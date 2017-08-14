Have Investors Soured On Schlumberger?

Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard

Schlumberger (SLB) delivered strong financial results in the sector quarter. However, the stock is off 3% since earnings and hovering near a 52-week low. I explain why below.

Schlumberger Is Firing On All Cylinders ...



Schlumberger fired on all cylinders In Q2. The company grew revenues and EBITDA Q/Q by 8% and 12%, respectively. Animal spirits have returned to the oil patch since the second half of 2016 when OPEC cut oil production, driving up prices. The North American rig count doubled during the quarter, which indicated the land drilling segment would be robust. However, even I did not expect these kinds of results. North America revenue grew 18% sequentially, up from 6% in Q1. International revenue grew 4%, up from -7% last quarter.

Schlumberger's hydraulic fracturing revenue increased by 68% sequentially. The company sold out of certain directional technologies and customers continue to purchase more complex drilling equipment - a theme echoed by National Oilwell Varco (NOV) as well. The more complex equipment has higher pricing, which could help expand margins in the second half of the year.

Management expects land drilling to remain robust throughout the rest of the year. Schlumberger also pointed out that its OneStim Joint Venture with Weatherford International (WFT) is expected to close in the second half of 2017. OneStim will give the company more fracturing exposure and help close the gap between and it and fracturing stalwart Halliburton (HAL). Management's outlook was positive overall. Double-digit North America growth results, international muddles along could make for a solid second half.

Schlumberger's Balance Sheet Remains Best-In-Class ...

Schlumberger possesses the best balance sheet among oil servicers. It has $6.2 billion in cash and its $16.6 billion debt load is about 2.6x run-rate EBITDA. While Weatherford , Halliburton and National Oilwell have challenged balance sheets and might need to raise capital, Schlumberger has the flexibility to buy cheap assets to round out its product portfolio.

When oil prices plunged three years ago management cut costs to preserve its EBITDA margins and protect its liquidity. EBITDA margins are now 23% despite having to integrate Cameron which had margins in the 18% range. Solid growth and a strong balance sheet usually portends a higher share price.

However Sentiment Appears To Have Soured

Despite the growth in EBITDA and the strong land drilling results, there remains a sinking feeling that it has all been manufactured by OPEC and the powers that be. Wall Street likes profits; jawboning up oil prices is a great way to help tamp up M&A and capital raising activity for oil-related names. However, OPEC cannot cut supply in perpetuity and it must be disheartening to see their efforts inure to the benefit of shale frackers. It seems about time that someone conveys this to the market. Barron's recently echoed that sentiment:

Oil’s recent rally has run out of steam, and the path of least resistance continues to be lower for the beleaguered market ... One problem is a lack of confidence in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which, along with several producers outside the cartel, had hoped to boost prices by curbing output by a total 1.8 million barrels a day ... Countering OPEC’s efforts to mitigate a global supply glut, U.S. shale companies ramped up production in response to the initial price jump, locking in higher future prices and restarting wells. Meanwhile, compliance among OPEC members has been slipping, as official July data showed total production rising. “OPEC hasn’t been able to do 100% compliance,” says Tariq Zahir, managing member of commodity trading advisor Tyche Capital Advisors. “Once we go a few months from now, I wouldn’t be surprised to see other countries cheat…or even pull out of the deal.”

A strong 2017 is likely baked into the stock already. However, if oil prices stay lower for longer then it likely portends a fall in revenue and a more precipitous fall in EBITDA margins.

Takeaway

The likelihood of oil prices diverging to the downside and central bankers becoming less accommodative to financial markets does not bode well for SLB. Avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.