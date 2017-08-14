TJX Or Ross Stores: What's The Better Investment?

Both companies have room to grow in the U.S., but TJX also has global growth potential.

Could the off-price retailers, TJX and Ross Stores, be a better investment in the retail space?

The retail industry is changing and many retailers have been challenged.

Introduction

Both stocks have outperformed in the long term but have experienced meaningful dips lately due to a challenging retail environment and the shares were trading at above-normal multiples previously.

A quick look at the companies' comparable store sales growth over the last 10 years gives some indication of their business strength. The stores that have been there for a sufficient length of time (for Ross Stores is at least 14 months) experienced growth even through the last recession.

2007 *2008 *2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 TJX 3% 2% 1% 6% 4% 4% 7% 3% 2% 5% ROST 1% 2% 6% 5% 5% 6% 3% 3% 4% 4%

Comparable store sales growth

*recession years

TJX's percentages are on a constant currency basis, while Ross Stores don't specify. So, instead of comparing the percentages between the two companies, it's better to compare the percentages of each company to themselves in previous years.

In Q1, TJX had comparable store sales growth of 5%, while Ross Stores had comparable sales growth of 3%.

Is it a good time to scoop up some shares? Let's explore.

Management

TJX and Ross Stores have very experienced management.

~ TJX ~

Carol Meyrowitz, the executive chairman of the board at TJX, was formerly the CEO from 2007 to January 2016, at which time Ernie Herrman became CEO. Herrman had been the president since January 2011 and has been with the company for 28 years.

~ Ross Stores ~

Barbara Rentler has been CEO and a member of the board at Ross Stores since June 2014. Since joining the company in 1986, she has held various roles, including president and chief merchandising officer. The executive chairman of the board, Michael Balmuth was previously Ross Stores's CEO from 1996 to 2014.

Profitability

Here are some of the profitability metrics of the companies over time. It's good to see that both companies have been growing both their revenues and earnings per share ("EPS").

TJX Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

However, Ross Stores has maintained a higher operating margin and return on assets, perhaps due to its focus on the U.S. as compared with that of TJX, which has some global operations. Specifically, in 2016, TJX generated 23% of its sales outside of the U.S.

ROST Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

TJX has also been a little more aggressive with its financial leverage, which averaged 2.80 in the trailing twelve months compared to Ross Stores's 2.00. This partly contributed to TJX's higher return on equity.

The above graphs were more recent. Below, I'll give those same metrics again over the long term. Again, we see a similar pattern of revenue and EPS growth.

TJX Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Is shopping for bargains at physical stores an activity of the past?

Going Forward

Interested investors should keep watch on how the shift to e-commerce will affect TJX and Ross Stores. For example, apparel store closures could lead to an oversupply of good-quality, high-value clothing, which may increase the competition or reduce the margins for TJX and Ross Stores.

In the meantime, both companies generate stable earnings and cash flows, which should allow them to continue buying back shares and growing their dividends as they have done in the past.

A part of the growth story for these two companies is their growing store count. At some point, there will be saturation, and it would defeat the purpose of adding new stores. Though I don't see saturation happening anytime soon, it is something to keep in the back of your mind. When the time comes, it will be more problematic for Ross Stores because TJX can expand internationally.

Though I don't see saturation happening anytime soon, it is something to keep at the back of the mind. When the time comes, it will be more problematic for Ross Stores because TJX can expand internationally.

~ TJX ~

The global supply chain and distribution network, which TJX has developed over the last 40 years, is an advantage. TJX will continue to source from more than 18,000 vendors and over 100 countries, and it will be able to pick out trends and identify what's popular.

At the end of April, TJX had 3,862 stores and the off-price retailer is working to grow its store count to 5,600 in the long run, which represents a growth of ~45% based on the number of stores. This expansion should boost long-term growth, but it could dampen the company's margins in the near term.

~ Ross Stores ~

Ross Stores currently has 1,384 Ross Dress for Less locations in 37 states and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states, while the company aims for 2,000 Ross Dress for Less stores and 500 stores for a total store count of 2,500, which represents ~57% growth in the number of stores.

Valuation

TJX trades at a higher multiple than Ross Stores as the former is expected to have higher EPS growth in the next 3-5 years.

35 analysts estimate TJX will grow its EPS at a rate of 10.8-12.6% for the next 3-5 years.

30 analysts estimate Ross Stores will grow its EPS at a rate of 10-10.3% for the next 3-5 years.

Although TJX and Ross Stores are dividend-growth stocks, their yields are 1.76% and 1.15%, respectively, which makes it more important to focus on the growth they offer.

The experienced management teams from the two companies think there's room to grow their store counts by at least ~45% in the long run, indicating there's room to grow for at least the next few years.

TJX and Ross Stores shares look better-valued than they were in the recent past. However, with the change in consumer behaviour and the challenges experienced in the retail environment, I think the stocks are a cautious buy currently.

TJX is higher quality, as it has a stronger S&P credit rating of A+ (compared to Ross Stores's A- rating) and has room to grow domestically and globally. One may also wonder where Ross Stores growth will come from after the U.S. market for off-price retailers of apparel and home fashions saturates.

