strong financials and currently has a P/E ratio of just under 25. This P/E ratio, in the midst of the bottom of the crash, and growing dividends, shows how the market is pricing ExxonMobil for continued difficulties. However, ExxonMobil has already begun its recovery, as we can see from the company’s earnings which have more than doubled over the past year.



This shows ExxonMobil’s undervalued nature. This means that not only does ExxonMobil have a strong dividend, the company likely has some stock price appreciation potential going forward. And as a dividend aristocrat, we can also expect this company’s dividend to continue to increase rewarding the Average American. That makes ExxonMobil a strong addition to this portfolio, and one that I hope to see perform well in the coming years.



Conclusion



The Average American Retirement Portfolio has seen its value increase by double-digits over the past two years. On top of this increase in value, something most retirement portfolios would never see as they’re drawn down on, the portfolio has continued to throw off significant cash flow to fund retirement expenses. That cash flow allows a retiree to fund their expenses while saving their capital for a future emergency expense, or whatever else they hope to save it for.



However, despite the portfolio’s success, it is like any other portfolio, a living breathing machine. A significant part of the portfolio’s recent success came from the incredibly strong year that Apple has had so far. This strength, however, has resulted in Apple’s yield dropping significantly. As a result, I chose to sell the portfolio’s position in Apple and move it to ExxonMobil.



That decision provides the portfolio with a high single-digit increase in cash flow, while protecting the portfolio from a drop in Apple’s stock price. At the same time, while Apple is near all-time highs, ExxonMobil is at the bottom of the oil crash, meaning in my opinion, the company has more stock price recovery potential going forward.



I look forward to reading your thoughts on the Average American Retirement Portfolio.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GILD, HCP, T, VZ, RCS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.